AMD Faces Critical Test

Over the last couple of years, one of the market's best turnaround stories has been chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). As the name has got its top line growing again and become GAAP profitable, shares went from under $2 to the low $30s in less than three years. As the stock looks to break to new highs, it is time for the company to deliver tremendous expected growth.

If you look at the company's history, you'll see that revenue growth first returned in the Q2 2016 period. Starting with the following quarter, AMD reported eight consecutive quarters with revenue growth above 15%. Helped by the cryptocurrency boom, the back half of 2017 and early 2018 saw exceptionally strong growth. Unfortunately, that also created tough comparison periods, and when Bitcoin and others plummeted, things shifted back into the red again.

The first quarter of this year is expected to have been the worst, with a nearly 23% year-over-year decline in revenues. Management has called for more red ink in the second quarter to be reported in a few weeks, but top-line losses of only about half as much as seen in Q1. However, with a number of new products launching, growth is forecast to return in Q3 and be very strong for a number of quarters as seen below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha analyst estimates page)

You won't find too many companies of this size whose revenue change rate is expected to increase by 65 percentage points in just two quarters. While there may be some skeptical AMD can hit 50% or more growth as the above estimates detail, the street actually seems slightly conservative for the year. AMD management has guided to high single-digit revenue growth, yet the analyst average is just 6.2% currently, which, in my book, is more along the lines of mid-single digits. AMD is looking to steal market share from Intel (INTC) in the data center and is battling NVIDIA (NVDA) in the gaming space.

One of the important parts of this turnaround has been the improvement in the company's balance sheet. Three years ago, the company had a net debt position of about $1.5 billion. Thanks to some equity raises and a sale in a joint venture, the company is now in a net cash position, with the reduction in debt meaning less interest payments. Investors have been willing to accept a bit of dilution to improve financial flexibility. As the company improves its profitability in the next year or two, we could see positive free cash flow, which would certainly help things.

Management will have to decide what to do with these funds, whether it be more debt repayments or investments in the business. At this point, I don't see share repurchases being an option with the stock so high, because a global economic downturn could send the name back into loss territory and hurt the balance sheet again. Big names like Intel and NVIDIA can afford to pay dividends and potentially overpay for shares at times, thanks to their strong cash generation, but that's not a risk that AMD can take at this point.

So, why am I saying that AMD is facing a critical test? Well, it doesn't just have to do with the large expected growth rates in the coming quarters. As you can see in the chart below, shares closed back above $33 on Tuesday, and they are looking to avoid the dreaded triple top. AMD has been unable to break into the mid to high $30s recently, even though recent analyst notes see higher prices potentially coming (here and here). Should the company reiterate its high-single digit guidance at the Q2 report or perhaps even raise it, perhaps we will finally see the name try to take a run at $40.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

