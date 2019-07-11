Foot Locker: An Easy Win With Dividends

Dividend investors can get dividend safety in a cyclical industry and an attractive combination of dividend yield and growth potential – we added a position.

The combination of quality, financial strength and the attractive valuation make it an investment target with a good margin of safety.

Foot Locker is a fundamentally strong company with a leading industry position, but only low barriers to entry from scale, brand and supplier relationships in a competitive market.

Foot Locker’s (FL) stock recently dropped following what the market viewed as weak first quarter results, but nothing has changed in terms of the company’s fundamental strength and solid industry positioning. The outcome is that Foot Locker’s valuation and dividend yield hit attractive levels that dividend and non-dividend investors alike should find interesting. We used the opportunity to add Foot Locker to our holdings and detail why the company belongs in our portfolio in this article.

Company background and description

Incorporated in 1989, Foot Locker is a leading global retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel. The premium athletic footwear brands it retails include Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Under Armor (UAA), Puma, Fils, Vans, and Converse. As of the end of fiscal 2018, the company operated 3,343 stores, primarily mall-based, as well as stores in high-traffic urban areas and high streets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Approximately 71% of sales originated from the US market, and 29% from international markets. It employs 15,470 full-time and 33,861 part-time employees as of the end of last year.

Competitive position and barriers to entry

The business of retailing apparel, footwear, and related accessories is a highly difficult and competitive one. Perhaps one of the most challenging aspects of this industry is the notoriously fast-changing tastes and preferences of consumers. Here, we take comfort in the company’s strategy of having a diversified offering of many of the world’s most recognized footwear brands, although Nike products represent an estimated 2/3rd of total sales. We also appreciate the company’s effort to diversify increasingly into women’s and children’s footwear.

Another area where other retailers have struggled is to adapt to the changing distribution channels, with the advent of online retail. Here, Foot Locker has gradually developed its online presence, from 0.3% of sales in 1999 to 7.1% in 2009 and 15.4% in 2018. The company has also made a number of small acquisitions in sneaker resale platforms.

Time-to-market and inventory management can also be a challenge for retailers, but a fundamental analysis of Foot Locker’s inventories and cash flow profile suggests that the company is able to navigate through these challenges adequately.

Traditionally, Foot Locker has competed with other retailers focused on footwear, including Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Steven Madden, Wolverine Worldwide, Designer Brands, Caleres, Genesco, Hibbett Sports (HIBB), and Shoe Carnival.

The table below highlights some of the main statistics and ratios for each of these companies. From a high-level standpoint, one can observe that Foot Locker is one of the largest footwear retailers and generally ranks quite well, standing out with regard to sales per square foot and same-store sales growth.

More recently, footwear retailers have also had to contend with increasing competition from their own key suppliers, such as Nike, which are gradually trying to develop an online sales channel. While this is indeed pressuring sales growth for retailers, it is unlikely to represent the existential threat that some foresee, as manufacturers appear keen to retain a number of strong partnerships with selected retailers in the bricks and mortar channel. The trend may in fact benefit Foot Locker as suppliers like Nike concentrate their distribution to fewer and fewer wholesalers, leaving strong participants like Foot Locker to gain share.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Overall, we rate Foot Locker to be in a decent competitive position relative to peers, although we recognized the absence of any substantial competitive advantages and barriers to entry. The company benefits from scale and intangible assets related to its deep relationships with key suppliers like Nike.

Fundamental profile

Operational metrics:

Retailers essentially grow their top line by growing sales on a per store basis, referred to as same-store-sales (SSS) growth, which includes growth from both volumes and average selling prices (ASPs), and by increasing the number of stores they operate.

Analyzing the trend in SSS growth, the evolution in store openings and closures, as well as operational efficiency metrics such as sales per square foot of selling space and employee can be very insightful for retailers.

In the case of Foot Locker, one can observe that the company increased sales to nearly USD 8 billion, growing at a CAGR of about 5.6% between 2009 and 2018. Over that period, retail sales from stores have grown at a CAGR of about 4.7%, while online sales have grown at a CAGR of about 15.2%.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Looking at retail space in particular, Foot Locker has actually shrunk its number of stores over the past decade, despite acquiring some stores. However, the average size per store has increased over time, resulting in total selling space remaining rather steady. Sales per square feet of selling space and sales per employee have grown at a CAGR of 4.5% and 2.8% respectively.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

Foot Locker runs a business of decent profitability levels with adequate consistency. The operating margin has averaged nearly 10% over recent years. We expect the company’s profitability levels to remain around current levels going forward.

Capital efficiency is quite attractive, with nearly $2 of sales being generated for every $1 of assets, resulting in an attractive level of ROIC in the high teens on average over the past decade. ROE levels also generally clear our hurdle rate, with the exception of the years around the financial crisis.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Growth:

Total sales have grown at a CAGR of 5.6% over the past decade. Growth in net income over the period is distorted by the financial crisis, but has been solid with support from a decreasing tax rate. Earnings per growth has also been impressive, aided by a steady decline in the number of diluted shares outstanding.

As we don’t expect much margin expansion or reduction in tax rate going forward, we foresee EPS growing about 1% in excess of top line growth of 2%, or a total of 3% p.a. long term.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Cash flows:

Perhaps one of the most attractive features of Foot Locker’s business model is its cash flow profile. Solid inventory management together with the benefits of being mainly paid in cash straight upon purchase results in an attractive cash conversion cycle of 56 days on average over the past decade.

Earnings quality is extremely strong, with cash from operations to net income averaging over 200% (145% median) over the past 10 years. The company typically converts over 100% of net income to free cash flows over an economic cycle.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Financial position

Foot Locker is in a very strong financial position, with ample cash on hand and little debt outstanding.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Management team and track record of capital allocation decisions

The company is currently headed by Richard Johnson, who has been CEO since 2014. Previously, he held the COO role and rose through the ranks at the company since 2007. Lauren Peters has been CFO since 2011, and she has been at the company since 1998.

Under their leadership, Foot Locker has deployed capital adequately. The lion’s share of operating cash has been returned to shareholders via buybacks, with a clear acceleration since 2013. Looking at the valuation levels at which stock has been bought back, the company could have bought more stock during the 2009-2010 period, and it could have slowed down in the 2015-2017 period. One positive to note is the large buyback of stock at a good valuation level throughout 2018.

Investing in capital expenditures represents the second largest use of operating cash, followed by dividend payments. Both investments in working capital and acquisitions represent fairly small amounts.

While we like to see over 60% of cumulative operating cash being returned to shareholders over the past decade, we’d favor a larger emphasis on the dividend as well as the establishment of a rule-based system to guide the level of buybacks.

Dividend investors should take note of Foot Locker

Foot Locker started paying a regular dividend (again) after 2002. Over the past decade, it has grown the dividend at a CAGR of 9.4%. As of fiscal 2018, the payout ratio (CFO payout) was a meager 20%, implying that the dividend payment is extremely safe at present. We expect the company to continue to increase the dividend at a mid to high single-digit clip. The current yield is approximately 3.6%.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Valuation looks attractive with conservative estimates

Using various valuation methodologies, we estimate the intrinsic worth of Foot Locker’s stock to be approximately $52-57 per share. Our DCF model assumes sales growth slightly in excess of 2% over the next 10 years, operating margins of 9%, 2% terminal growth, and a WACC of 9%. Our fair value corresponds to a 12x multiple on our 2019 EPS estimate of $4.76.

Risks and red flags for Foot Locker

Supplier concentration: Foot Locker relies on Nike for an estimated 2/3 rd of total sales. We don’t expect a meaningful change in the relationship between these two companies. Yes, Nike is likely to sell an increasing amount of products online, but it will undoubtedly want to keep a significant network of external retailers for its products.

of total sales. We don’t expect a meaningful change in the relationship between these two companies. Yes, Nike is likely to sell an increasing amount of products online, but it will undoubtedly want to keep a significant network of external retailers for its products. Declining mall traffic: A significant number of Foot Locker’s stores are located in malls, which have been experiencing declining traffic in the US.

Fashion & operating risk: Any retail operation is subject to fashion risk, as well as operating risks related to inventory management.

Tariffs: Trade restrictions may lead to price increases which would be passed on to retailers and consumers, which may reduce the demand for footwear.

Online: Ramping up the online portion of its business presents both operational and security/privacy risks.

Cyclicality: Foot Locker operates in a cyclical industry, and we are arguably in the late stages of the business cycle.

We conclude that Foot Locker is a buy

Foot Locker is a fundamentally strong company that has steadily improved operating metrics since the financial crisis. The operational efforts have resulted in an attractive ROIC and a balance sheet with abundant cash. While Foot Locker has a strong industry positioning and scale as one of the largest athletic shoe retailers, barriers to entry should not be over-estimated. Nor should industry cyclicality be underestimated. The challenges facing Foot Locker in its competitive industry might prevent it from being a core long-term holding in our products and should inform position sizing, but the sizable margin of safety and the excellent dividend profile make it a buy.

A note on peer Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports is a smaller-cap peer of Foot Locker. We also own Hibbett in our portfolios, so Foot Locker is a complement to that positioning. Hibbett serves smaller, more rural markets when compared to Foot Locker and operates primarily in the US. Both companies have strong fundamental profiles and balance sheets and attractive valuations. Hibbett Sports does not pay a dividend, but may still be attractive for non-dividend-focused investors looking for exposure in the retail space. Our most recent article on Hibbett summarizes the investment case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, HIBB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.