Implied U.S. Oil Production Is Starting To Fall

Brent and WTI timespreads perked up today while 3-2-1 crack spreads vs WTI registered a new YTD high in the heart of heavy throughput season. This implies demand is healthy.

Implied US oil production has fallen to ~12.3 to ~12.4 mb/d (including adjustment). This can be tested via our storage estimates in the next few weeks.

WTI rose past $60/bbl today as EIA reported a much larger than expected US crude storage draw.

Welcome to the implied production edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI rose above $60/bbl today following the larger than expected US crude storage draw of -9.5 mbbls. US crude storage is now at 459 million bbls, which means we have another ~80 mbbls to go before we reach our goal of ~380 mbbls.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Most of the draw this week came from PADD 3 where it's crucial that we see storage inventories continue to move lower.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

And once PADD 3 inventories are lower, PADD 2 inventories will also get dragged lower leading to steeper backwardation in WTI timespreads. Elevated imports in PADD 2 prevented a large draw from taking place, which we see as temporary.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The draw this week was also interesting because the adjustment factor actually flipped negative to -472k b/d. This is the first time it flipped negative since April.

The data for this week was quite bullish because it suggested a material drop in implied US oil production. The negative adjustment was actually offset by understated imports AND understated demand. The two variables washed each other out, which implies that the adjustment hit production directly.

This also indicates that US oil production is really around ~12.3 to ~12.4 mb/d at the moment.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Our volume modifier also shows that US oil production is much lower:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

And the 4-week moving average is showing the same trend:

Source: HFI Research

Obviously, this is only one week's worth of data, but we will keep monitoring this closely. Here's our updated US production matrix:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: HFI Research

By rebasing our production matrix, it appears that the line is fitting more accurately showing production ranging between 12.3 to 12.4 mb/d at the moment. This figure includes any potential adjustment in the weekly data, so our estimate for 12.7 mb/d implied US oil production is very safe.

Our theory can also be further tested in the next few weeks' of EIA oil storage data. We can see it via higher than anticipated draws. For example, assuming other variables static, our draw estimates should be consistently below what EIA reports by ~2 mbbls per week.

That was the case this week, so we would need more data to verify this. But at the current trajectory, things are looking good.

For next week, we are seeing preliminary data showing a draw of 4.2 mbbls. There's going to be a lot of chaos in next week's report with the tropical storm hitting the Gulf resulting in production shut-in and refinery throughput slowdown.

The import/export data suggests we should see an overall draw for crude inventories.

On the global oil market front, Iran and Venezuela floating storage remain around ~50 mbbls. Oil-on-water ex-floating storage continues to trend lower.

Brent timespreads perked up today which was very positive to see.

WTI timespreads also moved up which is exactly what we want to see.

And despite the steep rise in oil, the 3-2-1 crack spread moved up to YTD highs today.

Source: CME, HFI Research

Lastly, WTI technicals look very supportive and indicate there may be more upside ahead.

Today's breakout was notable as WTI went above $60/bbl.

This also puts the weekly candle just hair lengths away from breaking out a massive pennant pattern:

As a result, we are holding our 2x long UWT position. This outlook continues to favor the uptrend.

Source: HFIR Oil Trading Book

