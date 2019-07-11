PepsiCo Inc. Is A Hold Following Its Solid Quarter

PepsiCo. released its second-quarter earnings for 2019 on Tuesday. The company was able to beat on EPS, and revenues were in line.

Beverage and snack giant Pepsi Co. (PEP) released its earnings for the second quarter of FY 2019 on Tuesday. The company turned in a solid performance with in line revenues and a modest beat on EPS. We will look at some of the noteworthy developments from the quarter, as well as revisit the stock's current valuation. At the end of the day, Pepsi remains a strong investment option for long-term investors, but we fail to identify a buying opportunity at this time.

PepsiCo turned in a solid performance for Q2 2019. The company's sales were in line with consensus estimates at $16.45 billion (+2.2% Y/Y). Earnings per share were a modest beat at $1.54 on a non-GAAP basis (beat of $0.03 per share). On a constant-currency basis, revenue growth was 4.5% for the quarter and 4.8% YTD. For a mature company such as PepsiCo, we like to see mid-single-digit top-line growth.

When we take a closer look at revenue growth, we see that growth was present across all segments of PepsiCo. The food and snack brands continue to drive growth for PepsiCo as a whole. Frito-Lay North America was up 5% on pricing, while Quaker North America was up 3% - its largest growth number in three years. In emerging markets, it was volume-driven gains that helped push revenue higher. Overall revenue growth was comprised of 2% volume gains and 2.5% pricing.

The company is investing into emerging brands to make sure that revenue growth continues in the years ahead. Marketing expenses increased 56 basis points (as a percentage of sales), and management is putting money into data analytics, capacity, and more. Furthermore, the company is continuing to develop growth brands such as Gatorade Propel, LIFEWTR, Gatorade Zero, and bubly - which management is optimistic about becoming a billion-dollar brand.

The last items of note from the quarter touch on some financial aspects of PepsiCo. The company continues to spend capital, with FY2019 totals estimated at $4.5 billion. The company's plans to return $8 billion to shareholders in the form of buybacks ($3 billion) and dividends ($5 billion) mean that management will need to tap the balance sheet to fund this since free cash flow will come in around $5 billion.

We wouldn't expect the company to drain its entire cash reserve, so look for PepsiCo to add to its $31 billion debt load. With a leverage ratio of 2.67X EBITDA, we aren't crazy about this, as this exceeds our "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X. Still, the stable nature of PepsiCo's business makes this less of a concern that it would be for most other companies.

As of this article, PepsiCo is currently trading at approximately $134 per share. This is right up against the top of its 52-week range. Management reaffirmed FY2019 guidance for EPS of $5.50. This puts the stock at an earnings multiple of 24.36X full-year earnings. The stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 19.19X would suggest that the stock is currently overvalued.

We get a similar indication when we look at value from a cash flow perspective. The company's current FCF yield of 3.28% is near decade lows. Though this is partially skewed by higher CAPEX in recent years (reduces FCF and FCF yield as a result), we don't find the delta large enough to change our conclusion that shares are overvalued at this time.

With current revenue growth rates coming pretty much in line with decade averages of 4%, we don't feel that PepsiCo deserves a significantly altered valuation expectation. In other words, it shouldn't be trading drastically higher than its historical norms because the growth trajectory hasn't changed much. We would like to see the stock trade in the 20X earnings range, or a price of $110. This would indicate an entry point reflective of "fair value". We would love to see an additional margin of safety and have shares get into the $100-105 range, but this stock market doesn't seem inclined to allow for high-quality companies to fall that far in the near term.

