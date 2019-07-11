Powell Is Walking A Tightrope

Chairman Powell testified before Congress to appease all parties. On the one hand, he said that the economy is performing "reasonably well," and that the baseline is still for solid growth. He also stated that inflation would move back over time to the Fed's 2% objective. On the other hand, he noted that business investment has slowed "notably," and that there was uncertainty over trade and global growth. According to Powell, these uncertainties have been weighing on the outlook since June. As such, the Fed will "act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion.

Investors interpreted this last comment as a guarantee that the Fed would cut interest rates at the end of the month, which fueled a new all-time high for the S&P 500.

I was under the impression that the Fed's job was to help us achieve full employment and stable prices, as defined by an inflation rate of 2%. That is the Fed's mandate. With the unemployment rate near a historical low of 3.7% and a record number of job openings still unable to be filled, there is no need for monetary easing on this front. The quit rate is at a two-decade high, which suggests that the labor market remains strong. Wage growth may be stagnating at just over 3%, but monetary policy is not going to have an impact on wage growth.

On the inflation front, the Fed has largely met its 2% target, as measured by the core Consumer Price Index. We have been slightly above and below the 2% level for more than three years. There is no reason to target a higher rate of inflation when wage growth is only 3%. All a higher inflation rate will do is eat into the very modest 1% real rate of growth in wages we are realizing today.

Furthermore, small business selling prices are rising due to the increase in tariffs, which means that the core CPI should rise significantly above the 2% target over the coming months. This data suggests that the Fed should be tightening policy, as opposed to easing it.

If the stock market was amid a severe correction or bear-market decline, we could conclude that the Fed would cut rates to support financial asset prices. This has nothing to do with its mandate, but it would argue that a decline in asset prices would undermine the wealth effect that has largely fueled the current economic expansion. Yet, we have the major market indices at all-time highs today.

The only reason I can come up with for a rate cut is that Chairman Powell knows that the economic expansion is on thin ice, but he doesn't want to undermine confidence with the truth for obvious reasons. Unfortunately, a rate cut at this stage of the business cycle does nothing but undermine confidence for me because we have seen a recession immediately follow every rate cut that occurred when the unemployment rate was below 4%, as it is today.

A rate cut may lift stock prices temporarily, but it will have no impact on corporate earnings in 2019, which are declining. It will also not lift consumer purchasing power through higher wages. It will not bring us closer to a trade deal or reignite global growth. We have negative interest rates around the world that are having NO impact on the rate of economic growth. How is lowering short-term interest rates from 2.5% to 2.25% in the U.S. going to have any impact? It will not.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds, and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.