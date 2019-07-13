The Nest Egg Portfolio: Taking Profits On Hibernia REIT On Valuation Concerns

Hibernia's ultra-strong balance sheet (with a LTV ratio of just over 15%) saves the day, and is one of the best in the REIT sector.

I have difficulties to wrap my head around an asset valuation based on a 3.6% rental yield, which is just way too low for me.

Introduction

When I started the Nest Egg Portfolio a few years ago, I acknowledged REITs could play an important role to generate a certain level of recurring income in the form of dividends which could then be redeployed. As I didn’t necessarily want to pursue investments in the ‘classic’ big REITs, I also checked out some smaller REITs with a specific European focus that could be worth my time (and money). And that’s when Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF) popped up on my radar screen.

Hibernia’s most liquid trading venue undoubtedly is the Dublin Stock Exchange where it’s listed with HBRN as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Ireland is approximately 1.5 million shares, for a dollar volume of approximately $2.5M at the current share price and exchange rate.

Hibernia REIT: excellent results, but the share price seems to have gotten ahead of itself a bit

Hibernia REIT is a Real Estate company focusing on the Irish market. The company has been combining the exposure to a strengthening Irish real estate market with a rock-solid balance sheet, and that’s what originally attracted me to Hibernia.

Hibernia saw its gross rental income increase from 46.3M EUR to 56.2M EUR in FY 2019 (which ended in March), and according to the company, its current contracted rental income is around 57.6M EUR for the year. Hibernia’s rental income results clearly show an increasing trend, despite a higher vacancy rate in the office portfolio (12% versus 3% as a new office building was completed and will contribute up to 3.6M EUR in rental income).

But here’s what bothers me. Despite a gross rental income of ‘just’ 57.6M EUR, the properties are valued at 1.45B EUR, indicating an EPRA Net Initial Yield (the European Public Real estate Association has provided guidelines to ‘standardize’ financial reporting in the European REIT sector) of just 3.6%.

And I’m sorry, but I think a Net Initial Yield of 3.6% (indicating a gross rental yield of just over 4%) is a bridge too far to use as a base case assumption, even in the current ultra low yield investment climate, and even with Hibernia’s ultra-strong balance sheet with a LTV ratio of just over 15%.

Hibernia REIT does make a strong case for the recent uptake of office space in the city of Dublin, but considering Hibernia’s average cost of debt is just over 2%, I’m not sure a required yield of 3.6% is sufficient.

My own (more conservative) NAV calculation

Keep in mind I have a lot of respect for the Hibernia REIT team. They identified an opportunity and capitalized on it, meanwhile making me a very happy shareholder. I’m also not claiming the company’s NAV calculations are bogus – the sale of two properties that occurred during the financial year 2019 confirm that the book value of those properties was in line with the market value. So it’s not Hibernia’s valuation practices I don’t agree with, it’s the current hubris on the markets I’m not so sure about.

While I understand income investors are looking at REITs as some sort of alternative for bonds, I am a little bit reluctant to join the real estate bubble that – in some cases – appears to be forming right now. In Hibernia REIT’s case, I just quickly wanted to build my own back of the envelop NAV model to figure out the fair value per share using a higher required rental yield compared to the valuations used by Hibernia’s independent consultants.

I will be using a blend to determine my required gross rental yield. I will apply a required yield of 6.5% for offices (which is already generous and takes the specific market circumstances into account, as I’d generally use 7.5-8% as rental yield requirement for office space) and 4.5% for residential assets (where the turnover of tenants is usually much lower, and slightly less dependent on the wellbeing of the economy. That being said, there’s something to be said for the cost of living in Dublin: Hibernia mentioned the average monthly rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is currently in excess of 1,800 EUR (just north of $2000/month)). Considering Hibernia’s portfolio is split in a 85% office and 15% residential segment, the weighted average required rental yield will be 6.3%.

Of course, Hibernia isn’t done growing, but it worries me a little bit to see the net value creation from these developments to be highly depending on the rental yield. And it worries me even more Hibernia is providing a scenario with a 3.75% rental yield, which appears to be absurdly low (yet higher than the 3.6% yield applied in the current valuations).

As you can see on the previous image, the longer term pipeline only makes sense (at the current rental income per square foot) if the cap rate remains firmly below 6%. At the current market rate (56.82 EUR per square foot), using a required rental yield of 6% would only add 9M EUR (less than 1% of the total current book value of the properties) to the NAV. Applying a required rental yield of 6.25% would very likely have a negative impact on the value addition.

As a competing Ireland-focused REIT, Green REIT (OTCPK:GREEF) has put itself up for sale in April, it may indicate the potential for fast gains in the Irish real estate market may be over.

The Nest Egg Portfolio – update

This is what the Nest Egg Portfolio looks like after completing the sale of Hibernia REIT, but also after taking possession of the 100 shares of ArcelorMittal (MT) at 16 EUR per share when the put option expired in the money in June. I also added one share of the National Bank of Belgium (OTC:BQNBF) at 2270 EUR, as mentioned in this blog update in June.

Please note, I still need to process all the incoming dividend payments since the previous update of the Nest Egg Portfolio and now the dividend season is pretty much over, I will provide an extensive dividend income overview next week. A quick guesstimate would be to record an after-tax dividend income of 1,600-1,800 EUR to the portfolio, but I will publish a detailed overview shortly to reflect the dividend income in the cash position. You can find the pre-announced dividends here.

Investment thesis

Hibernia REIT was picked up in the Nest Egg Portfolio at 1.28 EUR per share and although I do enjoy the 15% share price appreciation since it was added to the portfolio, I’m starting to feel a little bit uneasy about Hibernia and the high expectations for the Dublin office market. I don’t mind paying a small premium for Tier-1 assets, but applying a 6.3% net rental yield (which already applies a lower required rental yield for offices than I usually do), the fair value per share is just 1.19 EUR and the current share price of 1.46 EUR indicates a premium of 23% on that level. Despite this, Hibernia’s balance sheet will remain extremely solid as even after applying my stricter rental yield requirements, the LTV ratio should not exceed 21%.

Hibernia REIT’s management has done everything right, but I chose to exit the position due to valuation concerns. The cash has been added back to the cash position as the shares were sold at 1.468 EUR. No hard feelings, it was just time to say goodbye and cash up the Nest Egg Portfolio.

