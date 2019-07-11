CAIAF: This Austrian REIT Doubled In The Last 3 Years And Is Still Discounted

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tristan De Blick as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

In spite of the share price doubling over the last three years, CA Immobilien (OTC:CAIAF) still has much upside. While still priced below book value, it owns a portfolio that is increasing in value at more than 4% a year on a like-for-like basis. This combined with a 6%-yielding portfolio and financing costs of 1.7% will create plenty of shareholder value.

Source: CA Immobilien investor relations - share information

Over the last two years, I have studied the European real estate market. This article will take you through my investment thesis to arrive at my top pick in the European real estate market, CA Immobilien.

Most interesting market in Europe

I look to invest in REITs that are mostly active in renting office spaces, as a decreasing population and e-commerce make some investors wary of investing in other sectors of REITs. The value of office buildings is, essentially, dependent on supply and demand.

One of the main drivers behind the demand for office spaces is economic activity and economic growth. Let us take a look at the growth in GDP of the EU-28 countries, to get a general idea.

Ireland 6.7 Romania 4.1 Spain 2.6 France 1.7 Malta 6.6 Estonia 3.9 Luxembourg 2.6 United Kingdom 1.4 Poland 5.1 Cyprus 3.9 Croatia 2.6 Germany 1.4 Hungary 4.9 Lithuania 3.5 Sweden 2.4 Denmark 1.4 Latvia 4.8 Czech Republic 2.9 Finland 2.3 Bulgaria 1.4 Slovenia 4.5 Netherlands 2.7 Portugal 2.1 Belgium 1.4 Slovak Republic 4.1 Austria 2.7 Greece 1.9 Italy 0.9

Source: GDP growth of EU-28 countries

We see that growth in South-Europe (0.9 to 2.6 percent) and Western-Europe (1.4 to 2.7 percent) is low. In Central Europe and Eastern Europe, however, growth is medium to high, with an economy growing even as fast as 5.1% in Poland! It is plausible to assume that the increase in GDP will drive up office space values and rent prices. Now, it comes to finding the right REIT that invests in CEE (Central & Eastern Europe).

I found it to be CA Immobilien, an Austrian specialist in office properties in CEE markets with a market cap of slightly above 3 billion euros.

Source: Investment Portfolio

55% of its portfolio consists of real estate in CEE and 45% in Germany. As a result of picking the right locations for its investments, CA Immobilien now disposes of a geographically nicely diversified portfolio.

CA Immobilien

In Germany, CA Immobilien is investing heavily in Frankfurt, the financial capital of Europe and home to the headquarters of the European Central Bank. Currently, there are 2 projects under construction in Frankfurt:

One of the two projects is the 'ONE' building which, I quote CA Immobilien: "combines two uses under one roof. The lower 14 floors will be used as a hotel, with the upper floors being designed as office space. Topping off the building at a height of 185 metres will be a bar". The building is expected to be completed in 2021 and will bring in 66,200 m² of rentable area. During my stay in Frankfurt last week, I visited the construction site, and I can confirm that construction is well underway. I could go over all constructions in progress, but why don't you take a look at CA Immobilien's 15 projects under development yourself?

Here, you will find that all 15 projects are located in 6 German cities. Some projects are buildings, like the ONE building, while some projects are in collaboration with the city to (re)develop a whole (new) city quarter.

In CEE, CA Immobilien has invested in a property located in the capitals: Warsaw, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, and Bucharest. These are economically well-connected cities, where prices tend to rise quickly as GDP goes up.

This is also reflected in the like-for-like comparison of properties in the portfolio, as book value of properties has gone up by 4.25% during 2018 (compare 3135.5 to 3268.9). This increase can be split up as follows: Austria +3.93%; Germany +5.88%; CEE +3,20%.

Source: Financial Report 2017-2018

Interestingly, even though the GDP growth is higher in CEE than in Germany, we see that the book value growth is by far the largest in Germany! I believe that this can be explained by an increase in economic activity in some German cities, like Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and certainly Munich. If GDP growth could be measured for cities, I would expect it to be strong, very strong, for those three cities. This, however, is just my personal feeling, which I gained from observing these cities during my stay there and talking with a German friend, who felt the same.

It pleases me to see that CA Immobilien has spotted this trend as well, limiting its projects under construction to just these cities and Mainz, another German city.

The 4.25% added value combined with the portfolio yield of 5.9% makes for a lucrative return on investment, even more so when levered with debt at an interest rate of just 1.7%, the average interest rate CA Immobilien pays.

This mix of added value and a relatively high portfolio yield has been the standard over the last 5 years. Indeed, Funds From Operations excluding added value earned on sales (FFO1) have been increasing by more than 10% annually.

Year FFO1 Growth 2015 €80.8 million 2016 €91.7 million +13.4% 2017 €106.8 million +16.5% 2018 €118.5 million +11.0% 2019 (management's target) "€125+" million +5.5%

Is growth coming down?

Projected growth in 2019 is just 5.5%, half of the 11% growth seen in 2018 and just a third from the growth in 2016. The following graph explains the drop in expected growth:

Source: Financial Statements 2017-2018

As only 100 million euros worth of projects under construction will be completed in 2019, the growth in book value of the portfolio will come down. Currently, the total book value of the company is 3,716 million euros. An additional increase of 100 million euros of new constructions isn't then all that much, at just 100/3716, or 2.7%. This combined with the growth in value of the existing portfolio of 4.25%, combines for a total of 6.95%. Furthermore, the portfolio yield is coming down. In 2017, the yield was 6.1%, this was down in 2018, at only 5.9%. If we assume portfolio yield will drop 20 basis points once again this year, the growth in FFO will be around 6.75%.

This estimate is confirmed by the first quarter report of 2019, where FFO increased year-on-year by 6.6%. This is much closer to my prediction of 6.75% than it is to management's target of 5.5%.

This outperformance should be no surprise. In 2017, management had a target of 100 million euros and beat it by 6.8%. In 2018, management had a target of 115 million euros and beat it by 3.0%. The management clearly has a habit of being careful with its targets.

From 2020 onward, growth will accelerate again. In 2020, 200 million euros worth of projects under construction will be finished or an increase by more than 5%. In 2021 and 2022, a total of 600 million euros worth of projects will be completed. This is a yearly increase of 7.7%.

Furthermore, net profits in 2019 will be boosted by the sale of 150 million euros worth of projects that are in development on demand of a buyer. This completion will not boost rental income and thus FFO. It will, however, boost total net profits of CA Immobilien, which compensates this year's lower growth.

CA Immobilien - Valuation

While CA Immobilien's share price has doubled since November 2016, the stock still looks fairly cheap. It has a price to book ratio (P/B) of 0.98 and trades thus at a discount of 2%. If we compare the current P/B with the historical P/B, it's clear that the market has picked up the stock over the last three years - the period in which the stock price doubled.

Date EPRA NAV per share Stock Price P/B 31st of December '15 24.32 16.83 0.69 31st of December '16 26.74 18.24 0.68 31st of December '17 30.10 24.74 0.82 31st of December '18 33.3 31.26 0.94 31st of March '19 33.46 32.7 0.98

Even though the stock looks expensive when compared to its historical average, I believe there is plenty of room for growth. Over the period 2019 to 2022, there are already 1 billion euros worth of projects expected to be completed. On a total portfolio of 4.5 billion euros, this is an increase in net asset value, or NAV, of over 22%, of more than 5% per year. Furthermore, I expect the current buildings to keep on increasing in value at the current rate of 4.25%. Central and Eastern Europe's economy is rapidly increasing and is still very much 'production-focused'. The services economy will follow and will drive up office space prices even more. Combining these two factors, we can expect the NAV to increase steadily the coming four years at a rate of 9%. This while their portfolio is yielding 6.9%, the projects for sale will be completed shortly and interest rates in Europe are dropping even more!

CA Immobilien has raised its dividend each year since its first dividend in 2012. Traditionally, it pays out 25-35% of its profits, reinvesting the remainder in the business.

Date Dividend per share Yield Pay-out Ratio 31st of December '15 0.45 2.67% 20% 31st of December '16 0.50 2.74% 33.5% 31st of December '17 0.65 2.63% 31.4% 31st of December '18 0.80 2.56% 27.4% 31st of March '19 0.90 2.75%

Right now, the stock yields 2.75%. Although this is quite low for a REIT, it is acceptable as the payout ratio is lower than average, as well. Around three-quarters of profits are reinvested in the business, a sign that the company continues to find attractive investment opportunities.

CA Immobilien - What I do not like

Even though the value of the book has increase 5.88% in Germany on a like-for-like basis, I do not like that all 15 projects under construction are based in Germany. In the following graph, it is clear that prime yield in their most important cities in Germany is low: 2.9% to 3.2%. On the other hand, vacancy rates are dropping: 3.1% to 2.2% in Berlin and 9.5% to 7.8% in Frankfurt. The drop in vacancy rates in Berlin pushed the average rent up by 10%, explaining the increase in book value of the buildings in Berlin.

For me, this increase in rent prices only partly offsets the low yield in Germany. For comparison, the yield in Budapest is 5.75% (down from 6.0%), in Bucharest even 7.25%.

As Germany currently covers 45% of the portfolio, an increase of 9As Germany currently covers 45% of the portfolio, an increase of 900 million worth of projects will bring that percentage up to around 55%. This makes for a less well-diversified portfolio.

Source: Financial Report 2017-2018

CA Immobilien - Joker

CA Immobilien was the M&A target of Immofinanz, 2 years ago, which bought a stake of 26% in CA Immobilien. In February 2018, Immofinanz decided it would sell its 26% stake in CA Immobilien. Activist investor Petrus Advisers did not believe it would create more value and, holding a 5% stake in both companies, stopped management. On the second of July 2018, Starwood Capital Group bought the stake. It could be possible that they wish to sell this stake as well in the coming years, but it could just as well be possible that CA Immobilien gets mixed up in M&A talks again.

CA Immobilien - Conclusion

Management clearly has a strong track record when it comes to identifying valuable locations, resulting in a first-class portfolio in the fast-growing CEE market. Even though the initial discount to book value has vanished as the stock price doubled over the last three years, I believe the stock will outperform the market over the coming five years, quite possible doubling once more. Right now, the stock is priced at book value, while book value goes up organically by 4.25% a year. As the current portfolio yields 5.9%, with financing costs at just 1.7%, CA Immobilien generates a royal return on equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAIAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.