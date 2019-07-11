Ashford Hospitality Trust: I See A Rebound Opportunity With At Least 50% Upside

Investors have turned too negative on AHT, which presents investors with a high risk tolerance with a potentially lucrative entry point into the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) makes a compelling contrarian investment proposition for investors with a high risk tolerance and a desire to capture high risk-adjusted returns. I see 50-75 percent rebound potential for Ashford Hospitality Trust if investor sentiment rebounds. Shares are very much undervalued, and have a very attractive risk/reward combination.

Investment Opportunity

I covered Ashford Hospitality Trust in an article last month titled "Ashford Hospitality Trust: Beaten To The Curb" in which I discussed the hotel REIT's value proposition. I highly recommend you to read this article because I discussed at length why I thought the value proposition was pretty good at the time (it still is).

In a nutshell, Ashford Hospitality Trust slashed its dividend payout by 50 percent last month in an effort to conserve cash and invest money into higher-quality hotel properties through its Enhanced Return Funding Program, or ERFP. Ashford Hospitality REIT, in particular, intends to invest in hotel properties in supply-constrained markets with potential for strong RevPAR growth. RevPAR stands for Revenue Per Available Room and is a key metric for hotel management companies/REITs.

Now, investors rarely appreciate dividend cuts, especially when they are as steep as in the case of AHT...the hotel REIT slashed its dividend in half, hurting income investors that rely on regular dividend paychecks. On the other hand, new investors that have not yet invested in Ashford Hospitality Trust may find the sell-off interesting because it reveals a dramatic undervaluation.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Did Not Underearn Its Payout

When I last covered the hotel REIT in June, I thought that Ashford Hospitality Trust made a promising value proposition for income investors, for obvious reason: Since the REIT easily covered its dividend with funds from operations, the dividend cut was not really driven by necessity but rather by a shift in strategic priorities (acquisitions vs. distribution). Further, the dividend cut is set to improve Ashford Hospitality Trust's distribution coverage stats.

Ashford Hospitality Trust's AFFO-payout ratio (pre-dividend cut) has moved in a range of 23-67 percent, which I expect will now fall below 50 percent going forward (the quarterly AFFO-payout ratio will remains to be volatile due to seasonality factors). In other words, the margin of dividend safety (post-dividend cut) is exceptionally high and the dividend adjustment does not warrant such a depressed AFFO-multiple.

Source: Achilles Research

Deeply Oversold And Undervalued

Since I last wrote about Ashford Hospitality Trust in June, the REIT's stock price has dropped from $3.65 to $2.63, representing a decline of ~28 percent without any new announcements from the REIT.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is now deeply oversold according to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, and ripe for a rebound.

Source: StockCharts

Since the company has made no new announcements regarding its business, I believe the continued sell-off over the course of June/July is still related to the REIT's dividend cut last month.

AHT today sells for a very unreasonable Q1-2019 run-rate AFFO-multiple of 2.5x, suggesting that investors have turned way too bearish on the REIT. Compare this against the FFO-multiples of its peers, and it becomes clear that AHT's valuation makes little sense.

Source: Achilles Research

What is further evidence of a steep undervaluation is the rising gap between consensus price target and actual share price. The consensus price target for AHT, according to MarketBeat, is $6.25. Since shares currently sell for just $2.63, the implied upside is ~138 percent.

Source: MarketBeat

To be conservative, I estimate that AHT could trade back up to ~$4.00-$4.60 at which point shares would sell for 3.8-4.4x Q1-2019 annualized AFFO...at which point AHT would hardly be overvalued. This fair value estimate range implies 50-75 percent upside.

Downside Risks

Ashford Hospitality Trust is currently in a steep downtrend and shares have not yet bottomed out. This means that AHT still does not benefit from a turnaround in investor sentiment, and the stock price could fall further. That said, though, the downside at this point is quite limited, in my opinion, because AHT's valuation is already so irrational low and the dividend should provide some protection here. Only investors with a very high risk tolerance may want to consider AHT at this point, and they should limit an investment to not more than 3 percent of total portfolio assets.

Your Takeaway

Ashford Hospitality REIT's valuation discrepancy with respect to other hotel/lodging REITs in the sector has further increased over the last month. In the absence of major news from the company, the main driver of AHT's undervaluation appears to be the dividend cut last month. However, the new dividend is well-covered by AFFO, and Ashford Hospitality Trust's distribution coverage stats are set to improve after the dividend adjustment. Though the share price has dropped almost ~30 percent since my last article, I think the value proposition has actually improved here. I see AHT as a turnaround bet with potential to earn 50-75 percent total returns over the next 6-12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AHT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.