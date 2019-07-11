PBR Offers Value When It Comes To Both Energy And Brazil

Petrobras has the potential to double or more in value regardless of the price action in crude oil or oil-related equities.

The price of crude oil reached a high in April at $66.60 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract before falling to a low at $50.60 per barrel in early June. The $16 trading range has been in place since mid-January of this year. The United States is currently the world’s leading producer of crude oil, with over 12 million barrels per day flowing from wells. Saudi Arabia and Russia are also two of the three top producers in the world. While the Middle East is home to over 50% of the world’s crude oil reserves, Venezuela is the country with the largest reserves within its borders. Brazil, another South American nation, ranks fifteenth in the world with almost 13 billion barrels of reserves according to a 2017 report from the Energy Information Administration.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBP) is the leading oil company in Brazil, and with oil at just under the $60 per barrel level, this could be the perfect time to purchase shares in this oil company for reasons other than just its exposure to the price of crude oil.

Crude oil equities have outperformed the price of the energy commodity since April

The high in crude oil for 2019 came during the week of April 22 at $66.60, and at around $59.85 per barrel on July 10, the price was 10.1% lower. Crude oil recovered based on the most recent inventory data from the API and EIA.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the XLE fell from $68.81 to $63.87 or 7.2%. While the price of crude oil fell, stocks moved to new highs which likely allowed for the XLE to outperform the price action in the WTI crude oil futures market on a percentage basis over the period.

Over the same period, PBR did better

On April 22, PBR shares stood at $15.69, and on July 10 the price was at $16.39 per share, 4.5% higher.

Source: Barchart

So far in 2019, PBR has outperformed the XLE product. Nearby WTI NYMEX futures closed 2018 at $45.81 per barrel and at $59.85 on July 10, the energy commodity gained 30.6% so far this year. The XLE closed 2018 at $57.35 and at $63.87 per share on July 10, the ETF was 11.4% higher. PBR shares moved from $13.01 to $16.39 over the same period as the Brazilian oil producer has gained 26%.

Brazil, not oil, is a reason to buy PBR and the recent price action in ethanol does not hurt

The company profile for PBR states:

“Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.”

PBR has a market capitalization of $105.993 billion, trades over 16.25 million shares each day and trades at a 22.34 P/E ratio. The company pays shareholders a 1.3% dividend at the current share price.

While the rise in the price of oil so far in 2019 lifted the prices of both the XLE and PBR shares, it is the market’s perception of Brazil, that likely turbocharged the company’s stock compared to the price action in the XLE ETF product.

The foreign currency relationship between the Brazilian real and the US dollar moved from $0.2585 at the end of last year to $0.26565 on July 10 or a 2.77% gain for the Brazilian currency. The rise in the Brazilian real supported a better performance for PBR shares compared to the XLE, but the change in government in late 2018 has caused optimism to rise that South America’s leading economy will make a comeback.

A new government and a currency that has lots of upside

Years of corrupt governments and a crumbling economy sent the value of the Brazilian real from $0.65095 in 2011 to under $0.2400 against the US dollar in 2018. At the $0.26565 level, the currency remains a lot closer to the low than the high since 2011. The falling value of the Brazilian currency weighed on the prices of all Brazilian assets, and PBY shares were no exception.

Jair Bolsonaro was a far-right-wing candidate that campaigned to lead Brazil by ridding the government and private sector of corruption and introducing policies that support business and economic growth in the nation. President Bolsonaro won the election and took office in late 2018. It is still early days for the Bolsonaro administration, but if the President can deliver on his pledges from the campaign trail, there is lots of upside for the Brazilian economy, its currency, and companies like PBR.

Source: Barchart

In a sign of the optimism over the future of Brazil since President Bolsonaro’s victory last October, not only has the Brazilian currency gained against the US dollar but shares in Brazil’s top companies have posted impressive gains. As the chart shows, the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) rose from $30.65 at the most recent low in September 2018 to $47.08 on July 10, a rise of 53.6% compared to a 27.8% rise in the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY) since the lows at the end of 2018 The bottom line is that the market is bullish on Brazil, and if President Bolsonaro delivers, there is plenty more room for gains in the Brazilian real and shares in Brazil’s leading companies.

Petrobras has the potential to double or more in value regardless of the price action in crude oil or oil-related equities

A new era in Brazil where corruption declines and investment capital flows back into the country would lift the economy and asset prices in the commodity-rick nation. Petrobras would likely benefit from an economic renaissance in Brazil under President Bolsonaro even if the price of crude oil and oil-related equities in the US remain around the current price levels.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, PBR shares traded to a high at $77.61 in 2008 when the price of oil hit its all-time high. The shares fell to a low at $2.71 in early 2016 when crude oil declined to under $30 per barrel. However, in 2008, the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar was at around the $0.64 level, and in early 2016 it fell to under $0.24 against the dollar. Success by the Bolsonaro administration that lifts the value of the real against the dollar could light a bullish fuse under PBR and other Brazilian shares. At $16.39 per share on July 10, it is not unreasonable to expect a 100% gain in PBR shares if the real moves higher and the Brazilian economy improves under the new administration. Therefore, from a risk-reward perspective, PBY offers value at its current price level as both a play on energy and Brazil for the coming months.

