Here's Why USO Is Rising

Crude fundamentals strongly suggest that we're going to see large drops in inventory over the next few weeks driving up the price of WTI.

USO's roll yield is turning positive and likely to become more so as the year progresses.

Over the last month, we've seen the United States Oil Fund (USO) increase by 7%, bringing the total return of the ETF to 25% for the year. Despite the recent strong movement upwards in the price of the ETF, I believe that we are currently sitting at a unique turning point in both the structure of crude oil as well as the fundamentals of crude oil - each of which indicate that buying USO is becoming a progressively better trade.

The Fund

If you've followed USO for any length of time, you have likely noticed one key thing - its returns rarely directly correlate to the returns of the WTI futures contracts which it holds. For example, take a look at the following table. This shows the spot returns of crude oil versus the share price returns of USO for the past several years. See the discrepancy?

In most of the last 10 years, USO has significantly underperformed the outright price of crude oil due to something called roll yield. Roll yield is the gain or loss that an investor sees from shifting exposure on the futures curve to maintain investments past expiry of a contract.

The rolling process for USO is very simple in that it sells out of its holdings in the front month futures contract during a period of time before expiry while buying futures in the second month futures contract. In general, as time progresses, the futures prices converge towards spot prices, which means that if the market is in contango (front contract under back contract), roll yield on a long position will be negative since prices established in the back of the curve will be falling in relationship to the front of the curve as time progresses. During backwardation (front over back), roll yield on a long position will be positive because the long position established at lower prices in the back of the curve will appreciate in value relative to the front of the curve.

As you can see in the current holdings, USO is right now in the middle of a roll with exposure shifted across two months and further trades in place to move the position.

For holders of USO, the market is currently in contango, but this contango is evaporating rapidly and likely to vanish within the coming weeks (for reasons we will soon discuss).

Given that the level of contango is very small, this means that USO is currently tracking the spot price of crude oil pretty closely and roll yield is largely negligible at this moment. However, this is about to change in all likelihood.

Fundamentals

To understand why roll yield is poised to change for USO, we need to take a look at the fundamentals. But first, let's talk about what structure actually is. Despite popular opinion, the futures curve is not a prediction of where the spot price of crude oil will be at dates in the futures. The forward curve is rather a statement of supply and demand as it stands now. When the market is in contango, it implies that demand is less than supply in the front month and that barrels should possibly be stored rather than consumed. The opposite holds for backwardation in that it indicates that the market has strong demand for barrels now versus at later months.

At present, the market is currently giving a very loud warning to anyone who is listening: crude oil fundamentals are strongly suggesting that demand is overwhelming supply as seen by a solid month of incredibly large draws in inventories with today's draw being one of the largest ever for this time of year.

If you notice, 2018 saw a similarly large draw in stocks for this week - and price proceeded to rally for the next few months with oil increasing by over $7 per barrel.

Not only did price increase following such a strong draw in 2018, but also roll yield for USO went strongly positive as the spread between the first two months of futures contracts became substantially backwardated (the tall spike in 2018).

This year, there are a few variables at work which suggest that we will potentially see a similar spike in price and structure and this largely has to do with where these draws are occurring in terms of the fundamental story, which is unfolding in the crude markets.

On the supply side, we have crude production which continues to surge - but the variability of this input into the balance is very small with only a couple hundred thousand barrels per day of swing in a given week.

When it comes to imports, however, the market impact is much more perceived with swings of over a million barrels per day seen between weeks.

The reason why supply has not been able to keep up with demand (and why prices have been rising this year for the most part) is imports have been very weak this year due to OPEC cuts. OPEC has decided to extend its cuts for nine months, which means that the lower level of imports into the United States seen this year will continue for the remainder of the year in all likelihood. This means that the bullish catalyst which has been at work in the price of crude oil this year will remain in play for the rest of the year.

The situation becomes a little more exacerbated in that as I write this, a potential hurricane is developing in the Gulf Coast with expected landfall over the next five days.

The reason why this is very bullish for the price of crude oil is this: the vast majority of imports arrive into the Gulf Coast from tankers which are unable to enter into the Gulf and unload at this time due to safety concerns. This means that we will likely see a very large drop in imports reported over the next week and the overall inventory figure will drop substantially - a strong drop which comes after a month straight of unusually strong drops.

On the demand side, refining runs have been mediocre with no unusually strong refinery runs seen and exports have been strong.

Exports are likely to drop as we see ships unable to load and leave the Gulf due to the hurricane, but the fact that imports are 3-4 times greater in magnitude, the overall impact to inventory will certainly be bullish.

Conclusion

USO's methodology gives it exposure to WTI futures contracts, but in such a way that roll yield plays a big factor in overall returns. Roll yield is currently negative, but fundamental developments strongly suggest further backwardation in the immediate future as well as rising prices in crude oil due to demand overwhelming supply. It's a great day to buy USO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.