Polish Zloty Could See Strong Long-Term Growth

With Europe and the United States getting ready to further quantitative easing, we could see further gains in the zloty.

Last month, I argued that the Polish zloty is set to remain at low levels in spite of strong economic performance in Poland.

The primary reason I put forward this argument was due to the fact that emerging market currencies have not seen much demand due to the strength of the greenback, and a rate rise in Poland is not due until 2020. Even so, a risk-off environment would mean that rate rises would have little effect in pushing the currency higher.

However, we can see that the zloty has appreciated significantly against both the euro and the U.S. dollar since June:

Source: dailyfx.com

With the Federal Reserve expected to decrease rates to stimulate economic growth, along with the ECB having pledged further stimulus to boost inflation, the respective currencies of these two economies have been in decline while emerging market currencies appear to be making a comeback due to higher rates fueling demand for these currencies.

As a more thinly traded currency, it is fair to say that fluctuations in the zloty will primarily be driven by the movements of larger currencies such as the euro or dollar, i.e. if the zloty strengthens, it will be primarily due to weakness in the latter currencies. As mentioned, the main reason we have been seeing a decline in the dollar and euro is due to further quantitative easing being anticipated by the markets.

That said, the zloty is in a unique position in that it is officially classified as an emerging market currency, but has a strong economy due to its position in Europe. As a result, past trends have shown that when the zloty rises, it is typically one of (if not the) strongest performers among emerging market currencies.

When we compare inflation and interest rates across Poland and Mexico (chosen for comparison purposes since the peso has been performing quite strongly against the dollar as well), we can see that while interest rates are significantly lower in Poland, they were set significantly higher earlier this decade:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this regard, if investors come to expect that rates will rise significantly in Poland in the future - particularly in the event that rates in the U.S. and Europe remain low - then it is quite possible that we see a significant upward trend in the zloty against both the dollar and the euro.

Moreover, inflation in Poland has picked up to a healthy 2%, and this rate will likely support further rate rises into 2020.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Ultimately, the zloty is rising significantly against the dollar and euro, and I expect that this trend would accelerate over the longer term for the reasons I have outlined.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.