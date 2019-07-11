Sleep Country Canada: Macroeconomic Factor Will Continue To Limit Its Growth

Investment Thesis

Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF) (TSX:ZZZ) posted another quarter of negative same store sales growth in its Q1 2019 earnings. The macroeconomic environment in Canada is likely to blame for its weak sales. The company has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. However, its shares are fairly valued given its decelerated growth trend. Therefore, we believe investors should patiently wait on the sidelines.

Recent Development: Q1 2019 Highlights

Sleep Country reported Q1 2019 revenue growth of 10.4%. While this may look very positive, it was primarily driven by the acquisition of Endy. Its same-store sales declined for the second straight quarter. As can be seen from the chart, its Q1 SSSG declined by 3.4% year over year.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We still do not have a positive outlook on Sleep Country for the following reasons:

Endy acquisition should provide some synergies, but may take longer term to realize

Sleep Country’s acquisition of Endy was the major reason why its Q1 2019 sales grew by 10.4% year over year. There should be some synergies expected from the acquisition. Based on management’s comment in the latest conference call, synergies can be realized in the areas of back-end logistics. For example, the company can negotiate with carriers like FedEx or UPS with its improved purchase power. The company is still in discussion with Endy’s management team on how to leverage the business (e.g. having Endy’s brand on its floor or not). Based on management’s comment, we think any synergies to be realized are likely still in the early stage. It appears that the discussion is still ongoing and there is no specific plan revealed.

Improving March sales will likely be only temporary

Sleep Country indicated that one major reason to its weak same-store sales in Q1 2019 was due to severe weather in January and February. While we like management's comment that sales in March has improved considerably, we are not that optimistic because its much-improved sales in March could be due to deferred sales in January and February. We would prefer to see a few more months of growth first before becoming more bullish on the stock.

High household debt with downward consumer confidence trend

One major factor that has contributed to Sleep Country’s weak sales is the high Canadian household debt. As can be seen from the chart below, Canada’s household debt-to-income ratio is already elevated compared to the Great Recession back in 2008 and 2009. Its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% at the end of 2018.

Similarly, Canadian household debt service ratio (debt service payment as a percentage of household disposable income) of 14.5x is also near the peak of 15.0x near the end of the Great Recession (see chart below). The high household debt together with 5 interest rate increases since mid-2017 have constrained consumer spending on items such as mattresses that do not frequently require replacements.

Besides elevated debt and high debt service ratio, we have also noticed that Canada’s consumer confidence is trending downward in the past year. Given this weak macroeconomic environment in Canada, it will be challenging for Sleep Country to grow its sales.

However, Sleep Country has some initiatives to stimulate sales

Although macroeconomic conditions appear to be causing some headwinds to Sleep Country, management still has some initiatives to stimulate sales. Sleep Country has a strategy to grow its accessories revenue through opening new stores in malls and renovating its existing stores. The company has opened several mall stores in 2018. We believe this presents good opportunities for the company to take advantage of the exit of Sears Canada late last year. The customer traffic in malls will also help it to add visibility to its brand and boost sales in accessories. The company is gradually renovating its existing stores as well. The newly designed store is aimed at boosting higher margin accessories revenue. Sleep Country also has marketing strategy to capture sales growth in e-commerce.

Valuation

Sleep Country’s valuation has declined considerably since reaching the peak back in mid-2017 and early 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s forward P/E ratio has declined to the low of 11.6x. Given its slowdown in revenue growth, we do not believe the company should trade at a premium valuation unless the company can re-accelerate its top and bottom lines growth. Otherwise, we feel its current valuation is fair.

A growing 4.0%-yielding dividend

Sleep Country currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.195 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of nearly 4%. The company has increased its dividend in each of the past 4 years. With a low payout ratio (about 42% in 2018), we believe Sleep Country should be able to continue to grow its dividend in the next few years.

Risks and Challenges

Sleep Country may face intense competition, especially from other online retailers. Although the company has a good chunk of shares in Canada, other international retailers may easily enter the space through e-commerce platforms. In addition, the company’s sales are closely tied to the strength of the Canadian economy. In an economic downturn, consumers may simply push back from replacing their old mattresses. This will likely hurt their sales and cause significant inventory buildups.

Investor Takeaway

Sleep Country will likely to continue to face headwinds in its business due to a decelerating consumer confidence trend. Unfortunately, we do not see any near-term catalysts that will drive its share price higher. Therefore, we think investors should continue to wait on the sideline until better visibility.

