Introduction

This isn’t my first article on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Towards the end of February 2018, I recommended dividend investors purchase the shares. The stock has done splendidly since then: up 43% versus a 9% increase for the S&P 500.

But with such a large gain, a new question arises: what should investors do with this capital gain in PG? Should they hold and wait? Or should they sell and buy something else?

PG is currently trading at $114.05 and yields 2.63%. My M.A.D Assessment gives PG a Dividend Strength score of 78 and a Stock Strength score of 84.

This article will analyze the merits of PG for a dividend investor at current prices. It will do so by focusing on what I call the stock’s “dividend strength”. This measure combines dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential into one easy score.

I will then focus on the stock’s potential for capital appreciation, or what I call PG’s “stock strength”.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is more than just a safe dividend stock. While safety is paramount when investing for income, you also need a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth, or what I call “dividend potential”.

Dividend Safety

PG is presented as being a super safe dividend stock, a consumer staple you can trust when things go south. If that is the case, we’d expect the dividend payout to be extremely well covered.

Procter & Gamble has an earnings payout ratio of 68%. This makes PG's payout ratio better than 25% of dividend stocks.

PG pays 50% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 22% of dividend stocks.

PG pays 67% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 33% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout to be at a healthy level. There is a good buffer of free cashflow available after paying the dividend, which investors should view as a positive.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.5600 $2.6400 $2.6800 $2.7600 $2.8800 Net Income $3.15 $3.18 $5.46 $3.76 $4.21 Payout Ratio 82% 84% 50% 74% 69% Cash From Operations $5.24 $5.39 $4.88 $5.42 $5.79 Payout Ratio 45% 46% 54% 51% 50% Free Cash Flow $3.73 $4.02 $3.39 $3.74 $4.29 Payout Ratio 69% 66% 79% 74% 67%

Furthermore, PG has an interest coverage ratio of 26x which is better than 89% of stocks. Such top of class interest coverage is appreciated and lives up to investor expectations from a stock like PG: stable and safe.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like PG’s dividend is safe. The company has been increasing the dividend yearly for the past 63 years. I see virtually no scenario that would result in PG’s dividend getting cut.

Dividend Potential

When I last recommended purchasing PG, the stock was yielding 3.41%. It now yields only 2.6%, which remains a higher yield than 57% of dividend paying stocks. But PG hasn’t ever yielded as little in the past 10 years.

The dividend grew 4% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 4%. This rate of growth, while being borderline acceptable when the stock yielded 3.5-4%, is just too low for a stock yielding less than 3%.

This low level of growth is due to low revenue and earnings growth. During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have remained flat, while net income has grown at a 7% CAGR.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, PG’s dividend has weak potential, given the current yield.

Dividend Summary

PG has a dividend strength score of 78 / 100. While PG’s dividend is super safe, its combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential is below my standards for income investments, and as such I could not recommend that investors purchase shares of PG at current prices.

Stock Strength

When my stocks appreciate rapidly in price, I ask the question of whether or not I want to book a capital gain. A 40% capital gain on a stock yielding 3.4% (at the time of purchase) is like taking 12 years of dividends at once.

Depending on the stock’s current potential for capital appreciation, I decide whether I want to sell the entire position, trim my position or stick with it for a while. I look at 4 factors to make this decision: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

To assess value, I look at PG’s multiples and shareholder yield and compare them to 3,000+ US stocks to determine how relatively undervalued or overvalued the stock is.

PG has a P/E of 27.09x

P/S of 4.48x

P/CFO of 19.67x

Dividend yield of 2.63%

Buyback yield of 0.30%

Shareholder yield of 3%.

According to these values, PG is more undervalued than 49% of stocks, which suggests the stock is fairly priced relative to the rest of the market.

However, PG is currently trading above its historical average PE. This implies that while the stock might not be expensive relative to the overall market, it is looking expensive relative to its historical valuation of 21x earnings. If the price remained the same, earnings would have to increase by 28% this year for the PE ratio to revert to the mean. Let’s just say there is no way on earth the PG is going to increase net income by such a high amount.

If you believe the stock market is becoming overvalued as a whole, the logical takeaway is that PG is also becoming overvalued. The rock bottom dividend yield would suggest the same.

Value Score: 49 / 100

Momentum

PG has been on a roll for the past twelve months, picking up momentum relentlessly.

Procter & Gamble trades at $114.05 and is up 8.65% these last 3 months, 23.35% these last 6 months & 43.80% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 87% of stocks, which is encouraging. It suggests the stock has the wind in its back and could keep on appreciating. How much higher could it go? I can’t seem to find where I put my crystal ball this morning, so I will have to rely on the historical valuations of PG as a guide. At most PG has traded at 30x earnings these past 5 years. If we use that as a ceiling, it would suggest that the price could increase an extra 10-12% from current prices.

Momentum score: 87 / 100

Financial Strength

PG has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.2, which is better than 58% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by -5% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 23.1% of liabilities.

This makes PG more financially sound than 90% of U.S. listed stocks. We’re dealing with world class financial strength here. Not only is the gearing ratio super low, liabilities have shrunk even more and operating cashflow can cover a super high amount of the stock’s liabilities.

Stocks with high financial strength will do better in recessions, as they are viewed as safe havens by the investment community, and thus lose less value than the market.

Financial Strength Score: 90/100

Earnings Quality

I also like to make a few routine checks on earnings quality, since factors such as accruals and depreciation can be manipulated by management to make the stock’s earnings look good at the expense of future profits. I also look at the stock’s asset turnover, since stocks with high quality earnings will have an efficient asset base capable of generating tons of revenues.

PG has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -6.8%, which is better than 43% of companies. It depreciates 80.1% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 33% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 51% of stocks. This makes PG’s earnings quality better than 39% of stocks. While this isn’t fantastic, it isn’t appalling. The stock’s low levels of depreciation relative to its CAPEX should be closely monitored by investors to avoid the possibility of write-downs and write-offs, which would dilute earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 39/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 84/100, which is satisfying. What PG lacks in value, it makes up in financial strength.

With the stock’s super strong momentum, it would be foolish to fight the tape. However, because of the opportunity to increase my dividend income by selling and initiating a position in another safe high yielding dividend stocks, I’ve decided to sell part of my shares. The underlying logic of when to make such sales is explained in this article, which Sam wrote.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 78 and a stock strength of 84, Procter & Gamble is worth holding for its downside protection in bear markets.

I’ve sold the gain I’ve made, or about 30% of my shares, to exert caution on the valuation, and reduce the sizing of the stock in my portfolio, I’ll let the rest ride for now, but might consider selling the whole thing if the stock approaches 30x earnings.

What positions should you initiate with the proceeds from such a sale?

When mentioning that I’ve sold shares in articles, a few readers have criticized us for not providing alternative positions.

I don’t provide such guidance because there are many things to consider that are highly personal. The correct answer would depend on:

Your current sector exposure

Whether you want to adjust your sector exposure

Whether you want to replace with a stock with a similar yield but higher dividend growth potential, or

Whether you want to replace with a stock with a higher yield and similar dividend growth potential.

Whether you want to skew your portfolio towards value, financial strength or momentum? Or a combination of some of these underlying factors.

