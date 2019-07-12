Endeavour Silver - A Leveraged Way To Position In The Precious Metal

Silver may be waiting for gold to make its next move. Silver is a metal that moves higher or lower on the sentiment of the market. The precious metal is always a challenge when it comes to analyzing fundamentals as the production cost is an elusive concept. Silver is a byproduct of gold, copper, lead, zinc, and other ore production. The companies that extract the ores and metals from the crust of the earth often consider the silver output as an afterthought. Therefore, producers other than those who are involved in primary production, are not sensitive to the price of silver and selling is not a function of the current market price. Many metals mining companies not directly exploring for and extracting silver from the crust of the earth will sell the metal at any price as it is a sideshow when it comes to their primary business.

Silver may have followed gold higher when the yellow metal broke out of a multiyear trading range to the upside following the June Fed meeting. However, it lagged gold badly and continues to disappoint even though gold is trading on either side of $1400 per ounce, the highest level in half a decade. If silver is going to follow its precious cousin and break higher eventually, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is likely to provide a leveraged return on the upside compared to the percentage move in the COMEX silver futures market.

Gold broke higher in June

The Fed lit a bullish fuse under the gold market in June when they told the world that the Fed Funds rate is likely to decline by the end of 2019. Lower rates would cause the rate differentials between the dollar and other reserve currencies to drop, which could weigh on the value of the US currency. Therefore, lower US rates are bullish for the price of gold for two reasons. First, they lower the cost of carrying long positions in the yellow metal. Since gold competes with fixed income products for capital, a falling interest rate environment tends to be supportive of the price of gold. Second, gold has a long-standing inverse relationship with the US dollar. A falling US currency is a bullish factor for the price of the precious metal. In the aftermath of the June Fed meeting, gold broke out to the upside.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX gold futures illustrates that gold had traded in a $331.30 range since March 2014. At the end of June, the price rose above the 2018 double-top high at $1365.40 per ounce and blew through the 2016 post-Brexit high at $1377.50, reaching a high at $1441 per ounce. On Thursday, July 11, nearby August gold futures was trading at the $1414 per ounce level, $36.50 or 2.65% above the breakout level, which now stands as a technical support level. Gold has not yet revisited the level it broke higher from in June.

Silver remains far behind

While the price of silver moved higher with gold in June, it could not even challenge the 2019 high at $16.20 as the price made it up to a high at $15.555 per ounce on the nearby COMEX September futures contract.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that silver continues to make lower highs since the 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce. On July 11, September silver futures were at $15.21, $5.885 or 38.7% below the 2016 post-Brexit high and the critical level of technical resistance in the silver futures market. With gold above the 2016 high and silver almost 40% below, silver has lagged the price action in gold dramatically over the past three years. Moreover, silver traded to a new modern-day low against gold and remains at a profoundly depressed level when it comes to the silver-gold ratio.

Mean reversion in the ratio could light a bullish fuse in the silver market

The silver-gold ratio is not a metric by any means. It dates back as early as 3000 BC when the first Egyptian Pharaoh Menes states that two and one-half parts silver equals one-part gold.

In modern times, the average of the ratio is around the 55:1 level or fifty-five ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. The former high came in 1990-1991 when the prices of both metals were significantly lower. Recently, the weakness in the price of silver and strength in gold lifted the ratio above the 93.18:1 high on the quarterly chart from 1990-1991 when the prices of both metals were appreciably lower. However, in 1991, the ratio rose to just over 100:1. On July 11, the metric was around 92.97:1, an elevated level.

Over the past forty-five years, the ratio has declined during bull markets and increased during bearish periods in the gold and silver markets. However, in a departure from the previous behavior, the ratio is now at a level that runs contrary to historical norms over the past four and one-half decades. Gold moved to the upside and broke out in what could be the next leg of a bull market that started in the mid-2000s, but silver remains historically weak compared to the price action in the yellow metal.

With gold at $1414 per ounce, a return to the modern-day historical average in the silver-gold ratio at 55:1 would put the price of silver at $25.70 per ounce, $10.50 or 69% above the price on July 11. If silver eventually decides to follow the gold market and work its way towards the historical norm in the price relationship, the price action could become explosive.

EXK has followed silver on a leveraged basis in the past

Endeavour Silver Corporation is a mining company that tends to follow the price of silver higher and lower. The company profile states:

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Silver mining stocks tend to outperform the price of the metal during periods of significant price appreciation, and EXK is no exception. In October 2008, the price of silver fell to $8.40 per ounce, and in 2011 it hit a peak at $49.86, a rise of almost six-fold. After falling to a low at $13.625 in December 2015, the rally to the July 2016 high took the price of silver 54.7% higher at $21.095 per ounce.

The rise from the 2008 low to the 2011 high took shares of EXK from $0.71 to a high at $13.10 or 18.45 times higher. From the 2015 low to the 2016 high EXK shares rose from $1.00 to $5.95, or almost six times higher. EXK has a history of providing a leveraged return compared to the price of silver on a percentage basis.

If the gold rally is for real, it may be just a matter of time until silver explodes

I look at EXK as a turbocharged vehicle that provides the leverage of a call option with no expiration date in the silver market. The company has a market cap of $240.048 million and trades an average of over one million shares each day, making it a highly liquid stock. With the shares at just under $1.85 per share on July 11, EXK could be a rocket ship if the price of silver finally decides to follow gold. Silver could be waiting for gold to confirm its rally from the end of June with more gains before it decides to take off on the upside.

If history is a guide, it may be just a matter of time before silver starts to catch up, and the ratio between silver and gold declines. If that occurs, I expect Endeavour shares to outperform the price of silver just as it had from 2008 through 2011 and in 2016. At $1.84 on July 11, EXK is a call option that could optimize returns for anyone bullish for the price of silver.

Silver always tends to surprise on the up and the downside. At its current price, I view EXK as a limited risk asset with incredible upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver