Schwab Earnings Preview: Still Growing, Just At A Slower Rate, But The Stock Is Getting Cheap

Chuck could also return more capital, not just dividend increases but share repurchases.

Schwab trading at about a 20% discount to fair value and a 15% FCF yield.

Do not like the steady revision lower of annual EPS and revenue estimates.

Interest rates are not the only headwind for Schwab.

Charles Schwab (SCHW), the powerhouse asset gatherer that used to be known as a discount broker, reports their 2nd quarter 2019 financial results on July 16, 2019 (still unconfirmed by Briefing.com) before the opening bell.

Analyst consensus is expecting $0.66 in earnings per share on $2.688 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth for Q2 '19 of 10% and 8% respectively.

The stock is facing a number of headwinds since May '18:

1.) No question the flatter yield curve seems to have had a deleterious effect on Financials and the stock prices the last 18 months, although Schwab's net interest margin is still healthy. (Note the y/y growth of the "NIM" (net interest margin) despite the fact the Fed/FOMC started hiking rates in December '15.)

2.) The 2nd headwind is also found on the above spreadsheet as it shows the net revenue per trade gradually shrinking as Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade engage in a price war of slashed commissions and lower mutual fund and ETF fees. In some cases, ETF trades are free depending on what is being traded.

That will be a headwind that could last a while for Chuck and one reason I think commissions could eventually go to zero for the industry, as management fees and longer-term relationships like the advisory business become even more important to the revenue and fee stream than they are already.

Revenue and EPS estimate revisions:

Let's go to the numbers:

Q2 '19 (estimate) Q1 '19 Q4 '18 Q3 '18 2021 EPS est $2.89 $3.14 $3.25 $3.55 2020 EPS est $2.79 $3.01 $3.11 $3.20 2019 EPS est $2.70 $2.78 $2.85 $2.89 2021 est EPS gro rt 4% 4% 5% 11% 2020 est EPS gro rt 3% 8% 9% 11% 2019 est EPS gro rt 10% 13% 16% 17% 2021 PE 14x 14x 14x 13x 2020 PE 15x 15x 14x 15x 2019 PE 15x 16x 16x 16x 2021 est rev's ($'s bl's) $11.47 $11.9 $12.22 $13.16 2020 est rev's $11.14 $11.57 $11.92 $12.42 2019 est rev's $10.84 $11.00 $11.22 $11.42 2021 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 3% 6% 2020 est rev gro rt 3% 5% 6% 9% 2019 est rev gro rt 7% 9% 11% 13%

The steady lowering of expected growth rates and the downward revisions to annual EPS and revenue estimates is not a positive for Chuck, but the potential offsets are steadily rising and stock market and bond market prices and the fees associated with those higher asset values.

Valuation metrics:

3-yr avg est EPS gro rt 6% 3-yr avg est rev gro rt 3% 3-yr est PE 15x Avg Rev per employee $0.52 ml * y/y growth 6.5% Dividend yield 1% S&P / Moody's sr unsec rating A/A2 FCF yield 15% Mstar moat Wide Operating margin trends 45%, 46% Mstar's operating margin goal 48%

Valuation spreadsheet:

The full and complete column is Schwab financial data as of 3/31/19. Next week we get the 6/30/19 financial results.

Technical analysis:

The stock is testing its 200-week moving average and is now oversold on the weekly chart

The loss limit or stop limit is the December '18 low of $37.83. A heavy volume trade below the December '18 low and the stock is broken.

The stock needs a catalyst - maybe it's next week's earnings

Summary/conclusion:

Financials are typically not traded off traditional cash flow and free cash flow valuations, (certainly the banks aren't) but higher fixed cost businesses like the traditional discount brokers or the exchanges which can be dependent on volume and leverage off that volume, I think it does make sense to look at cash flow valuations, and Schwab is certainly cheaper based on a free cash flow yield of 15% the last two quarters and the cheaper price to cash flow and price to free cash flow metrics. (Refer back to the valuation spreadsheet.)

Schwab is sitting at a critical technical level, so the earnings report next week will go a long way to determining if the stock can hold the December '18 lows and whether it can get some traction in what is a very favorable stock and bond environment at least in terms of equity and bond market returns year-to-date.

And that's what worries me: The equity fund flow data has been pretty bad as the baby-boomer generation seems to have been reducing their equity exposure permanently, and moving more towards fixed-income allocations, which are lower fees and lower returns over time.

Schwab can return more capital to shareholders: While the dividend has gotten a nice boost the last few years, I'd like to see the Board use the share repurchase more, particularly at these price levels and valuation levels.

For full and fair disclosure, Schwab is our only custodian and has been the client's 2nd largest position in their account for the last several years. With more money under management at $3.5-$4 trillion versus Goldman, Morgan's and TD Ameritrade's lower AUMs (not sure where Schwab ranks versus Fidelity), Schwab has done a wonderful job gathering assets and offsetting commission pressure.

Of our top 5 positions for clients as of June 30, Schwab was the worst performer by far, down 2.4% YTD as of June 30, 2019.

In terms of valuation, Schwab has gone from a growthier, fully-valued valuation in early '18 to almost a "value" stock in mid-2019 falling from the high $50s to the $39 level today.

Id like to see the negative EPS and revenue revisions abate, and begin to see the sell-side incorporate higher revisions to forward estimates as the breakout in the SP 500 goes full bloom.

Let's see what happens to 2019 and 2020 EPS and revenue estimates after next week's results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.