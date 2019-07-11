mREIT, BDC, Bank Loan Investors: Beware Of LIBOR Replacements

Now is not the time to take on the persona of the fearless icon of Mad Magazine, Alfred E Neuman - "What - Me Worry?".

Many investors own one or multiple investments which include loans with a floating interest rate. The concept is the interest charged on the commercial or consumer loan increases and declines in tandem with "market" movements in rates. In theory, as rates climb so does the income produced by a portfolio of floating rate loans. Floating rate investments are a time-tested means for investors to control duration, or the ratio by which bond portfolios move in inverse relation to interest rate movements. Investors usually have exposure to floating rate debt instruments through their ownership of bank loans funds, mREITs, and business development corporations, BDCs. It is not unusual for hedge funds to own a variety of floating rate loans in their mezzanine financing divisions.

With the global variable-rate benchmark being discontinued in 30 months, many investors have no idea of the impact on their investments and personal loans.

Most variable interest rates on loans are set by a specific number over or under a predetermined benchmark. For years, the financial industry used the US prime rate as its primary benchmark, or the rate at which banks currently lend to their best credit worthy customers. However, these are set individually by each bank, but due to competition, prime rates are usually quoted within a narrow range.

For instance, a variable rate 15- or 30-year residential mortgage could use the prime rate less 100 basis points (or 1.0%), reset bi-annually. With the average prime rate currently at 5.25%, the interest rate charged on such a loan would be 4.25%.

In the late 1960s, financial circles overseas began to seek out an alternative to the US prime rate benchmark, especially with a growing excess of US dollars in the world markets. The wave of oversees dollars was triggered in part by the combination of escalating costs of the Vietnam War, the growing U.S. trade deficit, and fears the Berlin blockade would prompt the United States to freeze Soviet deposits on American soil. Those factors compounded longer-term concerns over the weight of intensifying U.S. banking regulation. It was these forces that started a recycling process by capital markets and syndicated lending of excessive US dollars held in foreign banks using the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR). LIBOR - the rate at which large London banks "reported," they were willing to lend to each other over various maturities.

According to businessinsider.com, the first LIBOR-based loan was in 1969 for $80 million from the London branch of the Manufacturer's Hanover Bank to the Shah of Iran. Banks continued using LIBOR in the recycling of mounting US dollar balances overseas.

The LIBOR survey question posed to banks is, "At what rate could you borrow funds, were you to do so by asking for and then accepting inter-bank offers in a reasonable market size just prior to 11 a.m.?" The average of the survey respondents is then published as the LIBOR rate. LIBOR has become the go-to benchmark for variable rate debt instruments across the globe, including derivatives, commercial, and consumer loans.

Unlike most benchmarks, such as those based on a singular actual overnight bank rate, LIBOR usually publishes a rate for various maturities, such as 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, and 1-yr. Pre-2013, LIBOR was published for 15 different maturities. This feature made LIBOR more attractive to both bankers and borrowers. While the bulk of recent transactions tied to LIBOR are short-term, some existing variable rate contracts have longer maturities that can extend to 20 or more years. It is estimated that upwards of $330 to $370 trillion in debt instruments and derivatives are currently tied to LIBOR pricing.

However, LIBOR is not a "real" rate, but rather it is derived from a survey of London banks on what they "would" lend to each other. Unlike many other rate benchmarks, LIBOR's foundation is based on a survey of banker's opinion and is not based on actual transactions. LIBOR rate was set by a self-selected, self-policing committee of the world's largest banks. This created the opportunity for banks to collude so they could control LIBOR rates irregardless if the reported numbers were based in reality - aka good old price-fixing.

And price-fix they did. The trigger was the banking crisis of 2007-2008, with banks petrified of going the way of Bears Stearns. The scandal that played out involved banks reporting substantially lower LIBOR rates to what they could borrow at the time. The bankers' fear was that if regulators knew the "actual" LIBOR rate was much higher, it would show how risky their bank really was. The self-reporting aspect supported the appearance of a better financial profile than was justified.

In Dec 2012, various banks' price-fixing deeds were uncovered, and in that month, Swiss bank UBS settled with US regulators for its part in the scandal and was fined $1.5 billion. The UBS settlement made reference to more than 2,000 attempts to influence the rate over a four-year period and, according to a UBS trader, was prevalent as far back as 1991. In the process of settling various investigations by regulators, total fines paid by the LIBOR scandal-riddled banks amounted to over $6.9 billion. The process of gathering the daily rate information has been taken over by the British Banking Association and is being phased out. By the end of 2021, it is expected the BBA will no longer publish a LIBOR rate.

As show in the graph below from thebalance.com, LIBOR and the Fed Funds Rate seem to be pretty close, except for the divergence during the financial crisis. By 2010, LIBOR and the Fed rate were in sync once again.

As recently as early July, the BBA announced it was looking for "concrete evidence" that financial institutions were moving away from LIBOR as a variable rate benchmark and still plan to discontinue its publication. The preferred replacement on new contracts that expire past 2021, according to the BBA, will be the Sterling Overnight Index Average, SONIA, or the average overnight rate paid by London banks for actual unsecured transactions. British regulators will be checking to make sure financial institutions are treating their variable rate loan customers "fairly", and these same bank managers remember the billions they recently paid for not treating their customers "fairly".

The US has been publishing a similar rate known as Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR.

So why should investors be concerned with the discontinuation of LIBOR? The major financial consequence will be the impact on outstanding loan contracts expiring beyond 2021, especially those written pre-2012, that use LIBOR and the legal language of the specific contract concerning LIBOR's replacement. Most variable rate contracts have some sort of LIBOR replacement, but how accurate are they in setting future interest rates? Will they favor the lender or the borrower? What will be the impact on the interest actually paid by millions of homeowners with variable rate mortgages? In reality, no one knows the answer.

Bloomberg published the chart below outlining the differences between SOFR and overnight LIBOR since SOFR's inception in April 2018 through mid-Dec 2018. As shown, SOFR is more volatile than the LIBOR.

As an "actual" rate vs. the "theoretical" rate of LIBOR, SOFR is subject to actual market conditions. Repurchase agreements (the basis for SOFR) typically are subject to increased volatility at the ends of months, quarters, and years or at other periods where cash is in demand. Some analysts expect volatility to also rise whenever the U.S. debt ceiling limits the Treasury's ability to sell short-term notes and T-bills. This volatility is not just theoretical. On Dec. 31, 2018, SOFR jumped from 2.46% the day before to 3.00%, and was at the time the highest level SOFR since the Federal Reserve began publishing the benchmark the previous April. With a one-day spike of 22%, image the impact on loans that use month-end or year-end SOFR as its base rate.

Who gets to set the replacement benchmark and how will this affect the balance of risk? According to Franklin Templeton, about 50% of bank loans in publicly traded funds have provisions which could breach one of the basic fundamentals of lending. From a Franklin Templeton position paper dated Sept 21, 2018 (bold emphasis is author's):

"Any proposed reduction or change in the interest rate that lenders receive may not move forward without the lenders' affirmative consent. However, in response to these expected changes [the discontinuation of LIBOR], borrowers started inking new provisions in credit agreements that take away lenders' rights to opine on future LIBOR bench­mark replacements. Specifically, an issuer's administrative agent can now identify future LIBOR benchmark replacements, but without giving lenders any say, or giving them just five business days to decline it. In the latter case, unless a majority of lenders in a syndicated loan reject the proposed LIBOR replacement in writing, the new benchmark rate becomes effective at the agent's discretion. By par value, only 17% of our current bank loan holdings have objectionable LIBOR replacement language. By comparison, we currently estimate that 50% of the broader loan market contains this language. The loosening of credit agreements combined with record issuance levels should warrant more, not less, vigilance by investors.

The Federal Reserve Board of NY has voiced its concern as well. In a speech by Mr. Michael Held, Executive Vice President of the Legal Group of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Feb. 26. 2019, Held commented on a few illustrations of LIBOR replacement language in current variable rate contracts (bold emphasis is author's):

In a permanent cessation of LIBOR, the fallback solutions in existing contracts become impractical or materially change the economics. That's a situation that invites litigation, and in the case of LIBOR that litigation would be on a massive scale. So while this prospect might not be unwelcome to certain members of the litigation bar, this is not good news for those interested in maintaining financial stability. For example, many contracts state that if a calculation agent cannot find a LIBOR quote for a given day on the usual Reuters screen, it will call three large London banks and ask them what their borrowing rate is for that day-basically try to privately replicate LIBOR. Imagine if every calculation agent for every transaction tried to do this every time they had to set LIBOR. There would be chaos, especially when those London banks had already decided to get out of the LIBOR-estimating business. Why would they even respond? For some types of transactions-floating-rate notes, for example-there is a further fallback: to fix the interest rate at whatever the last LIBOR quote was. This is not a very satisfactory solution to either the issuers or the borrowers who thought they had an instrument that protected them against interest rate risk. Other transactions like syndicated loans may revert to prime rate loans-again, not what borrowers may want. And, for derivatives, there simply may be no further fallback. You can imagine the litigation risk when the reference rate for a 20-year contract disappears and there's no clear path to replace it. Now imagine $190 trillion worth of those contracts. This is a DEFCON 1 litigation event if I've ever seen one.

What are investors to do?

First is to determine the extent of your personal finances which are tied to LIBOR rates, such as variable rate auto loans, mortgages, and credit cards. The second step is to find the actual terms of your note (which may require contacting the lender) to review the LIBOR replacement language. If you don't like the replacement, or it is not revealed, contact your lender to determine their positioning on the discontinuation of LIBOR. In addition, consumers should not sign up for new variable rate loans without fully appreciating the benchmark used and its replacement.

While touted as a cure-all for duration in a rising rate environment, variable rate loan portfolios, be it bank loan funds, BDCs, or mREITs, should be reviewed and investigated for their reliance on LIBOR and its replacement.

Personally, I own no bank loan funds or BDCs, and just one commercial mREIT - KKR Real Estate Fund (KREF). While I like the preponderance of new portfolio loans, I plan on selling KREF and exiting all variable rate loan investments by June 2021, six months prior to the planned ending of the variable rate benchmark. While SA deems this recommendation as a "sell", I anticipate holding KREF and reaping the benefits of its income for the next two years. I plan on being LIBOR-free well before the date it is discontinued.

I doubt the impact of the discontinuation of LIBOR will be the same "sky is falling" bunch of bunk that surrounded Y2K two decades ago. This threat is real. Now is not the time to take on the persona of the fearless icon of Mad Magazine, Alfred E Neuman - "What - Me Worry?"

Mad Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman

