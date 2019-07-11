PepsiCo Is Performing Well, But Shares Are Too Expensive To Add Here

I sold my position a few points ago and would love to own the shares again at the right price.

The company has returned almost 30% this year which is a rather large leap for a company like PepsiCo.

Photo Source

PepsiCo (PEP) shares have had quite the run this year. Along with many consumer packaged goods companies, the stock has elevated to levels that just don't make sense. Typically, investors are willing to pay higher than average valuations for these stocks in times of economic uncertainty or weakness. However, currently, the economy is chugging along as the CEO even stated himself. The stock offers a less than enticing yield as well as its shares trade at a valuation that would seem to leave little upside. Having sold my shares a bit early because of this belief, I do wish I held on. I do believe the opportunity will once again arise for me to purchase shares of PepsiCo; however, I decided to redeploy the capital from my sale into more undervalued stocks. Investors who liked the recent earnings report should hold off on initiating a new position. Investors who own shares may want to continue to do so, but, I believe a pullback will be inevitable.

Performance

PepsiCo recently reported earnings that were reflective of strong operational management.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company beat on both the top and bottom line and continued to show organic revenue growth. This comes at a time when many consumer goods companies are facing pressure.

Source: Earnings Release

While this is certainly nice to see for investors, the strong growth is still not enough to stop earnings from actually declining this year. Due to various asset sales and franchising gains, and a higher tax rate, the company still sees earnings per share declining 1% this year. This while temporary should give investors pause as the company could perhaps have a hard time next year producing another great year of organic growth. Should the company see a slowdown in 2020 organic sales growth, earnings may not climb much again. The company expects 2019 earnings to come in around $5.50 per share. This is 3% lower than 2018 and includes a 2% impact for currency translations.

This also accounts for a strong share repurchases of $5 billion, which further helps boost earnings per share.

The company continues to see strong growth in almost every division which is a positive as well.

Source: 10-Q

This means despite concerns of a global economic slowdown, PepsiCo is performing just fine. It is also one of the reasons investors flock to the stock in times of uncertainty. Additionally, the company is continuing to increase profits.

Source: 10-Q

It is worth noting two things, however. First is that the company is seeing a decline in profitability in the beverage division in North America. Second is that the company recognized a $144 million gain in the AMENA segment in 2018 for refranchising. The beverage division continues to see margin pressure from higher commodity costs, probably primarily plastics and aluminum. Also, the company saw higher spend in marketing lead to lower operating profit.

The company continues to reduce its cash position through acquisitions, share repurchases, and dividends.

Source: 10-Q

While not much cash is needed, I prefer to see the company continue to accelerate its portfolio of brands via acquisition or investment. The acquisition of SodaStream is one of these methods. It will be interesting to see how well the company integrates this new acquisition and if they can increase branded product sales through the distribution of systems.

The company also continues to carry a large debt load of around $30 billion which should not be ignored. While the company has strong free cash flows and a recession resistant business, $30 billion in debt versus $3.3 billion in cash on hand is worrisome. The company already expects only $5 billion in free cash flow compared to $8 billion in capital returns to shareholders. Also, the dividend costs about $5 billion to fund. This may perhaps be why we actually saw such a small increase this year and not just because the prior year was higher than normal like many investors believe to be the case. The recent increase was only 3%, to a new quarterly dividend of $0.955.

Valuation

Looking at historical trading valuation versus current valuation, we gain insight into whether or not the shares are overpriced.

Source: Morningstar

As we can see, compared to the average valuation for the last 5 years, the stock is expensive. The shares trade above their average P/S, P/CF, P/B, forward P/E, and PEG ratio. This tells us that there is a likelihood to be a reversion to the mean which would result in a decline in share price.

The increase in share price leaves shares with a forward P/E that is a bit high considering the negative earnings growth we will see this year.

Data by YCharts

If the company gives the estimated 7% earnings growth for the next 5 years, the shares would still appear to be expensive.

Source: Nasdaq

A DCF valuation will show us what that is worth below.

Source: Moneychimp

With 7% annual growth expected from this year's estimated $5.50 per share, the stock as a DCF of $125. This implies 7% downside from where shares currently trade.

Lastly, I like to look at historical yield to see if shares offer an above or below average dividend.

Source: Yieldchart

Currently, the shares offer an above-average yield; however, the shares have yielded this about 25% of the time in the last 24 years. This means while it is better than average, it is not very statically rare. That being said, the dividend is likely safe as it has been growing for a continuous 47 years. The payout ratio from a free cash perspective seems high to me though, considering all the ways the company is returning cash to shareholders.

Conclusion

PepsiCo is an admirable company. While I wish to find it back in my portfolio again, I will only do so at a discounted valuation. While these opportunities are rare, they do occur. The valuation here seems a bit stretched for me and this is why I sold shares a while back. Taking the profit and deploying it elsewhere I found value. I would be interested in getting back into the shares somewhere below $110 based on this year's earnings. At this time, it seems the market is valuing PepsiCo based on the strong operational performance and weak economic sentiment. Should either of these change, we could see the pullback I am waiting for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.