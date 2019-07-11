Costco's Share Price Is Reasonable, But Not Attractive

Introduction

Stocks are valued as the present value of future cash flows. If one could perfectly predict the cash flows, a stock would not change price until new information impacting cash flows became available. While no one can perfectly predict cashflows, some businesses, such as Costco (COST), are more predictable and consistent than others. More consistent businesses should have a higher value and lower discount rate when computing the present value than less predictable businesses. I believe Costco is one of these more predictable businesses that deserves a higher valuation.

Most analysts use the capital asset pricing model to calculate the weighted average cost of capital, and use this number as a discount rate on future cash flows of a business to determine the present value you should pay today. If you do this on Costco, you will find an overvalued stock. I would argue, however, that the CAPM does not produce an accurate discount rate for Costco's cash flows because of the way it estimates equity cost of capital. The CAPM estimate produces a cost of equity that is too high. Because of Costco’s extraordinary business, predictable characteristics, and low risk, I believe a discount rate for Costco’s future cash flows should be lower than the CAPM derived weighted average cost of capital. Costco shares should instead be viewed more like a bond. Viewed in this way, Costco’s current price per share at around $265 is actually quite reasonable in the current interest rate environment. Keeping that in mind, ultimately, I do not think Costco is all that attractive at the current price for most retail investors, as taking slightly more risk could result in much higher returns, but the price per share is not completely ludicrous either.

Costco's Incredible Business Stability

Costco is an extraordinarily stable business. Most of the profits come from their membership model, and because Costco has nearly unbeatable prices, members have a high retention percentage of around 90% (As mentioned on Costco's most recent earnings call, membership renewal rates in the U.S. and Canada were 90.7%, and 88.3% worldwide). I’m not going to go in depth into why the business model is so great, as other articles have already done this as well as I could. This article by Oddmund Grotte on Costco’s business model is a good one. Instead I want to focus on how likely it is for this stability is to continue.

Before looking ahead, it is necessary to briefly look at what Costco has already achieved. From 2007 to 2018 Costco compounded revenue at a CAGR of 6.78%, and net income grew at a CAGR of 9.26% (numbers taken from Costco filings). While these numbers are not extraordinary, Costco’s revenue has remained unusually steady over the decades. Even during the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2009 revenue only dropped 1.46%. Every other year since 2007 (I did not look back further) has had positive revenue growth. Net Income has been bumpier, but still consistent long term. Notably, Costco has not lost money in a very long time. Even in 2009, when many companies saw profits turn negative, Costco managed to still beat profits from 2007. These numbers show Costco is recession resistant. This makes sense when you think about Costco’s business model and strategy. Offering the lowest prices on products that people must continue to buy (food, clothing, etc.) is bound to hold up relatively well in a recession.

These graphs illustrate just how consistent Costco's business has been in the past. But the real question is whether this can continue in the future. Has Costco reached scale, or is there more room left for expansion? To determine this, I'll look at the number of Costco locations in each country they operate relative to that country's population.

Costco's Bright Future

Costco is continuing to open new stores in the U.S. and still has plenty of room for more international growth. As of December 31, 2018 Costco had 768 locations (Source: Costco 2018 Annual report available here). Costco has opened several locations already this year and has at-least 11 more stores opening this summer.

Even in the U.S. there is still significant room for expansion when compared to Canada. There are just 1.6 Costco locations per 1 million people in the U.S. compared to 2.7 locations per 1 million people in Canada. Internationally, Costco clearly has tons of room for expansion, as the only other country even close to Canada's locations per 1 million people is Iceland.

This data tells me that Costco can continue opening 15-30 stores per year for many more years if one location per one million people is a reasonable target (which I believe it is in most countries). Costco should be able to maintain steady growth for years and perhaps even decades to come.

DCF Valuation

Now for the part you’re waiting for. In order to see what Costco could be worth, I built a 10 year DCF model. I think a full 10 year model is appropriate as Costco has a very consistent business. I used 8% merchandise sales and membership growth in 2019. I dropped this to 6% in 2020, then simply used 5% for the remaining years. I think this growth is fairly conservative given the stores per population data from earlier. Here are my forecasts for NOPAT:

After forecasting NOPAT I forecasted Free Cash Flow and used the CAPM to calculate WACC:

Assumptions in my calculation of WACC include a tax rate of 21%, and an equity risk premium of 6%. Using the WACC of 6.76% resulted in a share price of $175.84. As I stated in the intro, that is quite far off from the current price. What if, however, instead of using the Capital Asset Pricing Model to tell you what return to expect from the stock, you simply put in varying expected returns for the stock. If my forecasts were exactly correct (likely they will be off at-least slightly), you should be willing to pay up to $283.83 for a 5% return. When you consider how consistent and low-risk Costco is as a business, this actually isn't too bad when the alternative is a bond earning 2-3%. I believe this is how institutions view the stock and is the reason it trades at such a high price when viewed from a P/E standpoint relative to peers.

High Earnings Multiples Are Justifiable

Looking at a multiples comparison of Costco could, again, lead one to believe the stock is overvalued. Costco currently trades at around 38 times 2018 earnings, and 32 times my 2019 earnings estimate.

Historically for Costco, this is quite high. The stock has traded in a range between 24 and 35 times the previous year's earnings. That being said, a bond earning 2% annually trades at 50 times annual earnings, with no prospect for an increase in future earnings. The argument I made in my DCF valuation can be made with multiples as well. Costco should not be valued like a traditional stock. You shouldn't just slap an arbitrary multiple on it and call it a day. Costco is a very special company with many unique advantages that are very difficult to replicate. Compared to a bond at 50 times earnings, Costco at 32 times 2019 earnings (earnings that should continue to increase for years) is still tempting.

Costco's competitors trade at significantly lower forward PE ratios. I would encourage investors to think about the quality of Costco over some of it's competitors. Peers are not as predictable as they cannot match Costco's pricing, leading to less loyal customers, and ultimately, less reliable cash flows. Less reliable cash flows means more risk, and thus lower multiples as investors feel the need to be compensated for increased risk.

Conclusion

I have seen Costco bulls claim that the share price seems high because the company will raise margins in the future. I think this is utterly ridiculous, as it would completely destroy Costco's competitive pricing advantage. Rather, I think institutions view Costco as a reliably consistent cash flow machine. In a world of 2% risk free rates, large buyers of stocks will likely look for returns as low 5% on stable equities. I believe this is the case right now with Costco. I would not call Costco's price per share overvalued in a world of 2% rates, but I also don't think it's the best buy either, especially for retail investors. If you have spare cash laying around earning 2% or less and don't mind holding a steady, recession resistant stock, then Costco is still an enticing alternative to a savings account earning 1-2% or a bond at 50 times earnings. At the same time I think most retail investors could take a little more risk and achieve much higher returns on other stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.