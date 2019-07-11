J. Jill: Avoid This Bounce

Women's specialty apparel retailer J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) suffered a spectacular crash falling more than 50% when it reported poor fiscal Q1 earnings, missing estimates while slashing growth targets. The stock fell to a low of $1.24 per share or 84% off its 52-week high of $7.60 reached last year. Incredibly, shares have since rallied more than 90% in just six weeks with reports of insider buying including share purchases from the CEO. While the post earnings crash was clearly exaggerated, and in hindsight a good buying opportunity, we believe this rebound is simply a dead cat bounce. Our view is that the company faces ongoing challenges and will continue to see declining sales and earnings. It appears that J. Jill with 280 stores nationwide and its e-commerce platform is just another victim of the "retail apocalypse" pressured by trends against brick and mortar traffic while losing customers to discount chains like Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX Companies (TJX). While the stock is too speculative and volatile to recommend a sell or short at current levels, this article highlights reasons to at least avoid JILL.

Q1 Earnings Recap

AS mentioned, Q1 earnings reported on May 30 missed both top line and EPS consensus estimates. GAAP EPS of $0.10 was below the consensus estimate of $0.17. Revenues of $176.45 million missed by $3.48 million. The 3% decrease in comparable sales follows a 1.7% decline to the metric in Q4 2018. It was an all-in-all ugly quarter as the expenses increased and margin contracted.

The more disappointing news came from the outlook guidance in the same press release warning investors that comparable store sales for the year ahead may decrease 2% to 4%. Another concern here are higher inventory levels to end the quarter, suggesting the product is just not selling. Cash and equivalents declined to $14.3 million from $28.7 million in the period last year.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, we expect total comparable sales to decrease 1% to 3% with total net sales expected to be -1% to +1%...We are revising our outlook for the full 2019 fiscal year. We expect total comparable sales to decrease 2% to 4% with total net sales expected to be flat to -2%. Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.17 to $0.21, which includes a decrease of $0.09 to $0.10 due to our technology investments, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.69 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.72 in fiscal 2018.

The full-year EPS guidance in the range between $0.17 and $0.21 if confirmed would be an earnings drop of 70%, coinciding with the decline in the share price over the past year. The main questions raised are why JILL customers are leaving and if the company can do anything to bring them back. Management blamed much of the disappointing results on execution in regards to product assortment during the conference call:

First product, product is the most important thing we do and we continue to see opportunities to be more relevant, while giving her the newness she desires. At the same time, we must also remember her appreciation of the tried and true silhouettes and fabrics that engender loyalty with J. Jill. This quarter we did not deliver. We lapsed color and novelty and missed key programs and layering pieces in tops that she expects from us. In response to our product challenges, we are working to rebalance the assortment for the back half of the year.

The company plans to target more digital adds, but the outtake is that the brand lacks momentum to get consumers excited. The bearish case for the stock is based on a skepticism of a potential turnaround.

Analysis

The setup here is similar to the case of The Cato Corp. (NYSE:CATO), which we have previously covered in a bearish article published here on Seeking Alpha. In both cases, declining revenues represent underlying weakness in the brand as the retailers lose customers. Jill and Cato each reported declines in revenue around 3% year over year in Q1 and have similar current forward P/E ratios around 11x earnings, although these estimates have a number of doubts. A few basis point changes lower in the top line could result in much different results given difficult operating conditions.

JILL has a more concerning balance sheet position with significant debt represented by a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5x and debt to EBITDA of 2.7x. In contrast CATO has no net debt on its balance sheet. JILL and CATO are essentially two "value traps" in our view, while JILL is fundamentally weaker.

Consensus estimates incorporating management's guidance of a drop in sales this year look for 2.3% growth in 2020 and 3% growth for 2021. Certainly, these forecasts are subject to revisions lower if the operating environment deteriorates in the coming quarter.

Valuation ratios suggest J. Jill has some compelling value considering a P/S ratio of 0.15x and 11.8x forward P/E. On the other, there is little to suggest shoppers are going to be flocking to the forward P/E level around 12x, which has been something of a normalized valuation going back to 2017, excluding the period earlier this year when weak Q4 2018 results were assumed by the market to be a one-off occurrence. By this measure, JILL now at $2.40 is more "expensive" than during Q4 2018 when it traded as low as 8X forward earnings. The latest results confirm the company has significant operating challenges, and there's little to suggest a turnaround is in sight.

Worth noting is that insiders have been buying shares since the Q1 earnings crash which has likely been a key driver in the recent rally. CEO Linda Measley purchased 60,245 shares for $1.65, representing a $99,404 investment on June 17. The show of confidence is encouraging, but shares are already up 45% since that purchase level. Our take is that the current share price has already incorporated this type of information.

Conclusion

An investment in JILL now at $2.40 is a belief in the company and a bet that management is able to revive the brand appeal. Our suggestion is to visit a J. Jill's store locations near you to get a feel for the product and how business is doing at the ground level. The other consideration here is that JILL is going against broader weak trends in apparel and poor sentiment in all of retail. The company will need at least a couple of quarters of solid execution to confirm a firm footing. Given the impressive rally in shares in recent weeks, expect higher volatility going forward.

