Why Personalis Is Helping Make Cancer Therapy Personal For Each Patient

Sourced by Personalis:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has the potential for becoming one of the key players in the growing immunotherapy market with an established and budding ability to provide the analytical molecular data for individual patient's cancer and immune response. In my opinion, the current stock price provides an investor a good entry level for ownership of their stock. With the following commentary, I hope to lay out the basis for my enthusiasm for the stock.

Instead of me trying to create in my laymen terms what Personalis is all about, the following is what they state in their self-generated documents (Page 1):

We are a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. We designed our NeXT Platform to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing our biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, in contrast to many cancer panels that cover roughly 50 to 500 genes. We are also developing a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes all human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. By combining technological innovations, operational scale, and regulatory differentiation, our NeXT Platform is designed to help our customers obtain new insights into the mechanisms of response and resistance to therapy as well as new potential therapeutic targets. Our platform enhances the ability of biopharmaceutical companies to unlock the potential of conducting translational research in the clinic rather than pre-clinical animal models or cancer cell lines. We are also planning to release a diagnostic based on our NeXT Platform that we envision being used initially by biopharmaceutical customers and clinical collaborators. Since inception, we have provided our service to more than 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including several of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Current Status

With this article, I would like to introduce my readers to Personalis, Inc. recent IPO. Their IPO was completed in mid-June 2019. The initial prospectus was based on issuing the stock in the $14-16 price range. However, the final issuing price was upped to $17. With the over-allotment, the final number of shares issued were 9.1 million and generated net proceeds of $140.9 million. In the interim, the stock opened for trading at the price of $23.60 and closed that first day of trading at $28.49 - 67.5% above the issuing price of $17. In the following days, the stock moved up to the highest price of $31.88.

At the close of trading on Friday, July 5th, the stock had retraced to the lowest price of $21.73. Therefore, it is now below the opening initial trading level by 8%. At this level, it is my opinion the current share price offers a nice entry level for the stock, especially for those with a long-term horizon as we await the unfolding of the growth potential for this market segment - cancer treatments using immunotherapy drugs. With their upcoming 2nd-Q report, we should see if they are expanding revenues in increments reflecting what we saw in the 1st-Q report.

In 2017, Personalis generated gross revenues of $9.393 million. They followed up in 2018 by generating gross revenues of $37.774 million, a very superb YoY growth of 4.02X. With the 1st-Q, 2019, already on the books, we saw gross revenues of $14.075 million, a nice 3.38X the YoY growth of the 2018 1st-Q results. Therefore, with three quarters left in 2019, Personalis already has generated nearly 40% of the revenue needed to match the total 2018 results.

Based on key events that took place since the end of the 1st-Q, I think it's safe we can assume Personalis is on track to meet and beat the revenue numbers that are in place from the 2018 results.

Events Since the 1st-Q Results

Signed new contract with a biotech firm where the Personalis platform will be used to provide analytical data for key metrics related to the merits and success of an ongoing clinical trial for two potential cancer drugs.

Concluded an alliance contract with one of the world's largest and most successful institutes where their intellectual property model brings together collaborations between researchers, nonprofits and industry leaders in an effort to speed up the approval process for new and more efficacious cancer treatments .

Completed their IPO as mentioned, giving them the working capital that should provide them enough funds to grow the business for the next few years.

Before going into the full story of Personalis, let me share my backstory on this rapidly expanding new cancer therapy regimen. With this story, I think it points out the dynamic growth potential for those companies offering products that provide the needed support technology where the world's total population might benefit from this new treatment paradigm.

My Mistake from the Past

Before going into the full story of Personalis, let me share my backstory on this rapidly expanding new cancer therapy regimen. With this history, I think it points out the dynamic growth potential for those companies offering products that provide the needed support technology where the world's total population might benefit from this new treatment paradigm.

My daughter's first job after obtaining her law degree was a position with the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. This group of medical facilities makes up the largest complex of medical hospitals in the world. It is composed of six schools: John P. and Katherine McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, UTHealth Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, UTHealth School of Dentistry, Cizik School of Nursing, UTHealth School of Biomedical Informatics and UTHealth School of Public Health.

Each day, she was interacting with the medical staff members and the students seeking their medical degrees in the various entities. One of the job's perks allowed her to attend staff meetings where new and innovative research and actual products would be presented and discussed by the attendees. She called me one night and informed me she had been in such a seminar where all the 'heavy-hitters', especially those concentrated on cancer research had been in attendance. The seminar dealt with an emerging technology that had been developed by a recently formed biotech company. Her impression based on the mood and the general comments being made by these cutting edges medical doctors was they thought this new company was offering a major contribution into a new field of medicine that was getting must attention from the medical community. The company was Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), and their product was being applied to the growing attention area of immunotherapy.

She suggested I look at the company for an investment opportunity. At the time, I was still working full-time and had a pending out of town trip for a major project. I took a quick cursory look at the company, and in honesty, I didn't fully grasp what they were offering. I put the information aside and thought I would look further when the company had more time to develop their offering. I do remember the stock was trading around $15.00 when I became aware of them. My point - I never took a position in the stock. Now, a little over 10 years later, this $15.00 stock is trading for nearly $370.00, and going forward, it appears further growth is projected and warranted.

Immunotherapy is now the hottest area of cancer research with newly approved FDA products using this approach in treating various cancer types. I had missed out on the golden opportunity for investing in the phenomenally successful new method for treating cancer in humans. However, with the growing track record for the efficacy using immunotherapy drugs, I believe we are on the cusp for now having the tools needed to expand this technology for the masses. In my opinion, the likes of Personalis will be a major part of this expansion.

Where We Stand in Immunotherapy Therapy

The Golden Magic Wand for immunotherapy was the discovery of checkpoint inhibitors and how they enhanced our immune system's ability to attack the cancer invading a person's body. In the past, the treatment method has evolved for over 3,000 years where the first method of treating human cancer was cut (surgery). In 1896, it was the burn method with the discovery of radiation being the method of choice. And, in 1946, a derivative from the discovery of mustard gas gave us the poison method - chemotherapy.

With the recent creation of immunotherapy based on applying the checkpoint inhibitor factor, in 2018, with the limited number of such drugs, they generated $16.8 billion in sales. These are drugs like Yervoy and Keytruda (the Jimmy Carter drug). Only four years prior (2014), such drugs were generating only $1.4 billion in revenue. In 2012, there were only 123 formal clinical trials using the immunotherapy model. In 2018, this number had grown to 1,000 such trials. More importantly, we are now seeing drug companies seeking the use of companion drugs used as a package with their drug. With combined drugs, it was thought this approach would provide a better chance to hone in on a treatment package addressing a person's unique and total DNA make-up. A prime example is the largest biotech partnership alliance was the alliance created by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) where they paid Nektar (NKTR) $1.8 billion in 2018 seeking to add Nektar's technology to their already FDA approved drugs.

Bristol-Myers was the first company to obtain FDA approval for an immunotherapy drug. The drug is sold under the name Yervoy and designed to treat melanoma. The first project from the Bristol/Nektar collaboration is combining Yervoy with Nektar's technology. (In my opinion, Nektar is a great company to follow and invest in the near term, based on pending data and FDA decisions. I've shared several articles in the past about Nektar.)

The key for the future growth, now that we know immunotherapy works, will come from advancing the capabilities for better DNA modeling and the ability to biopsy solid tumors and liquid tumors (blood cancers) with small samples of a person's DNA. Personalis, in their IPO documents, project in 2019, just in the United States, there will be 700,000 cancer patients diagnosed with late-stage disease. Furthermore, it is projected the addressable market for the data and analytics for applying immunotherapy for these patients will create a $20 billion market - and when applied to the worldwide market, it could approach being a $40 billion market.

Sourced by Personalis:

John West, CEO and Co-Founder of Personalis

Mr. West holds a BS and MS Degrees in engineering from MIT. West also has an MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.

His experience with DNA sequencing and interpretations started in 1982. In subsequent years, he had leadership roles in several biotech companies. In 2004, Mr. West became the CEO of Solexa Ltd, a United Kingdom company focused on single-molecule DNA sequencing. In 2005, West led Solexa's reverse merger into the US-based Lynx Therapeutics. The company introduced its first system in mid-2006. West negotiated the January 2007 acquisition of Solexa by Illumina Inc. for approximately $600 million and stayed with Illumina as VP of the DNA sequencing business into 2008. It was during this time Illumina became the world leader in DNA sequencing.

In 2009, Mr. West began a project involving medical staff members at the Stanford Medical School. This relationship was truly unique and historical in the field of medical science. Mr. West and his family became the first healthy family who had their DNA sequenced in order to determine what diseases they might be destined to develop in the future. The cost for Mr. West for these DNA results was about $40,000 per family member.

The attached link is for an article published by MIT outlining this event. The Stanford staff who assisted in this project are now members of the team behind the creation of Personalis. The credentials for these team members are impressive. This article gives in laymen's terminology exactly what the merits are in having one's DNA sequenced. The benefits for the individual person are profound for their potential future medical issues. For the drug companies now working with developing new immunotherapies, this knowledge gives them the ultimate road map for diagnosing and being specific with what drugs are best suited for each individual. Also, a major benefit for the drug developers is the ability to enhance the trend for combining one drug with another drug that is already FDA approved.

The West family played a major role in this unique and new method for treating future diseases individuals might be subject, based on their genetic make-up. Mr. West is now leading a team of scientist to make this process more accessible and more economical for all humans knowing their potential medical needs, specific to their own DNA.

The Long and Unique History of Immunotherapy as a Treatment Method for Cancer

Understanding the human body has a built-in immune system has been known for centuries. The introduction of a specific disease into the body where the invasion was the catalyst for that person building up immunity from developing the full-blown version of the disease, there are historical records reflecting this was done by the Chinese as early as year 1,000. This is a link indicating the historical events for vaccines being applied in human health applications.

It was 1796 when Edward Jenner developed and treated a human with a new methodology for treating cowpox in humans. Jenner wasn't the first person to use this new methodology for introducing small amounts of the disease into the human body, thus given this person immunity from later developing a full-blown version of the pox. However, as often is the case when something new is introduced into the medical community, the new entity is rejected by the peers in the field. Jenner's methodology was no different in being rejected. However, today, Jenner is recognized as the Father of Immunotherapy. Jenner gets this label because Francis Galton set the standard for how history attributes who gets the mantle for the winning trophy for future consideration.

"In science credit goes to the man who convinces the world, not the man to whom the idea first occurs." - Francis Galton

Last year, 2018, Dr. James Allison, the head of the Immunology Department at M. D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine. Dr. Allison had started his formal research into how and why the human immune system works way back in the early 1970s. His initial work began at an M.D. Anderson research facility located in a small Texas town - Smithville, population 4,000 residents. Over the years, in seeking answers, he did further research at other major hospital research operations around the country and from coast to coast, always with NIH funding providing the funds needed.

James Allison, PhD, Smithville, Texas, Cancer Research Center Where He Worked From 1977 to 1984. (Sourced by James Allison)

Dr. Allison has been a key scientist in the validation of this new field of immunology. However, providing such a list of those involved would take up much space. His long and arduous two steps forward and one step backwards leaves a trail of must work going back many years. It was Allison and several co-workers who published the first major scientific paper outlining the CTLA-4 factor being the culprit for why the immune system wasn't doing the work of attacking cancer cells being formed in a person's body. With Allison and his cohorts working together they developed a method to block the CTLA-4 issue and got the first patent on this methodology. Finding and forming an alliance with Medarex, who was the only biotech willing to take on this unproven science project, the development effort moved forward very slowly. Then, Allison's effort got the needed boost from deep-pocketed money - Bristol-Myers Squibb, when they bought out Medarex. On March 25th, 2011, the FDA approved the first effective immunology drug - ipilimumab - (Yervoy).

In 2018, this newly created field of immunotherapy and the working knowledge for unleashing the immune system so it can do its job, such FDA approved drugs generated $16.8 billion in sales. Only four years earlier, 2014, this revenue number was only $1.4 billion. (Pages2-3)

In 2012, there were only 123 formal clinical trials using the immunotherapy model. In 2018, this number of such clinical trials had grown to more than a 1,000 and is growing as I write this article. A prime example of this growth is the largest and most expensive partnership deal in biotechnology was the alliance created by Bristol-Myers and Nektar where Bristol committed $1.8 billion being paid to Nektar. What Bristol wanted was Nektar's new technology and the rights to apply it with their FDA approved drugs, thus making the combination a more effective tool in attacking cancer cells in their patients. One of the first drugs used in this joint effort is the previously mentioned, Yervoy, a major drug used in treating melanoma patients.

The key for the future growth in immunotherapy, now that we know it works, is the needed capabilities in better DNA modeling of patients, applying this knowledge to clinical trials as they are ongoing, and having the ability to biopsy both liquid tumors and solid tumors. With all this happening with the need for smaller and smaller samples of human DNA being collected.

Personalis, in their IPO document (Page 3), projects this year (2019), just in the United States, there will be 700,000 cancer patients diagnosed with late-stage cancer. They also project the addressable market for the data and analytics for applying immunotherapy for these patients will create a $20 billion market. When applying this projection to the worldwide market, it could approach being a $40 billion market.

Key Financial Metrics

Personalis is currently generating revenue on a growing foundational basis as for their revenue sources. Being founded in 2011, their first revenue source came from a contract with the United States Veterans Administration (VA). The VA had started collecting samples from veterans in 2011, with plans they would create a research effort to consider the genetic variations found within this growing group of US citizens. The VA signed a contract with Personalis for this project. It is expected that by 2021 they will have enrolled one million veterans and would have collected their DNA samples. Currently, Personalis is under contract to deliver 80,000 genome sequence data sets and this project is projected to continue until 2021 as a revenue source. The following is the revenue stream for the VA contract, where just through the 1st Q-2019, they achieved nearly 50% of the total such contract revenue seen in all of 2018.

Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2018 2018 2019 (in thousands) VA MVP $ 421 $ 18,601 $ 1,977 $ 8,343 All other customers 8,972 19,173 2,187 5,732 Total $ 9,393 $ 37,774 $ 4,164 $ 14,075 (Data Sourced from Personalis)

Data for Revenue Concentration:

Our top five customers represented 45% and 82% of revenues in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Our top five customers represented 76% and 90% of revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Customers that accounted for equal to or greater than 10% of revenues in 2017 or 2018 and for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 2019, were as follows:

Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2018 2018 2019 VA MVP * 49 % 47 % 59 % Merck & Co., Inc. 11 % 12 % 12 % * Pfizer Inc. * 10 % * 17 % Customer A 13 % * * * Customer B 10 % * * *

* Less than 10% of revenues.

Accounts receivable concentration

As of December 31, 2017, and 2018 and as of March 31, 2018 and 2019, customers that accounted for greater than 10% of accounts receivable were as follows:

As of December 31, As of March 31, 2017 2018 2018 2019 Pfizer Inc. 13 % 33 % 11 % 47 % Customer A * 17 % * * Merck & Co., Inc. 38 % 10 % 22 % * Customer B * 10 % * * Customer C 13 % * * 20 % VA MVP * * 38 % *

* Less than 10% of accounts receivable. (Data Sourced from Personalis)

Current Financial Data as of Q-1, 2019:

The following financial data reflects the 2017, 2018 and the 1st Q-2019. The YoY from 2017 to 2018 shows a superb 4.02X growth in revenues. The YoY data for the 1st-Q 2018 compared to 2019 reflects a 3.39X growth in revenue. These are stellar levels showing in just the 1stQ 2019 results are already nearly 40% to the 2018 full year results, and there are three quarters still available to achieve or beat the 2018 results.

Year Ended December 31, March 31, 2017 2018 2018 2019 (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Consolidated Statements of Operations Data: Revenues $ 9,393 $ 37,774 $ 4,164 $ 14,075 Costs and expenses Costs of revenues (1) 11,736 25,969 4,065 10,091 Research and development (1) 9,919 14,304 2,949 5,245 Selling, general, and administrative (1) 9,901 11,271 2,313 4,170 Total costs and expenses 31,556 51,544 9,327 19,506 Loss from operations (22,163 ) (13,770 ) (5,163 ) (5,431 ) Interest income 100 293 61 84 Interest expense (1,303 ) (1,894 ) (622 ) (184 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (4,658 ) - - Other (expense) income, net (227 ) 150 351 (152 ) Loss before income taxes (23,593 ) (19,879 ) (5,373 ) (5,683 ) Provision for income taxes (5 ) (7 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net loss $ (23,598 ) $ (19,886 ) $ (5,375 ) $ (5,685 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted(2) $ (7.78 ) $ (6.49 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (1.84 )

(Sourced From Personalis Financial Reports)

Recent and Upcoming Events

Since the conclusion of the 1st-Q results, we have seen the following events:

On May 20th, FLX Bio, Inc, a South San Francisco, where FLX will use the ImmunoID NeXT program in their Phase ½ clinical study with the drug candidate, FLX475. The study will involve FLX475 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) Merck (NYSE:MRK) FDA approved treatment for lung cancer. The FLX drug is designed as an orally dosed therapy for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

May 22nd - Personalis, Inc., a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy will utilize Personalis' cancer immunogenomics platform, ImmunoID NeXT™, for the investigation of biomarkers of response to immunotherapies in clinical trial participants. The trials include melanoma, pancreatic, and all-comer solid tumor patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors, either as monotherapy or in combination with other cancer therapeutics. This project builds on Personalis' existing relationship with the Parker Institute as a contributing industry member of the TESLA Consortium, which focuses on improving neoantigen prediction algorithms.

Parker isn't a public company. However, one interested in learning more about the cutting-edge technology and funding options that the biotech industry looks for, I would suggest they take a look at what Parker has done and is actively adding to the industry. It might be noted, Dr. James Allison is a Director for Parker, along with a group of the leading scientist working in medical research. Also, as a member of the Parker group of leading scientists, you will find Dr. Mark Davis, Stanford University being a prominent member of this think tank. Personalis being selected to work with Parker and using their leading platform for analyzing biomarkers speaks volumes to what Personalis brings to the partnership.

Coming up within the next few weeks, we will see the Q-2 results, where we want to see that revenues and expenses are coming into align for generating profits for Personalis. The next catalyst is projected for 2020 when Personalis projects they will be launching their unique and broad application for liquid biopsies. With the current status of having the ability to generate tumor profiles based on all the nearly 20,000 human genes, the liquid biopsy capability will move Personals further into the leadership position for this dynamic and living saving field of immunology. Going forward, a new and more prolonged revenue streaming could be the incorporation of the company offering not only ability to analyze one's DNA, but also having the ability to collect and analyze a patient's biopsies for proof that the drug is working. Currently, the use is in the creation stage of the drug therapy to be tested. The revenue growth will be impacted in a major way if the drug is approved and the drug developer opts to include the further use of the likes of what Personalis will have in being able to monitor the patients beyond just the clinical trial stage and for the further users of the drug.

The Future

Due to the highly complex and technical nomenclature that is used in this area, I once again will avoid my laymen terminology and will reference what Personalis states in their prospectus, with attention being drawn to the following (Page 103):

Our Platform: Advanced Tumor Molecular Profiling Built for the Future of Cancer Therapy

Our NeXT Platform ushers in a new paradigm for tumor molecular profiling by looking beyond the roughly 50 to 500 genes that limit current tumor profiling solutions. NeXT is designed to elucidate both the tumor genomics and its immune microenvironment simultaneously, representing a major step forward in tumor molecular profiling. Our platform interrogates all of the approximately 20,000 human genes in each tumor, generating more comprehensive molecular information than current profiling panels, from a single limited tumor sample. We have built NeXT to not only address the complex biology of new immunotherapies, but also to be broad enough to accommodate our rapidly evolving and increasingly complex understanding cancer. Finally, through technology innovation, we have made comprehensive tumor molecular profiling cost-efficient and scalable, enabling its use for large-scale profiling of cancer patients. NeXT enables a paradigm where each cancer patient can benefit from comprehensive tumor molecular profiling, providing important data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. Our platform enables biopharmaceutical customers to increase the insights generated from each tumor sample, reduce data heterogeneity, and simplify the process of tumor analysis. Our platform can be used to advance therapeutic development by elucidating diverse mechanisms of tumor escape, detecting neoantigens, identifying novel biomarker signatures, and characterizing the immune response.

(Sourced from Personalis Documents)

Conclusion

I have attempted to provide my readers a starting point for applying their own due diligence for their investing decisions. For those without the scientific background, due diligence on your part is necessary for your evaluation about what I have offered in this article. As I pointed out in my article, I opted not to invest in this new technology when it was in the infancy stage. Missing out on a stock's appreciation from the $15.00 to the current $300+ certainly didn't enhance my asset status - SADLY! It is my firm opinion that immunology and the benefits from this technology are just beginning to unfold.

Personalis and several other new competitors have joined the list of companies joining in the challenge to take this endeavor to the next level of application. If the $40 billion world-wide market truly happens, there should be more than one company achieving profitable revenues. But keep in mind, my mantra that the field of medical science and biotech technology has a graveyard filled with failures. With that said, I've tried to give my rudimentary thoughts on what Personalis brings to the arena with their Stanford University background and leadership from individuals that have many years of experience in creating successful companies. We should be seeing major events and catalyst unfolding in the coming months.

Good luck with your future investment decisions!

PS: For those seeking a better understanding of the immunotherapy story, I would suggest you read Charles Graeber book: The Breakthrough-Immunotherapy and the Race to Cure Cancer.

For more information on Dr. James Allison's story, I would recommend this magazine article shared by Texas Monthly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.