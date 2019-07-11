Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview

It may not be able to cut costs fast enough to justify its robust trading multiple.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) reports Q2 earnings July 24th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.97 billion and EPS of $2.80. The revenue estimate implies 2% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Revenue Growth Could Stagnate

Trillions in government stimulus have gone to institutions and wealthy individuals over the past decade. Eventually, the economy will falter and cyclical names like Norfolk Southern could be the first to get hit. Industry rail traffic is already beginning to show cracks. Rail traffic and intermodal units fell 6.1% for the week ending June 1, 2019, versus the same week last year. Norfolk Southern and other railroads could be vulnerable to an industry downturn.

In Q1 2019, Norfolk Southern's freight revenue was $2.8 billion, an increase of 5% Y/Y. Volume was flat while average selling price ("ASP") grew just over 4% Y/Y.

The company's revenue is pretty evenly distributed. Its largest product group (other than Intermodal) represented about 16% of total revenue. Revenue from Metals and Construction, Agricultural, and Paper & Forest Products all grew Y/Y by high single digits. Agricultural was spurred by increases in shipments of corn and feed. This segment will likely face headwinds as long as the trade war with China persists. Metals and Construction was aided by a 9% increase in ASP, which overcame a 1% decline in volume. U.S. industrial production perked up in May but had been weak for several months. Weak industrial production could create headwinds from Metals and Construction for the second half of 2019.

Paper & Forest grew ASP by double digits, spurred by the U.S. construction boom. Interest rates could stay low for the foreseeable future, which could be bullish for the segment. Intermodal grew volume by 2% and ASP by 4%. I expect Intermodal to follow the trend of industry rail traffic. Low single-digit revenue growth could be as good as it gets for Norfolk Southern.

How Much Costs Will Norfolk Southern Wring Out?

Over the past few years, Norfolk Southern has engaged in a cost-cutting program. The company, along with other U.S. railroads, have previously been lambasted for being less-efficient than their Canadian National (CNI) and Canadian Pacific (CP). In Q1 2019, Norfolk Southern's operating ratio was 66%, down from 70% in the year-earlier period. Total operating expenses of $1.9 billion were lower by $8 million versus the year-earlier period. The company reduced costs as revenue grew.

Compensation and benefits represented 39% of total operating costs. It declined 1% Y/Y. This was Norfolk Southern's largest expense bucket and its reduction represented a win for the company. Costs for fuel (down 6%) and materials (down 8%) also fell. Union Pacific (UNP) reported a Q1 operating ratio of 64% and CSX (CSX) has consistently delivered an operating ratio in the 59% to 60% range. There could be further opportunity for Norfolk Southern to reduce its operating ratio in Q2.

The fallout from the decline in operating costs was that EBITDA of $1.2 billion increased 13% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin was 44%, up 300 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period. Again, modest revenue growth amid more cost take-outs could have an out-sized impact on EBITDA in Q2. NSC trades at nearly 13x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 2019 EBITDA annualized). At some point, it may not be able to generate enough cost take-outs to justify its robust trading multiple.

Conclusion

NSC has risen over 20 Y/Y. Stagnant rail traffic could last a while. Sell NSC.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UNP, CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.