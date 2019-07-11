U.K. Trade, GDP, Production Numbers, Better - OK, Less Bad - Than We Thought

Matters are rather better than the press seems to think they are. Trade deficit shrinks, GDP up.

GDP, production stats, trade, the necessaries to give us a snapshot of how the UK economy is doing.

The Basic British Problem

The basic problem with the British economy at the moment in Brexit. When is the country going to leave the European Union? On what terms? Will it, actually, really leave? All of these lead to uncertainty and uncertainty can be a right killer for economic growth. So, we'd clearly like to know how much that uncertainty is constraining matters.

The truth being rather less than we thought. By this point we'd all rather be expecting that the UK would be in recession given how the Brexit story has dragged out. But we're not and that's showing a certain resilience in the economy that no one was really aware of. The investor takeaway here is therefore cheerful.

Brexit Uncertainty

The problem with any form of uncertainty - no, not risk, uncertainty - is that people stop doing things because they don't know whether they'll be worthwhile. For example, business investment falls under conditions of uncertainty, meaning that the economy of the future is smaller than it otherwise would have been. This is bad. And also, the fall in investment itself - investment is a part of GDP - lowers the size of it right now.

We're all distinctly uncertain about how and even whether Brexit will take place. This damages the economy now. We can see a part of this in the GDP figures - they were bad last month because the car makers curtailed operations on that last date that we were supposed to have left the EU. GDP is looking better now as they restart production:

U.K. GDP grew by 0.3% m/m in May, rebounding as expected from a 0.4% contraction in April. Supporting the headline the most was a 1.4% jump in manufacturing output, which came mainly on the back of a recovery in car production following planned shutdowns of auto factories in April.

We also had a little boost back then as business stockpiled to see what was going to happen on March 29th. Of course nothing did, the entire operation was delayed until October 31 at the earliest. This meaning that the uncertainty is just prolonged. We'd expect therefore to see GDP being very weak, possibly contracting. Which isn't what we are seeing. I take this to be a sign of strength in the UK economy. There are these considerable headwinds and yet we're still not seeing recession:

(UK GDP on rolling 3 month basis from ONS)

My point being that we'd expect it to be worse than that yet it isn't.

Index Of Services

Backing up the GDP numbers we've the Index of Services. This is by far the larger part of the UK economy, in the 75 to 80% range (depending upon who is counting and how). Note that this is a quarterly figure, it is not annualized as the US numbers are. So, slow but at least it is still growth:

In the three months to May 2019, services output increased by 0.3% compared with the three months ending February 2019.

(Index of Services for UK from ONS)

There's nothing particularly flashy about that, noting impressive either, but it is at least steady if mild growth.

Index of Production

This is manufacturing plus energy and mining essentially, and it's very much a small part of the UK economy by comparison. However, it's also the more variable of the two indices, so while it's not so important in itself it can be as a sign of turning points.

Production output rose by 0.3% for the three months to May 2019, compared with the three months to February 2019, due to rises from all four main sectors, led by mining and quarrying (1.6%), and manufacturing (0.1%).

Or in chart form:

(Index of Production for UK from ONS)

We can see there that burst from the stockpiling and then the inevitable decline as Brexit didn't actually happen. Again, nothing flashy about this but it is at least growth since the recession.

Trade Figures

The other big macroeconomic number in this set is the trade balance. Which has improved:

The total trade deficit (goods and services) narrowed £4.6 billion to £12.6 billion in the three months to May 2019, due mainly to the trade in goods deficit narrowing £4.6 billion to £39.7 billion.

Note that the UK runs a substantial services surplus to offset at least partially the goods deficit.

The Overview

There's really nothing impressive about any of these numbers. They're most certainly not showing a boom. But then again they're also not showing that the economy is in recession. On the standard macroeconomic scorecard we'd give this a resounding "Meh" in fact. I however think that it's showing something rather better than that.

To really understand trends in these sorts of numbers we should strip out the varied positive and negative effects that we already know about. So, for example, a discussion of US aircraft exports wouldn't reveal any trend issues if we didn't strip out Boeing's 737 MAX troubles. Sure, when we do that we'll be missing some part of the story. But we will also see the bits of the story we can't already account for.

So too with these UK macroeconomic numbers. Given the ill effects of uncertainty, the delays with Brexit only adding to that affecting the economy, I'd say these are rather good figures. Even in the face of an entire lack of knowledge over whether Brexit, when or how, we've still got economic growth? I'd say that bodes well.

The Investor Takeaway

I don't expect any change in monetary policy from the Bank of England as a result of these figures. They're a little better than most thought they would be and using the standard conventional view while we might all hope for better there's no reason for a change in the policy stance.

A more personal opinion is that this is all showing the underlying strength of the British economy. It should remove some of the fears about Brexit itself. If we can still manage growth even against such headwinds of uncertainty then I think the medium term future is bright.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.