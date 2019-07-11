AMD's Stock May Reach Prices Not Seen Since 2006

AMD's (AMD) stock may be about to break out and head toward its highest price since 2006, should it rise above technical resistance at $34.50. The last two times the stock got to that price it failed to rally. Recent options betting suggests that this time may be different.

The last time I wrote on AMD was on May 28. At the time I had noted the stock would rise to around $31.40 from its then price of $28.25. The equity increased to a high of $34.30 on June 10. You can now track my success and failure rate on AMD and all of my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created. I also have a similar spreadsheet which is exclusive to subscribers of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service.

Bullish Call Betting

The options for expiration on August 16 have seen their open interest levels for the $34 calls rise by roughly 12,200 open contracts to a total of approximately 15,700 contracts. The calls trade for approximately $2.10 per contract on July 11. For a buyer of the calls to earn a profit the stock would need to rise to approximately $36.10 if holding the calls until expiration, a gain of almost 9% from the stocks price of $33.30. The value of the open interest is fairly large with a dollar value of about $3.9 million.

Technical Break Out Nears

The technical chart also shows that momentum is going the way of AMD, with a stock that is quickly approaching resistance at $34.50. Should the stock break out and rise above that level of resistance it could go on to increase to its highest price since March 2006 at $36.15. However, should the stock fail to break out at $34.50 it could be a really bad sign for the equity. If that happens it would create a bearish reversal pattern known as a triple top and that would suggest the stock falls back to $32.30 or potentially more.

However, the relative strength index is trending higher and that would suggest that the bullish momentum is entering the stock. That momentum should be what helps to push the stock over resistance at $34.50.

Quarterly Results Approach

The company should report quarterly results around July 24. Currently, analysts are looking for the company to say that second quarter revenue fell by 13.25% vs. last year to $1.5 billion, while earnings are forecast to drop by 44% to $0.08 per share.

The company has missed its revenue estimates in 2 of the last 3 quarters. Meanwhile, the company has topped earnings estimates in two of the previous three quarters. It makes AMD's history of reporting results mixed at best and one of the significant risks for the stock.

Fundamental Break Down

The company over the past few quarters has been making great headway taking on Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) with its different chips. It's likely one reason why the stock has performed so well. However, the stock trades with a very high earnings multiple of 32.6 times 2020 earnings estimates of $1.02 per share. Of the top 25 stocks in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH), AMD has the third-highest one-year forward PE ratio in the group, only behind Universal Display's (OLED) PE of 50.5 and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) ratio of 33. AMD's PE is almost double the average of 18.2, and more than double the median of 14.7.

(YCharts)

If the stock has one thing going in its favor, it's that consensus analysts estimates are looking for earnings to rise by 55.2% in 2020. It gives the stock a PEG ratio of 0.60. Additionally, the company is expected to grow its earnings by nearly triple to $1.19 in 2021 from $0.46 in 2018. That gives the earnings a compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 37.2% and a three-year CAGR adjusted PEG Ratio on 2020 earnings estimates of 0.87. It would suggest that the AMD may still be cheap based on future earnings growth prospects.

(Data from YCHARTS)

Additionally, those earnings estimates have been gradually rising since the beginning of the year when they stood at $0.98 per share.

Risks

The major risk for the stock is sector related as the semiconductor sector as been highly volatile in recent months on trade concerns between the US and China. Additionally, while AMD hasn't been directly impacted to this point, Intel and Nvidia have suffered from supply and demand issues. It isn't clear if both Intel and Nvidia have been able to work through their issues and if that will take a bite out of some of AMD's recent success. Unfortunately, investors will not know for sure until each company reports results later in July.

It would seem that momentum is favoring AMD's stock rising in the medium term. It indicates that the stock is likely to rise to potentially prices not seen in more than a decade.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Also, I now use audio to provide mid-day market updates, and explainers on Articles. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.