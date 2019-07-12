Applied Optoelectronics: Key Items To Watch For Q2 Earnings

Investors should closely monitor its 100G revenues, the potential impact from the $300 billion-worth of proposed tariffs and its management's guidance for the coming quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is scheduled to report its Q2 results in about a month. The company has been going through a phase of an extended slowdown and everyone would be looking for signs of a turnaround. But amongst other items, I believe investors should pay particularly close attention to its Q2 revenue, 100G shipment volume, the impact of escalating trade-related tensions between the US and China, and management’s revenue guidance. These items will highlight if the situation is improving for Applied Optoelectronics or not, which would determine where its shares head next.

Tariffs Impact

Let me start by saying that Applied Optoelectronics is believed to be a beneficiary of escalating trade-related tensions between US and China. Research firm Rosenblatt actually upgraded Applied Optoelectronics last month saying that the company could benefit from $300 billion in tariffs proposed by USTR, because it has a factory in Taiwan unlike most of its other Chinese competitors.

The chart attached above would highlight that Applied Optoelectronics actually has a substantial amount of its long-lived assets located in Taiwan. But is having sizable assets in a particular country enough to gain a competitive or a pricing edge over most of its peers? If so, then is this advantage long-lasting?

Per its latest 10-Q filing, Applied has three manufacturing facilities located in:

Sugarland, Texas

Ningbo, China

Taipei, Taiwan

Readers and investors should note that neither of its three manufacturing facilities is entirely self-sufficient. That is, the company cross-ships unfinished and finished products across these factories to take advantage of the local economic and technological strengths.

In our Sugar Land facility, we manufacture laser chips (utilizing our MBE and MOCVD processes), subassemblies and components...In our Taiwan location, we manufacture optical components, such as our butterfly lasers, which incorporate laser chips, subassemblies and components manufactured within our Sugar Land facility. In addition, in our Taiwan location, we manufacture transceivers for the internet data center, telecom, FTTH and other markets. In our China facility, we take advantage of lower labor costs and manufacture certain more labor-intensive components and optical equipment systems, such as optical subassemblies and transceivers for the internet data center market, CATV transmitters (at the headend) and CATV outdoor equipment (at the node).

So, if Applied Optoelectronics stands to benefit from the proposed tariffs on $300 billion worth of items and products, then this would be an opportune time for its management to lay out the benefits for investors. Also, is this advantage going to be long-lasting? Next, how will Applied Opto’s financials evolve if these tariffs are never enforced?

Answers to these questions would put an end to some of the unnecessary speculation surrounding Applied Opto and depending upon the response, they might provide a much-needed boost to the investor’s confidence. The company has performed terribly over the past several quarters and I believe that even a whiff of positive news can cause its shares to surge materially.

100G shipments

The next major item to track is its 100G datacenter revenue. Applied Opto’s management sounded extremely bullish on its 100G prospects until about last year. They were projecting 100G shipments to double in H2 FY18 over H1FY18, and then double again in FY19 compared to FY18. But the chart below would highlight that its 100G shipments never really took off.

The concerning part for Applied Opto’s long-side investors is that the industry is moving to higher speed transceivers and networking platforms, but the company as a whole hasn’t really been able to take advantage of this transition just yet. Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), for instance, is experiencing robust demand trends for its latest 1.2Tbps AC-1200 modules which replaces its 400Gbps AC-400 modules.

This is important because 100G transceivers and modules tend to offer higher ASPs and are expected to be the new industry standard for the next year or two at least. If Applied Optoelectronics is shipping mostly 40G modules, then it would miss out on becoming a major supplier of these higher-priced transceivers that are starting to become mainstream across various industries, spanning from datacenters to telecommunications.

So, investors should closely listen in on management’s commentary around exactly why they’re unable to ramp their 100G shipments. Its management has time and again stated that they don’t have any visibility into the purchase trends of some of its largest customers that operate on a Vendor-Owned-Inventory model. While that may be the case to a certain extent, it can’t always be the case for 4-5 quarters straight.

Investors should look for clues around why exactly its customers aren't ramping their 100G purchases. Are they sourcing these next-gen transceivers from Applied Opto’s rivals or have they migrated to silicon photonics’-based technologies or are they simply deferring their purchases? I believe that answers to these questions would highlight whether Applied Opto’s management is clueless about their prospects, or if they actually have a chance to turn the business around sometime during FY19.

Financial Items

As far as its Q2 numbers go, Applied Opto’s management is forecasting revenues to come in between $40 million and $45 million, equating to a mid-point guidance of $42.5 million. Apparently, analysts have the same revenue range for the company. But overall, this would mark a year-on-year sales decline of 51.5%.

Applied’s management had blamed inventory buildup at its key customers as the main reason behind this sales slowdown. So, investors should closely monitor its revenue figure in the upcoming earnings call. Other networking products and platforms providers, such as Acacia, are forecasting a demand resumption in H2 FY19 and it’ll be interesting to see if Applied is also seeing these trends.

Also, Applied’s management is forecasting non-GAAP gross margin to be between 25% and 27%. This would be a steep decline from the year-ago levels, when the figure stood at over 40%.

While its margin profile is an important metric to track, I don’t think that it would be a major driver for its stock price at this juncture. We’re at a point where we’re questioning whether or not anyone wants to grow their business relationship with Applied Optoelectronics. So, a margin improvement of 100-200 basis points, while its sales continue to decline, is probably not going to make a notable difference in its overall state of operations or deteriorating financials.

Your Takeaway

The takeaway here is that nobody knows for sure when exactly Applied Optoelectronics as a business will start to turn around. This makes it more of a gamble than a contrarian investment opportunity.

I would recommend readers and investors pay close attention to its 100G shipment volume, its management’s revenue guidance and their take on how the escalating trade-related tensions between the US and China are impacting its business. These items are likely going to impact where the company and its shares head next. Good Luck!

