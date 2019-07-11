Indus Holding AG Remains An Interesting Company But Looks Risky In The Short Term

Due to the cyclical portfolio, I see the risk of further downside for the stock.

Last year I wrote an article presenting Indus Holding AG (OTC:INDHF) as a rare possibility to invest in the German Mittelstand. Since the publication of my initial article, the stock has lost about a fifth of its value - based on the price of its primary listing - after a rather challenging end of 2018. Today I will take a look at how the company has developed since and line out why I believe that despite some short-term downside potential, I believe the stock will be able to create more value in the long run. As this article is an update, I recommend readers who are not yet familiar with Indus Holding to first read my initial article in which I describe the company and its portfolio in more detail.

New Leadership Stands For Continuity

About a year ago, Dr. Johannes Schmidt took over as CEO. The change at the helm does in no way signify major changes in the long-term strategic direction. Dr. Schmidt has been an executive officer since 2006. Furthermore, his predecessor Jürgen Abromeit became chairman of the supervisory board (which is rather unusual for German companies as normally a cooling-off period of at least two years is required before such change of roles).

CEO Dr. Johannes Schmidt; source: Indus Holding AG

Portfolio

Indus is constantly looking for potential acquisition targets fitting to its investment criteria. Currently, Indus Holding is in the process of an acquisition of 89.9 percent of specialized detector and systems producer Mesutronic Gerätebau GmbH. Mesutronic has an annual revenue in the range of €24 million (profitability figures are not publicly available). The company is a supplier of various detector solutions to the food and healthcare industries. It also offers specialized solutions for mining purposes and various other industrial uses.

While Mesutronic's business is probably less cyclical compared to other companies of its segment - I expect Indus Holding to group it into the engineering segment - due to its foothold in the food and healthcare industries, it undoubtedly still has a clear cyclical component. That means that the cyclical exposure will increase once again.

As long as the overall economy remains strong and valuations tend to remain high, I do believe that it would be advisable for Indus Holding to try to strengthen the relative share of less cyclical businesses in its portfolio. This does of course not mean that the company should stop watching out for new targets. There may be opportunities for further acquisitions going forward, especially if an economic downturn might decrease price levels.

However, Indus does not usually acquire distressed businesses thus potential targets are rare. My concern is that due to its strict criteria, the company might lose out on one or another otherwise interesting potential acquisition during a market downturn while during periods of a relatively strong economy, it may be forced to overpay due to competition from other potential buyers may they be strategic or from the field of private equity. On the other hand, rigorously following the investment principles has been successfully serving as a fairly effective means of risk control.

Financials

The full year 2018 was challenging for Indus Holding. After a strong first half, the second half saw weaker growth and declining margins. While revenue grew moderately by 4.28 percent to slightly above €1.7 billion, EBIT fell to €134.7 million (down from €152.9 million). This shows the downside of a quite cyclical portfolio. With earnings per share falling to €3.05 (2017: €5.07) the dividend nonetheless remained stable at €1.50 per share.

Numbers for the first quarter look rather encouraging. The company reported pre-tax profit of €30.1 million which is nearly on par with the strong figures from Q1 2018 (€30.3 million). However, not all of the company's five segments performed equally well.

Especially, the construction and infrastructure segment reports strong figures with EBIT margin reaching 11.2 percent (+11.65 percent YoY) and EBIT growth of 26.6 percent YoY to €10 million.

The engineering segment was able to increase revenue significantly by 23.1 percent to €109.3 million yet EBIT only slightly surpassed the previous year at €12.8 million (+2.4 percent) resulting in a lower EBIT margin.

The medical engineering and life sciences segment grew its revenue moderately to €40.9 million (+4.9 percent YoY) while EBIT remained stable at €3.8 million.

The metals technology segment on the other hand reported lower margins and an EBIT of €8.6 million (-24.6 percent). The main reason was the considerably higher amount of investment especially into capacity increases.

The biggest weak spot was the automotive segment. Revenue declined by 5.3 percent and EBIT all but vanished to €0.2 million.

Indus Holding's net debt grew to €600.5 million from €482.8 million as of the end of 2018. While this is still manageable, I believe a development in the other direction would be more favorable in order to preserve as much financial power as possible in case opportunities for new acquisitions might arise.

Conclusion

All in all, Indus Holding seems to be on a good track given the circumstances. I remain convinced of the company's long-term potential. In the short to medium term however, I see some downside potential given the cyclical portfolio. Therefore, while I would not recommend existing shareholders to sell the stock, I believe that there is no need to hurry for interested investors in terms of buying the share at this point so long as one keeps an eye on the broader economic outlook.

One last thing: Indus Holding AG should not be confused with Indus Holdings, Inc. (OTC:INDXF), which is a California-based cannabis producer.

