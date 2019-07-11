Imperial Brands Finally Faces The Reality Their Dividend Growth Was Unsustainable

They also announced a fairly small share buyback program of £200M and in the long-term I would be cautious of pursuing buybacks due to the uncertainty around their future.

Currently I see little risk that will have to reduce their current dividend in the foreseeable future, however, I also see little potential growth prospects.

Introduction

It was pleasing to see that Imperial Brands has announced a new and more suitable dividend policy earlier this week, which I believe was a timely decision given it was an inevitable outcome. Earlier this year I published an article outlining the reasons they had minimal scope to continue their old dividend policy of 10% annual increases. This article will provide my thoughts on this topic both retrospectively and going forward into the future.

Background Situation

I'll briefly restate the main points from my previous article to provide further context for my discussions in this article. When reading their latest annual report I noticed their Chairman, Mark Williamson, stated "our dividend policy is to deliver annual 10 per cent growth over the medium term". This wasn't their only financial objective, with page ten of their annual report stating their plan to use their operating cash flow to "pay down debt and reinvest in the business".

Given their stable yet moderately leveraged financial position, of which lowering was another one of management's objectives and their high dividend payout ratio that was accompanied by a decade of anemic free cash flow growth, it was fairly obvious this policy was unlikely to survive much longer. In my original article I concluded that there was only one to three years before their dividend payout ratio would exceed 90% and thus prohibit further large dividend increases without jeopardizing their financial position.

Current Situation

History has now proven the lower end of my estimated time range to have been more accurate with their new policy coming only approximately four months after my article, although they have still committed to increasing their dividend 10% for the current fiscal year. After this final large increase they will pursue a progressive policy that still aims to produce annual increases, however, these will now be more in line with their underlying financial performance. Along with the proceeds from various asset sales this will help ensure their net debt is further reduced, with any surplus cash subsequently being returned through special dividends and share buyback programs.

The Impact For Investors

The impact for the majority of well informed investors should be minimal since it was clear their fundamental financial performance was insufficient to maintain such a high rate of dividend growth much further into the future. Judging by their share price movement following the announcement on the 8th July, I feel it's safe to assume the market wasn't too surprised in either direction, see below.

One other question that may be on the lips of some investors is whether their dividend is at risk of being reduced in the foreseeable future, which is a valid question since their trailing yield is fluctuating around 10%. Given their dividend is still covered by free cash flow, albeit by a fairly small margin and their financial position is still stable despite their leverage, I feel this is unlikely unless their fundamentals rapidly deteriorate. Especially since the tobacco industry is known for its economically resilient earnings, which has helped them historically cover their dividend, as evidenced by their free cash flow yield normally exceeding their dividend yield.

Even though the risk of their dividend being reduced in fairly low, there is still minimal scope for further dividend increases. Since the tobacco industry is very mature and seeing a secular decline, I believe it's unrealistic to expect their future annual dividend growth to exceed the low single digits perpetually into the future. This notion is further supported their high free cash flow payout ratio and desire to improve their financial position.

They also announced a £200M share buyback program, which will see their outstanding share count fall by approximately 1% at their current London Stock Exchange share price of £19.81 or 1981 GBX. Although I'm not advocating for a larger share buyback program due to their financial position, this one program alone is insufficient to have any meaningful impact for shareholders. Whether subsequent programs are conducted remains unknown, however, I would prefer to see this capital used to further reduce their leverage or alternatively pay slightly higher dividends. Even though I personally have significant investments in the tobacco industry, I still recognize there are long-term risks and thus prefer to see cash spun out of the company in case the future isn't particularly bright.

Conclusion

The fact that their most recent annual report outlines a now defunct dividend policy is testament to the importance for investors to undertake their own fundamental analysis and not simply rely heavily on the guidance of management. Notwithstanding this unfortunate contradiction, I believe this was a sensible move on management's behalf as continuing to push their dividend higher for a prolonged period of time into the future would have been dangerous and any benefit to shareholders would have been counteracted by their deteriorating financial position. When looking forward into the future, given the very mature nature of their industry and their high current payout ratio, I believe investors should only expect annual dividend growth in the low single digits.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Imperial Brands' Annual Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

