Talend: The Numbers Mask A Story That Is Better Than You Expect

Talend is still operating as it should and the numbers mask a better story.

Introduction

On February 25 of this year, I picked Talend (TLND) as the eight stock in the portfolio of Potential Multibaggers. This French company has not performed very well versus the market, to say the least. It lags the market by 30%:

In this article, I want to look at what has happened to Talend in the meantime. Is the drop legitimate or is it just a knee-jerk reaction of investors to the fact that American stocks are so in demand?

The stock price: volatility

Talend made its IPO on the Nasdaq on July 29, 2016, almost three years ago. This is what the stock has done since then:

As you can see, the stock has risen 42.16% over those three years. It made its IPO at $18, but it popped on the first day to $25. Right now the stock price is at $36.38, a CAGR of 12.5%. While I would love that kind of return for a bluechip stock, Talend is in a hot sector of the market: big data. So, its returns are meager. The company only has a market cap of just $1B now.

Just in September 2018, the stock reached a peak of nearly $70, up 180% from that $25 it traded for on the first day on the market. While a lot of Potential Multibaggers are very volatile, that doesn't mean that I like it when stocks fall, of course. A company with a market cap of just $1B, as Talend, is often a lot more volatile and as a good investor, you shouldn't be jumping in and out of stocks. But if a stock price falls so much, as a good investor, you should research and look if the fall is based on substance or if it just the inherent capriciousness of the market that reacts like a manic depressive Mr. Market, to use that image of Buffett's mentor Benjamin Graham.

What Talend does

Before we begin, a short recap of what Talend exactly does. Essentially: big data. Talend has developed Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and apps in real time across big data and cloud environments and traditional systems. The company also provides technical support and consulting & training. The software platform is both sold through Talend's own sales force and resellers.

This graph, taken from the company's website, shows schematically what Talend does:

Talend was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France, a suburb of Paris.

Every growth investor and his little sister knows that big data is the place to be for a lot of tech companies. 82% of companies and non-profits have applied or want to apply big data technology to their HR. In the past, a lot of HR data were not used or only used for some boring presentation that stayed within a small circle within the company. With big data, companies can gain valuable insights from their data. There are numerous examples: predict when employees might leave, how to attract the most valuable candidates, where to find the most valuable candidates, what the perfect background is, how to keep employees happy and motivated, etc. And that is just for HR.

Of course, with a huge amount of data, you need software to automatically scan the data for the most valuable trends in those data. That is where Talend can come in. The data get bigger, but the IT capabilities cannot follow:

And this is just one example of the corporate use of big data. How about the enormous amount of data of devices connected through the Internet of Things (IoT)? For now, that is still somewhat limited to some wearables and voice-assistant-powered devices, but everyone expects that trend to explode over the next few years. Or the data of customers: which customers are easier to convince to upsell? How to keep them as customers? There is an enormous amount of data that can give valuable insights if you have the right software to comb through them.

Now, big data analysis is not the only market Talend works in, but to me it is the most exciting. This is the overview of the products of Talend, which all have to do with data and integration of data:

Talend also has a community, some sort of chatroom/forum, which is very active. I think this really is an advantage. An online community makes the ties stronger and makes you belong to something, which makes the conviction higher for key decision makers and you don't leave the community that easily. Here is a snapshot of Talend's community page:

While a community is often more a feature of smaller businesses, Talend is a big player in the big data sector. The company proudly presents on its website:

We are a leader in the Forrester Wave: Big Data Fabric, Q2 2018. We earned the highest scores of any vendor in the report in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories.

This is quite remarkable: Talend has both the strongest strategy and the strongest current offering, according to this investigation. This looks very promising.

Talend is also a 'Strong Performer' (on the edge of a leader) for strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019

This is new information, that was not known yet at the time of my previous article. IPaaS stands for Integrated Platform as a Service, a Hybrid Integration Platform (or HIP) is to let on-premise solutions integrate with cloud-based applications. Existing systems (databases, apps, warehouses...) can be integrated.

So again, everything seems to be ok here.

Talend already has many big clients too. Here you can see some of the more famous customers:

So what is going on?

At this moment, Talend's stock price has fallen considerably, despite the fact that it is in such a hot sector. Especially after the Q1 2019 results were made public, on May 8, the stock has slowly fallen to -25%:

Data by YCharts

The results were mixed: a miss of $0.03 for non-GAAP EPS (-$0.32) and a miss of $0.13 for GAAP EPS, coming in at -$0.58 misses. The revenue came in at $57.84M, up 23.6% YoY, beating expectations by $1.25M.

EPS for a growth company is not that important, while revenue is. The company's stock price rose 5% after the earnings were released, mostly because Talend was able to grow its subscriptions by 25.8%, which would even have been 31% at constant currencies. The annualized recurring revenue (ARR) that investors love so much rose even more: 28% YoY or 34% at constant currencies) to $205.1 million. Talend Cloud revenue had an impact of 36% on the new ARR. Talend Cloud more than doubled its revenue YoY for the 11th quarter in a row.

Talend also reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2019: revenue between $248M and $250M. For earnings, though, it lowered its outlook to -$1.01 to -$0.95, while it had guided for -$0.94 to -$0.88 previously.

That could be seen as negative, but the reason is twofold. For earnings: Talend has increased (and plans to increase) its investments to even make a faster transition to the cloud and therefore even more ARR, so that the company can get 50% of its ARR from Talend Cloud this year already. Not a bad thing, for sure.

The other reason is exactly the transformation to a subscription model. That will have an impact on Talend's short-term revenue. So, it was actually a strong performance to be able to reaffirm the guidance for revenue. We have seen in other companies, and Adobe (ADBE) comes to mind, that the transition to a subscription model can have an impact on the revenue growth over the shorter term, while the transition takes place, but has great results over the long term.

A bit more on the transition to the cloud, which is inevitable and good for the long term, and a few accounting matters that impact the numbers over the next year. Investors saw an outlook of revenue growth of just 19% growth and panicked, but in the earnings deck, they should have looked at this:

The FX impact can be positive or negative. For 2019, it is expected to be negative. The following years it might be positive, who knows. The slowdown because of the cloud shift has both impact on its own and on the PS (professional services), but both will go away over the years. Talend's CFO Adam Meister on the Q4 2018 earnings call said:

Could we see migrations to customers and that have some headwind? Sure. We don't price differently between cloud and on-prem. So, if it's a straight migration, there wouldn't actually be an issue. And on the foot side is - if cloud deals are smaller to start, we believe and we hope that they'll actually offer much larger expansion opportunities over time, which actually be a boost to that number.

'That number' is retention. It is very important for companies that have a subscription model. These are the retention numbers of Talend over the last years, quarter by quarter, and they are very impressive:

This could mean that all customers stayed and added 20% to their products dollars or there was some churn, but existing customers even paid more than 20% extra. No matter how you look at it, this is an impressive achievement.

Valuation

As I have already mentioned a few times, Talend's stock price has fallen quite a bit on temporary issues while the company makes the change it has to make by putting everything on the cloud. That and an FX headwind with an impact of a few percentages makes the growth rate of Talend optically lower. This will have an impact for 2019 and probably even for a few years. That is an opportunity, in my opinion, for the smart investor to accumulate Talend's shares over the course of the next few months. Hedge funds are certainly paying attention and there are more of them than ever that have taken a position in Talend:

Talend has a P/S ratio of just 6 and if the revenue target of $250M is met for FY 2019, even 4. So, Talend is certainly not expensive for a growth stock. Just to compare: Okta (OKTA) stands at 35, Zscaler (ZS) at 39, Alteryx (AYX) at 25, etc. That doesn't mean I don't like these stocks (I really do!), but Talend has also the potential for scaling and high-profit margins over the long term, so its P/S ratio of 4 seems to derisk the stock a bit.

Another important element is that because of its leadership in an interesting market, Talend could be a takeover target for big companies such as Oracle (ORCL) or IBM (IBM).

Conclusion

My initial cost base in Talend is $37.75. My position is still relatively small and I want to build it out over the next years, patiently and critically. I might buy more shares in the next few days. Because the big drop doesn't seem to have enough substance to be justifiable. More hedge funds than ever have a position and the transition to the cloud is a necessity. With a P/S of just 4, Talend seems to have a reasonable valuation and it could even be an acquisition target for IBM or Oracle.

The stock is allowed to stay as a Potential Multibagger, since the drop is more because of market sentiment and short-term thinking than because of a fundamental change in the business itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLND, OKTA, ZS, AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.