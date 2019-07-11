GameStop Loyalty Program Can PowerUp Its Prospects And Second-Hand Thoughts On The RealReal

Maximum negativity along with weakening fundamentals have crashed GameStop's (ticker: GME) stock price.

GME is the leader in video game retailing and ‘re-commerce’ (the new fancy way of describing the sales of second-hand goods). GameStop makes the lion's share of its profits from selling pre-owned equipment and games. The gaming industry is cyclical based on console launches; therefore, you will see revenue grow and shrink on that basis. Digital sales are also eating away market share from physical gaming products which negatively impacts GME.

GameStop’s doomsday headlines are all over the Internet. It fits the narrative of a struggling specialty retailer in the age of digital commerce. Aside from the skin-of-the-onion type journalism, there is plenty to like about GameStop’s fundamentals. At June's E3 gaming expo, all 3 major console makers (Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo) have signaled they will be selling physical games in the coming cycle. This is great news for GameStop as the gaming industry evolves.

In the past couple of years, venture capital has invested millions in re-commerce business models. The newest re-commerce business to go public is the RealReal (REAL). REAL is a hot new issue that resells luxury fashion. It is not a boring retailer; it is a marketplace and a platform. Those two keywords are important selling points for this e-commerce bubble. REAL doesn’t hassle with purchasing inventory; they cosign and take a large cut. Isn't that the Holy Grail of retail? Taking no inventory risk and a large chunk of the sale. We will take a closer look in the paragraphs below.

I like REAL’s business model, it solves a ‘real’ problem for a consumer in the luxury market, counterfeiting. The RealReal claims that it can authenticate used luxury goods and make it a safe place for people to shop.

Across the aisle, in the clearance section, we have the father of successful re-commerce retailing, GameStop. The company is trading at a market cap of $550 million, one-quarter of the value of REAL. It has endured the disruption of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and smartphone gaming. It has a proven ecosystem that provides liquidity for gamers with trade-ins, credits, and discounted pre-owned games.

Is GME’s business misunderstood therefore mispriced? The gaming industry is growing yet GME is not. Broadening the customer base and utility has a lot to do with it. Smartphones have grown gamers in ways consoles could never. This is thanks to accessibility and the freemium model. In effect, the world of console gaming has become a niche and appeals to a different segment of gamers. The large makeup of these gamers is fanatical that are willing to pay for the entertainment that GameStop sells. This customer base could provide lasting power to survive digital downloads and cloud gaming for years to come.

Thanks to a solid balance sheet, GME has the ability to adapt with change in ways Radio Shack and Toys R Us could not. There have also been lots of comparisons to Blockbuster that is unfounded. Blockbuster relied on people to visit their stores every week, rent a movie, and return it while they piss off that same customer with late fees. That is the complete opposite what GME offers. When you go to a GameStop store, the typical customer gets something in return when they visit a GameStop. GME only needs to attract its core customer to come in 3-4 times a year to do well. There is little resemblance in their business models.

Loyalty program behaves as the proof of concept for the business

If we take a closer look at GME’s loyalty program, maybe it could provide us sound reasoning for an enduring business. It can also provide us a window for REAL’s opportunity for growth.

When GME launched its loyalty program dubbed, PowerUp rewards. In 2011, CEO Raines had this to say about it:

GME Loyalty Program Stats* 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 US Loyalty - Power Up Members 22.3 27 30 33 36 37 39.5 US Active Members (purchased in last year) n/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 16 16.2 Active % 43% 41% US Paying members 7.9 7 7 6 6 6.3 5.6

Loyalty members almost doubled since 2012 to 39.5 million in 2018. Paying members declined from 7.9 million to 5.6 million. Active members have held steady in the last two years at 16 million, 40% of the base.

These numbers would indicate that 50% of all console-gamers are GameStop loyalty members and 20% are active shoppers. That is quite an impressive market share of gamers. Now let's further distill these numbers, 5.7 of the 16.2 million actives are paying subscribers which means they are most likely visiting stores multiple times per year. The remaining 10.5 million members might purchase from GameStop, once or twice per year.

I think the most interesting part of the active member turnover is that it follows the gaming cycle remarkably well. If we divide Loyalty members by Active members (deducting pro paid), members [39.5 divided by 10.5], we have a PowerUp member coming in every 4 years. If we assume that 80% of all sales come from loyalty members, this would imply that each active member is spending ~$286 annually. That is quite the virtuous cycle.

With better tech and analytics reporting for PowerUp members, GameStop can communicate their value-proposition more precisely and promote activity. With competition from digital downloads and a lengthening console cycle (longest one yet), this is a must.

From a gamer perspective, this a great way to play exclusive game franchises in each system at bargain rates. Trading from platform to platform will cost a PowerUp member ~$265 for two years of gaming. That equates to $11.50 per month.

In comparison, Google’s Stadia will cost $10/month plus the cost of games and accessories. That is over double the cost for gaming VS the GameStop eco-system. GameStop needs to continue to promote this value!

A real opportunity

The RealReal doesn’t have the existential risk that GameStop is facing. For now, they don’t have to worry that fashion goods will change from atoms to bits. However, their success might bring competition. Top fashion brands could always compete as car brands do with a ‘certified’ pre-owned type offering. Luxury retailers like Saks, Nordstrom, and Neimen Marcus are also a natural fit for this model.

REAL has a first movers’ advantage and their brand needs to become ubiquitous with authentic second-hand luxury. The fragmentation of the second-hand market is a very large opportunity that only the Internet can solve.

If we utilized GameStop’s loyalty program as a baseline in a mature second-hand market. The numbers are outstanding:

REAL KPIs (Estimate) Year 2029 Active Members 16 million AOV (Avg Order Value) $517 GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) $7.5 billion NMV (Net Merchandise Value) $5.4 billion REAL Consignment & Service Revenue $1.6 billion Revenue CAGR 24% Active Member CAGR 40%

Figuring out where operating margins will land on this business is the tricky part. eBay has 20%+ operating margins and they only manage a digital platform. REAL authenticates, publishes, and fulfills their merchandise. This could keep operating margins in a range of 8% -12%.

Pendulum of valuation

Howard Marks regularly compares the market as a swinging pendulum with efficient pricing somewhere in the middle. It is very possible we are witnessing the extreme swings on both edges of valuation here.

On one hand we have the doomsday valuation for GME, and on the other hand, we have the land of rainbows and butterflies for REAL.

SWINGS OF THE PENDULUM [in millions] GME REAL Second-Hand Sales (2019 est.) $ 1,500 $ 708 Second-Hand Sales Growth (2019 est.) -20% 40% Gross Profit* 43% 35% Free Cash Flow 2018 $ 231 $ (66) Mkt Cap $ 560 $ 2,200 Mkt Cap/GMV** 0.4 3.1

*GME Pre-owned 2018 Gross Profit Margin of 43%. REAL discloses a Take Rate of 35% (see figure 2) which acts as a gross profit margin on NMV for comparison purposes.

** GMV for GME is equal to their pre-owned sales in 2018 for comparison

In a market filled with promoters bidding up prices and detractors looking for click bait, invest with caution. In an uncertain world, this market is promoting fast and easy money with companies like REAL. There may still be a substantial opportunity in REAL, however, it will take more time and data points to uncover. At this price, REAL looks expensive or fairly valued.

