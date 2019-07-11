Boston Scientific: A Diversified Portfolio With Growth Prospects

The company can continue to offer attractive returns in the long run, based on its positive outlook and prospects that critical care expenses should be less exposed to economic downturns.

It is reasonable to expect operating margins improvement within the next years, given the improvements in operational efficiency.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a leading provider of medical devices worldwide. With a consistent pipeline of new products, the company is well-positioned to attend high growth markets and further diversify its offerings in all segments it currently operates.

Boston Scientific's expansion strategy is expected to boost its market penetration and increasingly consolidates this company as a major industry player, achieving top tier growth over time. Based on it, I consider Boston Scientific as a great stock to own in the long term.

Business Expansion in Multiple Fronts

Given the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, driven primarily by aging population and modern life style, there is an increasing demand for new products and therapies targeting to improve patient's quality of life. In response to these needs, medical devices companies are taking advantage of technology evolution to bring innovative solutions available to the market at a fast pace.

In this regard, Boston Scientific has been a prominent player, with significant presence in critical fields of medicine, the company is quickly expanding its product offerings through internal development efforts or tuck-in acquisitions. Below it is highlighted the company's most relevant steps to address current and upcoming market opportunities and therefore extend its business coverage.

Urology and Pelvic Health: In light of the increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, Boston Scientific has added SpaceOAR Hydrogel System to its portfolio, as part of the Augmenix transaction in the Q4 2018, to help reduce common and debilitating side effects that men may experience after receiving radiotherapy to treat this disease. In addition, through the acquisition of NxThera in Q2 2018, Boston Scientific added Rezūm System, a minimally invasive therapy, to the category of treatment options for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a disease that affects 110 million men worldwide. On kidney stones front, LithoVue and StoneSmart launches will enhance the treatment of a disease that affects one in eleven people. In adjacencies markets, the acquisition of nVision Medical in Q2 2018 added Cytuity to Boston Scientific women's health portfolio, a platform for potential earlier diagnosis of ovarian cancer, which is the fifth leading cause of cancer death among women.

Endoscopy: New launches are intended to address demand for minimally invasive procedures and infection prevention, such as EXALT Model D single-use duodenoscope, with premarket submission made to FDA in April 2019, and SpyGlass Discover single-use choledochoscope, which is planned to be launched in 2020. On top of that, it is also expected to come to market in 2020 the ORISE endoluminal surgery portfolio, enabling a less invasive endoscopic alternative to surgical procedures.

Cardiac Rhythm Management: Designed to provide arrhythmia monitoring tools, Lux-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor is planned for 2020 in U.S. market. A catalyst for this product is the evidence supporting that insertable cardiac monitors have improved detection of atrial fibrillation.

Electrophysiology: New launches provide solutions for high definition cardiac mapping and navigation (RHYTHMIA™ HDx, LUMIPOINT™ software and catheter portfolio) designed to help diagnose and treatment of arrhythmias. Furthermore, after the acquisition of Cryterion Medical in Q3 2018, Boston Scientific added its portfolio a single-shot cryobation platform to address the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

Neuromodulation: In pain therapies, new enhancements are underway in spinal cord stimulation products for chronic pain. Besides, with the acquisition of Vertiflex in Q2 2019, a minimally-invasive solution will be added to the portfolio to reduce pain in patients with lumbar spinal stenosis. Furthermore, an expanded Deep Brain Stimulation platform will be available to improve treatment of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer and stroke rehabilitation.

Peripheral Interventions: Boston Scientific intends to increase product offerings in pulmonary embolism and interventional oncology through the acquisition of BTG, first announced in Q4 2018, but still under clearance process. Business expansion in Asia Pacific will be a key driver in this segment, particularly China, as well as drug eluting system for treatment of peripheral artery disease in Japan, the second largest market in this field just behind U.S.

Interventional Cardiology: Pipeline includes the launch of WATCHMAN FLX LAAC, which allows a simplified implantation to fit a wider range of patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation who are at risk for ischemic stroke. It has already received CE Mark in Europe. In TAVR segment, a minimally invasive procedure for patients with severe aortic stenosis, there is a new ACURATE version, the launch of LOTUS Edge, which received FDA approval in April 2019, and the planned expansion of Sentinel CPS, with the appeal of protecting patients against the risk of stroke during TAVR procedures. Sentinel CPS came to Boston Scientific portfolio as part of acquisition of Claret Medical in Q3 2018.

As we can see, it is a strong pipeline intended to drive the company expansion to high growth markets. The picture below shows a snapshot of the planned transition to be undergone by Boston Scientific within the coming years.

Source: Boston Scientific Analyst Day

While largely oriented to strategic opportunities, such initiatives are well-distributed across Boston Scientific's operational segments, which should help strengthen company's positioning as a diversified player in the industry. Below there is a chart showing company's revenue estimation by 2022, with growth in all segments and average CAGR around 8% until 2022.

Source: Author's estimation, based on Boston Scientific guidance

Although it is forecast growth in all segments, major contributions are expected to come from Urology, with 12% annual growth, boosted by prostate and ovarian cancer areas, followed by Peripheral Interventions with 9% annual growth, driven by international expansion, venous disease and interventional oncology, and finally Endoscopy, with 9% annual growth, fueled by new launches in minimally invasive procedures and infection prevention. At a smaller scale, we expect positive impact from Interventional Cardiology, with WATCHMAN, TAVR and Sentinel CPS, and from Neuromodulation, with pain therapies and deep brain stimulation.

Fundamentals

Boston Scientific's revenue has been in a clear uptrend trajectory in recent years. In addition to the organic growth, the rapid pace of acquisitions has undoubtedly contributed to these numbers.

We have also seen earnings improvement over the recent years, as the company has successfully integrated new products from acquired companies into its portfolio mix and optimized SG&A costs, while maintained R&D costs in the range of historical levels.

Source: YCharts

As the company is able to continuously expand revenue and margins, there will be enough financial capability to sustain the strategy of inorganic growth through M&A as an indispensable driver to expand product offerings and boost sales over time.

On the profitability side, I consider reasonable to expect operating margins improvement within the next years, as highlighted in the company's guidance below, given the improvements in operational efficiency, including M&A synergies, gains of scale and cost control, especially SG&A.

Source: Boston Scientific Analyst Day

Valuation

In order to estimate the fair value of the company, I used 5-year DFC model, assuming revenue annual growth of 8% for the next 5 years, as estimated in the previous section in this article. I also considered EBITDA improvements of 75 bps annually, in the mid-range of the company's guidance. Besides, I assumed the tax rate of 26% and the terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 22x, using the average of medical devices companies and Boston Scientific's historical multiples. The projected fair value is $48,74, with roughly 13% upside to current levels. As reference, the assumptions and calculation details are presented below:

Data from Finbox, adjusted by the Author

From a PE multiple perspective, Boston Scientific is currently trading at around 27x PE Forward multiple, which is relatively above the average of the medical devices companies. In my opinion, current multiple can be justified by the company's outlook regarding revenue growth and earnings improvements.

Risks to Consider

Despite the positive outlook, there are several points that should be highlighted as potential headwinds for the company.

The first one is the unexpected events that may occur due to the regulation in this industry. As an example, we can mention the recent Paclitaxel case, when in March/2019 FDA reviewed previous recommendation to health care providers regarding the use of the Paclitaxel to treat PAD patients and held a panel in June to discuss the topic. Regardless of the final result of this subject, even if it finally becomes just a transitory issue, there will be an impact in the sales forecast for Eluvia DES in 2019. In order to reflect this scenario, the company has already cut in half revenue expectation for this product in its guidance for 2019.

Another important subject is the competition, since the medical device industry is very competitive in nature. Boston Scientific faces competition in several fronts, such as in interventional cardiology (Medtronic, Abbott and Edward Lifesciences) and in pain therapies (Medtronic and Edward Lifesciences). Particularly In interventional cardiology, after receiving approval from FDA, Boston Scientific's TAVR Lotus product can now compete in the U.S. market. However it will be challenging to gain share, since Edward Lifesciences and Medtronic are already providers in this market.

Given the aggressive profile of the company on acquisitions, Boston Scientific has relevant goodwill and intangible assets in its balance sheet. While current levels are lower than the average during the last 2 years and contribution from recent acquisitions are roughly in-line with management expectations, it is a topic that deserves special attention due to the potential damage in case of any meaningful impairment or write-off.

Takeaway

Boston Scientific has built a solid pipeline of new products as the outcome of the efforts of its R&D team, but also largely supported by tuck-in acquisitions in the recent years. Thus, the company is increasingly becoming very well-positioned to address coming opportunities, especially high growth markets, a top priority from management. As the benefits from this strategy materializes, Boston Scientific should be able to consistently expand the business across all its core segments, achieving top-tier revenue growth.

In my view, company's diversified portfolio will prove to be very beneficial in the long term, as it will somewhat insulate the company from unexpected events that might occur in specific segments or product lines.

Despite the upside in the stock price is arguably not that big, I believe that Boston Scientific can continue to offer attractive returns in the long run, based on the positive outlook for the company and prospects that critical care expenses should be less exposed to potential economic downturns, which is a real possibility in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.