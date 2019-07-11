Preferred Stock - The Source Of Leverage For The CLO CEFs

I've singled out one preferred stock issuance for each of the three issuing managers in the CLO closed-end fund (CEF) space to highlight and compare to one another.

Eagle Point Credit and Oxford Lane Capital each have additional preferred stock offerings but I chose to focus on these for this exercise; the additional offerings from these two managers have different characteristics that make them less attractive, such as being unsecured, already being inside their early call period, or pay a lower stated rate of interest. The three I’ll examine closer are ECCB, OXLCM, and OCCIP (OFS Credit only has one class of preferred shares at this time).

While the common shares of these CEFs get most of the attention, it would be easy to overlook these preferred issuances; however, when viewing them for what they are they are hard to beat from a risk-adjusted perspective.

To get started, let’s look at the key metrics of these offerings:

ECCB OXLCM OCCIP Par $ 25.00 $ 25.00 $ 25.00 Stated Rate 7.750% 6.750% 6.875% Annualized $ $ 1.94 $ 1.69 $ 1.72 50-Day MA @ 7/9/19 $ 26.29 $ 25.43 $ 25.26 Early Call Date 10/31/2021 6/30/2020 3/31/2021 IRR to Call Date 5.58% 5.22% 6.51% Maturity Date 10/31/2026 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 IRR to Maturity Date 7.09% 6.57% 6.86%

Source: Information obtained from various Annual Reports and Semiannual Reports from each manager.

First, it's important not to compare these preferred yields to their respective common share yields - they're never going to match up. The stated rates are in the 6.75-7.75% range seen above and decrease more when they're trading above par, which they all are. But instead, you should be comparing these yields to very safe investments like 3-mo Treasuries or the rate your bank is paying you for your savings account - and now it looks like a rock star! The reason these should be considered on the same playing field as those in comparison is that these issuances are very well protected by the fund's assets and their place in the capital stack given their priority over the common shares.

These preferred issuances are typically covered 3-5x (or more in some cases) with fund assets, meaning for every $25 of preferred stock you hold there are $75-125 of assets backing them. The similarities of these preferred issuances to an actual CLO bond tranche (BB or B rated slice of the CLO pie) are that they are very well protected against any loss since they have some level of priority, thanks to the leverage created by the common equity. The main difference is the bond tranches of CLOs are almost always floating rate (ex. 3m L + 400) while these are fixed (but again, a win in a decreasing interest rate market).

If you want to see a good example of how a CEF uses the bond tranches to boost returns while managing risk take a look at Highland Income Fund's (HFRO) most recent annual report, whereby roughly 1/4th of their fund's exposure to senior loans are held through CLO bonds, thereby boosting the yield while minimizing risk. Furthermore, Eagle Point actually holds ~15% of their gross assets in the bond tranche (aka CLO Debt).

One point to keep in mind - all these preferred issuances have early call provisions, which means the company can "call" the preferred shares due and pay out the stated par rate ($25) plus any declared but unpaid dividends. This is why I've included both calculations in my above table - all are still showing positive IRR returns based on current prices but not nearly the rate of return if they went all the way to maturity. Eagle Point has shown in the past that they can call notes with high rates and replace them with new notes at interest rates 50-75bps lower, thus saving the fund interest expense (aka more $ for the common shareholders). However, it is merely the fund's option to call them but for many reasons they could choose to leave them alone. At this time, I won't make any guesses as to what they will do, but rather assess both options.

Using the above facts laid out, I like the OCCIP offering the best. I believe they are trading at a relative discount due to being new to the market and are not yet able to demand the same kind of premium that Eagle Point and Oxford Lane have. Once they are better known I believe they will trade up - meaning now is a good time to lock-in a strong cash flow return in the mid-6% range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCCIP, OXLCM, ECCB, HFRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.