ReNeuron Group PLC (RNUGF) CEO Olav Hellebø on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ReNeuron Group PLC (OTCPK:RNUGF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Olav Hellebø - CEO & Director

Michael Hunt - CFO, Secretary & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Andy Smith - Edison Investment Research

Christian Glennie - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Julie Simmonds - Panmure Gordon

Olav Hellebø

Good morning. Welcome to ReNeuron's preliminary results presentation for the year ended 31st of March 2019. I'm Olav Hellebø, and with me is Michael Hunt, our CFO. And let's just jump into it.

So just a little warm up in case you don't know us. But looking at you, most of you will know this. We are a global leader in cell therapy. What we work on is allogeneic therapies. We have two assets in clinical trials. And we have a very good news flow for the next year or two coming up. So here's a quick overview of the platform.

Human retinal progenitor cells is a cryopreserved formulation that we are using in retinitis pigmentosa. We are in the Phase IIa study currently, and we'll get into more details on that. CTX is an immortalized neural progenitor stem cell line. Again, cryopreserved. Enables us to conduct clinical trials in a more reasonable fashion, being able to ship and store these products. There are pretty good shipping containers available now so you can actually get it anywhere you want, really, in the world.

These two programs are partnered with Fosun Pharma for China and unencumbered in the rest of the world. Exosomes is our up and coming platform, so these are vesicles derived from our CTX cells that we are working on, mainly for the moment as a drug delivery vehicle for other therapeutics based on demand in the marketplace out there for that. So here is the pipeline. The initial indications are retinitis pigmentosa for the retinal program and stroke disability for the CTX program. Both these programs are in a Phase II study, Phase IIa for the RP and Phase IIb for CTX. And this is part of our strategy over the last few years is to push our programs from being single arm studies in the U.K. to get into controlled clinical trials in the U.S. So we're on that journey.

The last year was a very big year for us, both in terms of pipeline progress as well as deals. For hRPC, we were able to get into, after many years of hard work, both on quality, manufacturing, et cetera, we were able to finish our Phase I part where we did dose escalation and we also developed a cryopreserved formulation. We were able to get into patients who have some remaining vision potential, meaning the retinal architecture is intact enough for a potential efficacy. The first [three] [ph] patients in that study we announced earlier in the year. Normally, we wouldn't want to announce such a small cohort out of a study, but since there were very surprisingly large efficacy gains on those three patients, that was a material event that we were forced to send a press release out on. And we are very excited about the progress on those patients, and so it's very motivating, thus, to listen to their description of changes to their vision.

The Phase IIa is continuing. We will -- it allows us to treat up to 12 patients in total in the Phase IIa cohort. So we're working on finishing those patients over the summer. And we will present then the full data at whatever the time point is that we will have those patients at the American Academy of Ophthalmology, which is the big American ophthalmology meeting. It's in October, in San Francisco, and we have a presentation slot reserved for us for that, so we're looking forward to sharing the data with you at that time. For CTX, we have started the Phase IIb trial, PISCES III, and we expect then top line data from that late next year.

In terms of CTX, I mentioned that we will have very much focused on CTX-derived exosomes, I'm sorry. We focus very much on the muscle drug delivery vehicle. Talking to a large number of biotech companies out there, there is a need in the marketplace from alternative to viral vectors. Some of the companies are struggling with -- in terms of antibodies and also where -- the targeting where these drugs -- where these viral vectors go. One issue is that they don't go into the brain. So we have been focusing on that part of our exosome program. And we signed a deal during the last year as well with an American company to use their gene program to see if we can deliver it with our exosome as a vehicle. So very much think about it as a truck delivering cargo for another company. Last on this page is business development.

We signed an agreement with Fosun Pharma for China, for hRPC and CTX, earlier this year. The total program is about GBP 80 million milestones. The royalties are double digit, which is very good when you compare to other deals in China. There is a GBP 6 million upfront payment that was received post period. And there is another GBP 6 million in their terms, milestones, meaning the next 12 to 18 months or so that are related to tech transfer and those kind of things. And there's also further milestones, regulatory milestones and profit share milestones. Fosun Pharma is a great partner for us. It's one of the Top 3 pharma companies in China, so, for us, it's a great validation of what we're working on.

And with that, we'll go to the numbers, which is what this is really supposed to be about. Michael?

Michael Hunt

Thanks, Olav. So, yes, we're announcing full year results today for the year ended 31 March this year. As you can see on the slide, we had slightly reduced loss this year compared to the prior period. The numbers are being flattered by a couple of items, a couple of one-off items that have helped, although the actual underlying cost base is also slightly down over the equivalent period last year as well.

The top line revenue number includes an exclusivity fee from a potential U.S. partner that we didn't ultimately consummate a deal with. That was announced and discussed last year. But, obviously, we kept that exclusivity fee, so that's why the top line number has gone up over the prior period. Accounts for most of the increase. And in addition to that, in the finance income costs line, we had benefits in the financial year from FX gains on foreign currencies that we hold to hedge the increasing amount of spend that we have in foreign currencies, notably the U.S. dollar and the euro. So, overall, that's given us a reasonable reduction in overall loss for the year, and that's flowed through to the cash flow statement as well, giving us an end of cash balance at the end of March of around GBP 26.5 million. And as Olav mentioned, subsequent to the end of the period, we'll receive the upfront payment from Fosun Pharma as well, so that's bolstered our cash balances, and of course, we expect to receive further near-term milestones from that deal, as Olav described it, as we move forward over the next year or so.

Olav Hellebø

Thank you. So let's dive into the program a little bit. So let's start on the retinal side. So hRPC is a unique cell-based therapy. It is allogeneic and it's gene independent. So we are not fixing the gene defect that's underlying. We are attempting to restore the lost vision instead. So that means we could very much be used in tandem with or subsequent to a gene therapy if they become available.

We see that the hRPCs differentiate into functional photoreceptors and integrate into the retinal layers in preclinical models, so that's obviously what we're hoping for in terms of going forward in the clinic. So it has a broad therapeutic range. You are born with all the photoreceptors you'll ever have. So when photoreceptors are lost due to disease, the eye will not generate new ones. So this is a fantastic opportunity for a cell therapy to actually do that. And so if we're able to prove that we can do that, then there is a lot of opportunities there outside RP as well. We have a long time collaboration with Schepens Eye Research Institute, which is part of Harvard in Boston, as well as UCL. We worked a long time on making sure we can produce this correctly and in the right quantities, and we've gotten there. And the cryopreserved formulation is now allowing us to shipping this worldwide, being able to conduct clinical trials anywhere we want and as well for commercial applications. So a little bit about RP.

So it's an inherited degenerative eye disease. It starts with loss of night vision and peripheral vision. And then, over time, the central vision is lost as well. So these patients typically will have kind of complete tunnel vision, very, very small area visual field left. It can still be quite sharp vision right in the middle, but nothing left in the periphery.

Typically starts in the teens to the early 20s, even into the 30s as a starting point. They are diagnosed quickly. Very often, they kind of are expecting that this might happen because they have an uncle or someone already with the disease. And, yes, there is nothing that can be done. So these patients start losing their vision and they know that they will end up completely blind at some stage. That's obviously a terrible diagnosis to receive.

The incidence is 1 in 4,000, so close to 100,000 patients in the U.S. It is a gene defect that's causing this disease, but there are a lot of different genes involved, so over 100 different genes involved, so it's not a great place for gene therapy. You just have to invent a lot of gene therapy products in order to treat all of these patients. Luxturna is approved for one particular gene defect, RPE65, and that's about 1% of the patient population, that means the rest do not have anything treatment options for the moment.

So just a little bit on the preclinical data we have supporting before we went into the clinic. And then relatively quickly, we can see in the dystrophic RAC model that there are -- the retinal progenitor cells integrate into the retina. You can see that they provide trophic support. And we can see that the vision is preserved in this model. This is a model where rats lose vision over time, and you need to show that you could stop that loss.

We also saw very good dose-dependent efficacy. So the higher the dose was, the better efficacy we saw, until a certain plateau. And there was a plateau after that, there was no change. That plateau converged to about 1 million cells in a human-sized eye. So that was always our target dose for humans and that is the dose that we are using in the human trials.

One other point to make from the preclinical models is that we did not use any immunosuppression. Actually, in the pig model, we had better efficacy data without immunosuppression that we had with or rather integration data rather than efficacy, and so immunosuppression is not used in our clinical trials. One of the questions about our early data is -- that we'll get to in a second is how durable will it be. And, obviously, time will tell. What we can say is that in the animal models that we've run, at the end of the animal study when the animals are sacrificed, we do dissect the eyes to see if we still find cells there. And in a good percentage of animals, we do see still remaining cells at the end of the period. And we're talking here about human cells in rats and mice, so it's not a great environment for them. So that gives us some hope that the durability will be good. So let's jump into the clinical development.

So we completed the Phase I portion. So this is where we went from -- we had different cohorts. We went from 250,000 cells as a starting dose to 0.5 million cells, and we ended up with 1 million cells as our target dose. We also went from fresh cells to cryopreserved cells in that Phase I study. So that was 12 subjects, and that's done. We've now moved into the Phase IIa portion. The protocol calls for 6 to 12 additional subjects, all of them with some visual potential. That means that they need to be able to read some letters on an eye chart. Counting fingers or light perception is not good enough to be in the Phase IIa portion. Primary endpoint is still safety, but obviously, now, we're also looking at efficacy measures as well.

The two clinical trial sites, you can see them here, is Mass Eye & Ear in Boston and Retinal Research Institute in Phoenix. And these are two prominent retinal surgeons that we are working with. So here we go to the efficacy results of cohort 5, which is these three first patients that we have presented. These are the same data you saw from the ARVO Conference at the end of April. The -- what's so remarkable about these three subjects is that the vision gain were much stronger than anyone would expect. When you look at different clinical trials, you expect single-digit gains if you're lucky. You're quite happy with that. And so going to double digits is amazing. And here, we're talking about, in 20 to 25 letters, that's a really remarkable vision gain.

To explain the chart a little bit more. The -- we treat only one eye in these patients. You always treat the worst eye because you don't -- for safety reasons, you don't want to mess with their good eye. And so you treat the worse affected eye. You measure both. And then, over time, you obviously follow to see how this goes. You expect a bit of a loss of vision right in the beginning because the injection is actually a retinal detachment. I mean you create a bled where you put the cells in, so that actually will impact their vision for the first few days and then that will settle down, and then, hopefully, you start seeing improvement over time. And, yes, we're obviously extremely excited about this. And the feedback from the patients here is all three of them saying, "Everything looks brighter, I can see better." Patient 1, she said, "I can see food on my plate again." So it's fun. It's really amazing. And we'll just have to keep pushing this program forward to see that we can replicate this in more patients and we can have a longer duration.

In terms of what are we looking for. The FDA guidance is -- they consider three lines to be -- so 50 letters, so three lines of this vision chart. And here is an illustration of the charts that's used in all clinical trials. It's called an ETDRS chart. And patients, if you can read every letter on that chart, you can read 100 letters. If you read 85 letters, you have a 20/20 vision. If you read 35 letters, you're legally blind. So just to put in perspective. So 35, legally blind, 85 letters, perfect vision. So a few letters makes a real difference. FDA's opinion is that one line, so five letters, is that's variation. So three lines, so 15 letters, that's a significant clinical responder. So in terms of primary endpoint for future studies, the proportion of patients reaching 15 letters will be the most logical primary endpoint. You -- the guidance also calls for both eyes to be treated. In the treated patients -- and the control patients are untreated controls. So you cannot mask this surgery, so the placebo patients are actually not placebo, they're just untreated controls. And data on untreated controls from other indications and products is zero. I mean people don't -- there is no placebo effect when you don't -- when you didn't get anything. So that's kind of what we're looking at going forward.

We are -- jump on the next page. So in terms of next steps is to build further safety data on RP using this commercial formulation. Treating further patients, so treating this up to 12 patients in the Phase IIa so that we will have that ready for the readout at American Academy of Ophthalmology in October. So we'll have somewhere between nine months in the longest patient down to probably just a few weeks of the last treated patient for that meeting. In terms of duration of efficacy that's probably needed here, I would say 12 months. So I think the dataset in October won't be quite at 12 months, but it will give us a pretty good picture of duration as well as magnitude of response across these 12 patients.

Following that, the plan would be to do a Phase IIb control study, that should start early next year. And I already described a little bit how that would look like, so treat both eyes in a patient versus observational control is the most logical, but we will have a lot of discussions with the FDA and EMA before we decide on exactly how to do that. There is obviously other indications as potential here. RP is a very attractive market. We obviously have very, very strong early data. So, clearly, this is where we're going to put our efforts in for the moment, and we'll come back to further indication later on.

So with that, I'm going to move into CTX. So CTX is, again, allogeneic, cryopreserved as well and it promotes anatomical plasticity in the brain. It got a great safety profile, we never had any immunogenicity issues or any other cell-related issues here. And we have a 12-month shelf life for this product. It can be -- it's commercially attractive. It kind of goes without saying, both in terms of being able to deliver good cost of goods here because we are able to have high quantities of production as well as being able to ship worldwide from any manufacturing site.

I'm not going to bore you with the mechanism of action. It's probably multifold, but the most important bit there I think is the stimulation of synaptic activities. So every neuron is connected to hundreds of thousands or millions of other neurons. So you put 20 million neuro stem cells in there, you create neural growth, you create new blood vessels. And it's a real kickstart of activity in the brain. And it mimics the natural healing. When someone has had a stroke, there is a dead space in the brain and the brain is looking for new ways to get to wherever the information lies. That happens over the first month or two after a stroke, and then patients kind of stabilize and are left, still, with chronic issues, and this is where CTX can give them another shot.

Now the medical need is obviously very, very large. 1 in 6 people will have a stroke in their lifetime. So, clearly, a huge financial burden as well. Very few treatment options. There is alteplase, has to be used very quickly, so it's kind of a ambulance drug. And after that, there is really no therapeutic agents. Clot removal is what's used in hospitals and that's effective. So a lot of people survive strokes these days if they get treatment fast enough. But a portion of patients are left with chronic disabilities, so they're not completely healed by natural healing.

Now the severity in stroke is measured by this modified Rankin scale. That's how alteplase from Genentech was approved. It's a scale that shows dependency on others. So somebody on the modified Rankin 5, they are bedridden, they require a constant help from somebody. If you go down to the four, they need help. They need help to walk. They'll be in the wheelchair. They need assistance for walking, need assistance for using the toilet, et cetera. You go down to the three, you could get around with an appliance, like Zimmer frame or something. You still need some help at home, but not as intensely. And 0 to 2, you have either no disability or slight disability, but you can live independently. The goal is to get people one step down on this ladder. We are including patients with modified Rankin 3 and 4, and the goal is to get them one step down to a 3 or 2 on that scale.

In terms of our clinical trial results in PISCES II. So PISCES II had 23 patients included. It was a single arm study in 8 centers in the U.K. The number of responders was 7 out of 20, so 35% in the total population. However, the population -- total population was in two different groups. The group that we started a trial with was a group that were able to shrug their shoulder on the affected side, which is called an NIH SS upper limb score of less than four, to be technical about it. But that's what it means. So we always thought, in order to be able to show effect, the patient needs to have a functioning corticospinal tract, and a measure of that is that there is some kind of mobility on the affected side.

And the study actually started like that. We did add a group of patients that were not able to shrug their shoulder kind of at the later stage in the study. And we always thought they're probably not going to have the same kind of efficacy rate, and they didn't. We have a 50% efficacy rate when we look at only the patients who have an intact corticospinal tract. So that was one of the learnings from PISCES II that we took into PISCES III, was to make sure that we take patients who have some movement on the affected side as a patient population. So that's one of the things that we've done.

And if you go to the PISCES III study. We're treating 110 subjects. It's randomized between CTX and placebo surgery. So a placebo surgery means that the patient is actually sedated. The surgeon will make an incision. It will not penetrate, but the patient will not know if they have been treated or not and neither will the assessment center because they are sent back to the assessment center after the surgical site.

The primary endpoint is one point improvement from baseline at modified Rankin, 6 months post treatment. There is a host of secondary endpoints as well, of course. And the study is ongoing, it's a U.S.-only study, and we are expecting the readout late next year. And a couple of words on exosomes before we open up for questions.

So there is more and more activity on the exosome field. So these are nanoscale vesicles that are released by all cells, really, in the body, and they are important when it comes to communication between cells. And the -- I mentioned a little bit about the advantages of exosomes versus viral vectors and other type of delivery vehicles, particularly the low immunogenicity, is the key. There is also probably some advantages in the ability to produce enough in terms of quantities at high quality.

In terms of ExoPrOs or our exosome that is particular we probably focus more on quality manufacturing than most other companies out there, so we are very proud of our -- the stability that we have in our manufacturing. We have established excellent analytics, which is very, very important. And we have shown that we're able to get our exosomes across the blood brain barrier, and that is unique to our exosome. So that's really the focus for us now is to develop it as a delivery vehicle for a payload that wants to get into the brain. And with that, we come to the summary.

So we're a global leader in cell-based therapeutics. We're based in the U.K. We also have a team in Boston, our CMO is there and our clinical -- most of our clinical team is there. Everything we do is allogeneic, which means it's scalable, cost-effective. The diseases that we're targeting have very high unmet medical need, so there's no doubt there is a market there should we be successful in making -- getting the drugs all the way through. We have significant clinical milestones, both in stroke and the retinal program, over the next 18 months. And we will definitely be looking at business development opportunities as the data is maturing, particularly in the RP program.

With that, I say thank you, and open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andy Smith

Andy Smith from Edison. If the presentation is any guide, I get the idea there's a promotion, a pipeline promotion for the RP program over CTX. Is that because the data has been so good today or the CTX product leads results later next year? Or perhaps even that might be quicker for the RP program to get to the market over CTX?

Olav Hellebø

It's kind of yes to probably all of those things. In terms of time to market, RP is likely to be fast, faster than CTX. But, obviously, we'll have to see how the programs go, but it could be very fast. So that's one part of your question. The other one is that there is a lot more news flow on the RP program over the next 18 months, because, for CTX, we'll have to just wait until the trial reads out. There's no interim readout or anything like that, so it's kind of one of those things where we just have to wait for the study to complete.

Christian Glennie

Christian Glennie with Stifel. A couple on the retinal program then. Just to set some expectations around that data that we're going to see in October at the medical conference. So far, you've had 100% hit rate and a very high response rate, so 100% response rate at a very high bar in terms of that improvement in the visual acuity. What is your expectation around sort of -- I think you've talked about sort of a percentage response that gets that 15 letters. Is that what you're thinking about in terms of that data from all 12 patients, so albeit there will be a range of duration?

Olav Hellebø

Yes. I mean what would great data look like? Great data would look like if you can hit double digit on average vision gain would be complete -- fantastic. If you can reach, I don't know, 1/4 to 1/3 of patients as responders, that's fantastic compared to any other drug out there. So if you look at statistics for running a pivotal trial, when you know that the control group is 0, that's what has been in other trials, if you have a, let's call it -- if you have a 30% efficacy rate for hRPC, you don't need a very large study.

Christian Glennie

The 15 letters? What's that bar?

Olav Hellebø

Yes. The bar is 15 letters, that is the FDA's bar. So 15 letters, that is their definition of responder. If we can get -- if, hypothetically, throwing out a number, so if you put that down as 30%, you don't need a very large study to be successful. You can run a stats program on Google and find that out, right? So that's what success looks like. Yes, I'd be very happy with 100% response rate, don't get me wrong, but it's probably unrealistic to expect that.

And the other bit that we want to see is 12 months' worth of efficacy. I think that's what it takes for that to be a successful program. You can repeat sub-retinal injections, but it's an invasive procedure, so it's not something you want to do very often. In our discussions with key opinion leaders, they feel quite comfortable doing that once a year. So that's kind of part of their thinking there as well. We don't see any reason why efficacy would disappear. These are -- if we are creating new functional photo receptors, they will be disease-free. They will not have a gene defect. They'll be healthy. There is no reason why they will disappear as long as the retinal structure is still there. So we're not worried about the duration, but it has to be proven.

Christian Glennie

And then on -- and in terms of other aspects of the data so far, so being focused on acuity. But clearly, it's a, as you described it, a peripheral vision primary, that's the gradual degradation of that peripheral vision. Will there be more data around some more of these other visual assessments like peripheral vision and [indiscernible]?

Olav Hellebø

Yes. I mean there are other assessments being done in these patients. Exactly what will be presented in October, I don't know. That will be up to Pravin Dugel whose presentation it will be. So yes, so I don't know. But, yes, we do assess other things. I mean in most clinical trials in RP, there's a lot of focus on other endpoints because they don't see much of visual acuity, right? So then you have to look at all other ways to eke out efficacy. And it's clearly meaningful to have an expanded field of vision, for example. But yes, that's not FDA's guidance, though, in terms of what they are looking for.

Christian Glennie

And then just finally, in terms of those two sites, is that it will stay with just the two sites? There won't be any others? And what -- and do you expect sort of rough even distribution between those two sites?

Olav Hellebø

I haven't thought about the distribution between them, but they seem to be kind of coming back and forth between them. The -- in the Phase IIa, that will be those two sites that patients look on a schedule already throughout the summer. The -- in a future Phase IIb study, we might go to more sites, we haven't decided that yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Robyn Davison [ph]. I was just wondering, if -- in the light of the Fosun deal and perhaps also the -- perhaps more the best situation for the company to finance itself with the share price or more realistic share valuation, whether you have opportunities to accelerate the RPC program. I mean, obviously, thinking of the FDA, you had a breakthrough therapy designation, all this sort of thing. I mean could you spend more money and get this to market faster? Is that an option that you're looking at, for example?

Olav Hellebø

We're going as fast as we can. If I got another GBP 50 million from Michael here, I couldn't go any faster. So -- and that's true for now. When we get into the next phase, at Phase IIb, yes, it can maybe do two studies at once, one in Europe, one in U.S., and so there are probably things you can do at that point. But this is pioneering, you learn as you move forward as well, so you don't want to -- you want to take the appropriate time. There is safety, still, paramount there where you are. You don't want to mess with people's vision. So I think there is a balance there as well. But, yes, we can't go faster than what we are for the moment.

Michael Hunt

I mean just to add to that. I mean I think we took a fairly cautious stance on what we believe the future clinical development pathway might look like. So for RP, that's orphan status condition and we have fast tracked the rest of that. Our underlying assumption is that we need to do a IIb, followed by another study. As Olav said, there might be ways of combining that and doing it in parallel, all that kind of stuff, but the underlying assumption is still quite cautious I think in terms of what would be required. And I think the Phase I, IIa data will inform that to a degree. The better the data is, obviously, the more leverage one has in terms of what we'd need to do to get the program through, but we're reasonably cautious in terms of our own expectations on this.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, okay. Just on exosomes, I mean, are you sort of -- well, I mean, you sort of give us the impression that you're looking less to invest in this technology yourself now more. That would be -- it would more likely be licensed to third parties for their own development programs and you have an economic interest in that than perhaps what was the case last year when you did the R&D day on exosomes.

Olav Hellebø

Yes. So we've signed one deal, and that deal is a deal where we are trying to deliver the gene therapy of the unnamed American company to different target sites. They carry their costs. We carry our costs for doing that. And if we produce a product that is -- if a product comes out of that collaboration, we own that 50-50, then we'll have a discussion who does what. At that point, we might very well say that they go ahead with it and we get the royalty, that's possible. But we haven't actually gotten to that point yet. But in terms of strategy, as very much, we are -- this is all about collaborations with others. We are investing in exosomes, but we -- it's not a very large budget because we're not a [big clinic] [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

I suppose sort of finally, I was trying to think. I mean, obviously, last year, when you entered into that option arrangement, it's sort of like dragged out rather a long time and they didn't ultimately resolved it other than it was money coming in. Given the situation that the company finds itself in now, which is presumably a lot better financially, would you enter that sort of agreement now or do you -- would you be looking for much better terms?

Olav Hellebø

I would have to admit that we were quite happy that we didn't sign the agreement, although it was a good agreement. But yes, in the end, we didn't come to terms, and that was obviously before we had the data, right? So after the data, it's looking a lot more interesting. We will have discussions after, I will say, in Q4 this year, we will have discussions with a number of companies who have overly expressed an interest. We want to have kind of the data set, a proper data set, so it's a sensible discussion. And then we will have to make decisions about how much -- get the balance right between how much rights to give away, how much risk to reduce and how much of our future upside to retain. And that is kind of a balance that we'll look at coming Q4. And if we sign away rights for everything, then we don't have a reason to exist. So we definitely would like to have a continued interest in the program even if we do the [indiscernible].

Julie Simmonds

Julie Simmonds, Panmure Gordon. Just going back to what you're saying, Michael, about the sort of next phases of the trial. Is there any sort of precedent for something similar where the FDA have sort of -- where there is a sort of more guidance on what might be likely for a Phase IIb or further trial?

Michael Hunt

Difficult one for me to answer. I don't know if you've gotten...

Olav Hellebø

Yes. No. I mean, actually, the guidance are pretty clear. The guidance is actually gene therapy guideline, but the FDA told us we should expect to follow the same. So the guidelines ask for a 15-letter gain as an endpoint. It asked for both eyes to be treated in the treated subject, not necessarily simultaneously, most probably not because if something is wrong, you don't want to be wrong in both eyes at the same time. And they ask for the control group to be an observational control group. There is also some talk in that guidance about going -- having a target dose group and a low-dose group. It's kind of your payment for not having a proper placebo control, so that there are two doses being tested versus observational control. So there is pretty good guidelines there. In terms of speed to market versus kind of learning as you go, I think we are in a rush to produce great data. It's not necessarily rush to kind of have your pivotal study ready. I think if you start a big pivotal study, you go into a very -- a period with very little news for a long period of time. I think it might be better to kind of keep working on it and learn as we go. So a 2-trial strategy is what we're planning on for the moment. So a Phase IIb followed by a Phase III.

Julie Simmonds

And just on that sort of where they want sort of both eyes treated in the patients. Have you spoken to any or is it possible to treat the other eye of the patients in the study you are doing at the moment or does that go against the protocol?

Olav Hellebø

Yes. No. That goes against the protocol. So there will be a subsequent study. But yes, it's something that we did think about. But I think we'll finish this study and then we'll start the next.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a follow-up, I should have a question on CTX in stroke. Just your -- a bit more insight in terms of where you're at with recruitment in that trial, confidence around delivering that data in towards the end of 2020. How is the recruitment going? Do you have any sense for rates and time? How you'd expect it to presumably accelerate at some point, if an inflection point was needed for inflection recruitment?

Olav Hellebø

Yes. No. Recruitment is fine. It was -- I would say very heavy-lifting to get started. It took us longer to get sites up and running than we expected, so -- but now we have a really good number of sites running. So we have kind of a critical mass, the -- because we really prefer patients to go to a local site rather than being -- having to be shipped around the country because there's quite a lot of follow-up visits, et cetera. So if you have to fly somewhere every time, it gets quite cumbersome for them and expensive for us. So we rather have a local site open. If there's really nothing kind of coming up close, then we'll transport the patient. So yes, so it's -- we're confident on our guidance of having data late next year.

Olav Hellebø

Any more questions? If not, I say thank you again for your support and interest, and looking forward to catching you next time. Thank you.