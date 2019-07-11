Nesco: Capitol Warrants Are A Buy On The Upcoming Merger With Nesco

Insider behavior makes us even more bullish on the warrants ahead of the expected deal closing in July after the July 16th proxy vote.

Transaction Summary

Nesco is going public by merging with Capitol Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CIC), a SPAC sponsored by Mark Ein who previously led three successful SPAC IPOs of Cision (NADSAQ:CISN), Linbald Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND), and Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO). Ein has $11.5m invested in Nesco warrants at a cost basis of $1.50 and we believe Ein will follow a similar playbook as he has done in the past and effect a warrant exchange into shares at an extremely attractive premium once the deal closes.

Nesco, a leading provider of specialty equipment rentals in North America to utilities, railroads and telecom customers, has been through three successful rounds of private equity ownership. Platinum Equity bought the Company in 2011 from Hammond, Kennedy & Whitney Inc. (who had previously purchased it in 2007) and sold it in 2014 to Energy Capital Partners for $875m. With the upcoming merger with CIC, the Company plans to recapitalize its balance sheet to position it for fleet expansion.

In the transaction, Energy Capital Partners will maintain 70% of their existing equity in the business retaining upside on Nesco’s future prospects with the upcycle in infrastructure spending expected to drive further growth in demand for the company’s fleet. Nesco shareholders will receive $75m in cash, 2.5m warrants, and 17.4m of common stock for a 28% stake in the Company pro forma.

Additionally there is an earn-out mechanism where Energy Capital Partners and Capitol Sponsors can receive up to 1.8m and 2.8m shares, respectively, with half of the shares vesting if the stock reaches $13 and the remainder when the stock reaches $16. We see the earn-out for 4.6m shares as a bullish sign as this almost 7% of the company’s common stock.

The combination with CIC will enable Nesco to significantly deleverage its balance sheet by around $250m or 2x EBITDA using the $411m of cash in the trust enabling it refinance its capital structure with a new $350m ABL facility and $400m of second lien notes. On a pro forma basis, only $75m of the ABL facility will be utilized leaving capacity for working capital and fleet adds. Leverage would sit at around 3.4x 2019 EBITDA ,which is significantly lower than 5.5x before the combination.

The transaction values Nesco at $1.1bn or around 7.0x 2019 EBITDA and 6.0x 2020 EBITDA. Nesco has guided to around $137-141m of EBITDA in 2019 ($162-166m pro forma for a $42m add on acquisition which will close in July) and $170-178m in 2020 ($190-198m pro forma for the add on). Nesco has around $300m of NOLs with a PV of $57m which can be used to offset future taxes.

Nesco will be created at a sizeable discount to specialty rental peers like WilScott (NYSE:WSC), McGrath (NASDAQ: MGRC), and MobileMini (NASDAQ:MINI), which trade at an average of 8.7x 2019 EBITDA and 7.8x 2020 EBITDA and a 2-3% dividend yield – Nesco is growing revenue and EBITDA at double digits and has better margins > 40% compared to these peers with less cyclicality. As a result, the merger creates an opportunity to buy a levered equity with significant growth prospects and relatively defensive end markets. A rerate to peer multiples could result in a stock price of $13-20 per share, which would mean significant upside for the warrants.

CIC shares (NASDAQ:CIC) are currently trading at $10.22 which is roughly the value of the cash in the trust and for this reason present a nice risk reward here with almost zero downside and significant upside post-closing.

The warrants are trading at $1.19 with each warrant representing the right to purchase a whole share at $11.50 with an expiration in 2024. The warrants are cheap with an implied volatility of 26% - one reason that we think the opportunity exists is perceived risk of the deal closing.

The Capitol sponsors are extremely bullish on the warrants and have provided non-interest bearing working capital loans to the Company of $1.5m which convert to 1m warrants at $1.50 per share 30 days after the business combination which is well above the current trading price of the warrants (p.150 of proxy). The warrants are the only upside for these loans which bear zero interest and cannot be repaid from trust funds if a deal does not happen. Including the working capital loans, the Capitol Sponsors have invested $11.5m in warrants at a cost basis of $1.50 and have forfeited their founder shares as part of the transaction.

This suggest to us that the Sponsors will make sure that there is sweet upside for the warrants through a warrant exchange into shares as Ein has done in the past whilst at the same time reducing overhang and dilution for common shareholders.

Deal Closing Considerations and Upcoming Catalysts

The proxy vote is scheduled for July 16th (here) and we expect the merger to close shortly thereafter. Nesco is not required to consummate the transaction if the cash in the trust drops below $265m – this means that 65% of CIC shareholders need to support the merger in order for the deal to go through which is around 26m shares. Since the deal was announced on April 8th, more than 33m shares have been traded in aggregate so arb investors who wanted to get out of the shares would have already had an opportunity to do so. A higher level of redemptions would mean an additional turn of leverage on the business at 4.3x versus 3.4x assuming no redemptions occur.

We see the following near term catalysts for the stock and the warrants:

Proxy vote on July 16 th followed by acquisition closing

followed by acquisition closing Guidance revision and closing of $42m add on acquisition

Analyst coverage and re-rating in line with comps

Warrant exchange

Business Overview

Nesco is one of the largest specialty equipment rental providers to the electric utilities (“T&D”), telecom, and roads in North America. Nesco offers its fleet of specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunication networks and rail systems. Based in Indiana, Nesco has a broad geographic footprint across the US, Canada and Mexico which includes 13 operated facilities, 44 third party service locations, and 4 parts, tools and accessories facilities.

Fleet Portfolio

Nesco’s fleet consists of ~4,000 rental units with an average age of 3.8 years and a typical life of 15-25 years. The Company’s fleet portfolio includes bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment, which are used in construction for utilities, rail and telecom.