Copper And The Southern Copper Corporation: It's All About Trade

Copper is a base or nonferrous metal that is the leader of the industrial metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. While aluminum is the most liquid metal that trades the highest volume, copper is the commodity that the world watches when it comes to analyzing the overall health and well-being of the global economy. The leading producer of copper in the world is Chile, but many other countries provide substantial production of the red metal to consumers around the world. The economic growth and population level of China make the nation the world’s dominant consumer of copper and most of the other base metals that trade on the LME. Copper and the other industrial metals are so vital to China’s infrastructure building that a Hong Kong-based Chinese exchange beat out many other suitors including the CME, ICE, and others around the world to purchase the LME in 2012.

Copper is often the leader of the pack when it comes to the metals that trade on the LME. The price of copper has followed the ups and downs of the trade dispute between the US and China. As of July 9, the price was a lot closer to the low than the high for 2019. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a producer of the metal with properties in Peru, Mexico, Argentine, Ecuador, and Chile. SCCO shares tend to move higher and lower with the price of the red metal.

Copper remains under pressure

Nearby September copper futures rose to a high at $3.0080 on April 17 when the world was still optimistic over the prospects for a trade deal between the US and China. However, the escalation of the dispute in May sent the price lower and to $2.5995 per pound on June 7.

As the daily chart highlights, copper attempted to recover throughout June as the market looked forward to the trade summit between Presidents Trump and Xi at the G20 meeting at the end of June. While the two leaders agreed on a moratorium on any new protectionist measures and to restart trade negotiations, there was not enough meat on the bone when it comes to the prospects for an agreement, so copper turned lower once again. On July 1, with the price over the $2.70 level, COMEX copper futures put in a bearish reversal on the daily chart. On July 9, the price traded to a low at $2.6120 per pound level, not far above the most recent low. However, on July 10, after the Fed Chairman reiterated the potential for interest rate cuts the price recovered to just under the $2.70 level again. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were falling towards oversold territory, and after falling during the July-September future roll, open interest has increased since late June. Falling price and rising open interest is typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. However, the metrics were crossing to the upside on July 10.

The G20 meeting did not inject optimism into the copper market

The copper market is a barometer of the global economy, and one of the leading issues facing the world these days is the trade dispute between the US and the Chinese. President Trump became frustrated with the progress of the trade negotiations in May, causing him to slap new tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the US on May 10. China retaliated on May 13, which sent the price of copper and other industrial commodities prices lower because of the impact of protectionism on China’s economy. Since China is the most populous nation in the world and the second-largest economy, when optimism turned to pessimism over a trade deal, the copper market was a leader on the downside as the red metal reflected the market’s concerns over global economic growth. When China catches an economic cold, the rest of the world comes down with the flu because of the Asian nation’s power in the world economy.

Copper’s price action following the G20 summit told us that Presidents Trump and Xi did not do enough to turn pessimism over trade into optimism. Meanwhile, the prospects for lower US interest rates was a supportive factor for the price of copper on July 10 as it weighed on the value of the US dollar.

Southern Copper Corporation has marginally underperformed the red metal

Since the April 17 high at $3.0080 per ounce, the price of copper declined by 31.9 cents at the $2.6890 level or 10.6% as of July 10.

As the chart shows, shares of SCCO hit a high at $42.42 per share on April 17, the day that copper hit its high at just over $3 per pound on the September COMEX futures contract. Since then, it fell to a low at $32.61 in late May, but recovered to $37.42 on July 10, 11.8% below the mid-April peak. Shares of SCCO have marginally underperformed the price action in the copper market since mid-April on a percentage basis as of July 10 since the mid-April peak, despite the bullish price action in the overall stock market.

Copper needs the Chinese economy to improve- Inventories say not yet

The price of copper is focused on the Chinese economy as we move forward in the second half of 2019. While the Chinese economy continues to grow at over 6%, the red metal will need to see optimism over trade return to the market and positive signs from Chinese economic data to spark a price recovery. On July 9, copper fell to a level that was less than three cents above the recent low at just under $2.60 per pound. The copper market was telling us that we should be cautious when it comes to the prospects for Chinese economic growth. However, it reacted to the lower dollar and prospects for lower interest rates on July 10 and bounced.

At the same time, growing inventories of the red metal in both London Metal Exchange and COMEX warehouses is another warning sign for the nonferrous metal and the overall state of the global economy.

The chart shows that the level of COMEX copper stocks increased from 30,113 metric tons in mid-June to 35,109 tons as of July 9, a rise of 16.6% in under one month.

At the same time, inventories on the London Metals Exchange have experienced a more dramatic increase. After falling to under 120,000 metric tons in March, as of July 8 LME copper stockpiles stood at 296,025 tons. Over recent days, the warehouse stocks moved to over the 300,000 metric ton level.

Increasing warehouse stocks are putting pressure on the price of copper as they are a sign that demand has declined. Since China is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the copper and other industrial commodity markets, trade remains the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the red metal over the coming weeks and months.

Be careful with SCCO and other copper stocks, another disappointment on trade could get ugly

In May, President Trump made it clear that he will not tolerate any Chinese backtracking in trade negotiations, and that the only acceptable deal would be one that creates a level playing field. In the aftermath of the escalation of the dispute, the rhetoric flying back and forth between Beijing and Washington reached a new high.

While the G20 meeting ushered in a period of rapprochement, there are no guarantees that the current calm will continue over the coming weeks and months. The many issues facing the negotiators could make it impossible to agree on a deal that would satisfy the Trump administration and the Chinese. At the same time, lower US interest rates will likely be a bearish factor for the dollar which is a support factor for the price of copper and other raw materials. Copper faces bullish and bearish factors. Given the uncertainty over trade, there could be more speedbumps as the trade dispute weighs on China’s economy. The price action in the copper market could be telling us that we are likely to experience disappointment over trade sooner, rather than later after the most recent threat to probe below the $2.60 level again and fall to a new low for 2019.

The price action in the red metal is a warning sign for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO).

The chart shows that the low so far in 2019 came in January at $29.01 per share, which was the lowest price since late 2016. SCCO fell along with other stocks during the correction in Q4. Since SCCO depends on copper for all of its revenues, more problems on trade that weigh on the Chinese economy and high levels of inventories of the red metal could weigh on the price of the company over the coming weeks and months. SCCO has a market cap of just over $28.8 billion and trades around three-quarters of a million shares each day. The company pays a 4.19% dividend at its current share price, but a falling copper price could jeopardize the level of the yield on the shares.

SCCO is a company that tends to be an excellent proxy for the price of copper and has all of its eggs in one basket when it comes to the price action in the nonferrous metal. The future price action in SCCO stock is likely to be a function of the ups and downs in trade over the coming months. If copper falls to a new low for 2019, the shares could suffer a significant correction. SCCO is a proxy for the price of copper and the ongoing trade dispute, by extension.

