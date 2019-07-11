Stealth BioTherapeutics: Targeting Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is uniquely focused on treating mitochondrial diseases. These are a class of numerous diseases resulting from the failure in the ATP-building pathway of the mitochondria. ATP or adenosine triphosphate is the principal source of energy of all cells. This is produced by the mitochondria within human cells. A series of reactions take place, all controlled by a mechanism in the cristae or inner folds of the mitochondria. The cristae structure is maintained by cardiolipin, a phospholipid present only in the cristae.

Due to mainly genetic defects, mitochondria produces lower volumes of ATP and increased levels of ROS, or reactive oxygen species, which causes oxidative stress. This damages cardiolipin, in turn damaging the cristae, and a circular process ensues, leading to various diseases, including three diseases currently targeted by MITO’s lead candidate elamipretide, primary mitochondrial myopathy, Barth syndrome, and Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy.

Elamipretide penetrates the cell membrane to reach mitochondria, where it reversibly binds to cardiolipin, stabilising it and improving the process of ATP production. This stabilises cristae structure, improves mitochondrial respiration, and reduces the formation of ROS.

Primary (inherited) mitochondrial myopathy, or PMM, the lead indication for elamipretide, is characterized by debilitating skeletal muscle weakness and exercise intolerance. There are up to 40,000 Americans suffering from PMM, with no approved therapies in either the USA or the EU.

Elamipretide's PMM Phase 3 trial should release data by Dec 31, 2019. This is the nearest catalyst. The rest of its pipeline looks like this:

In 2017, Stealth BioTherapeutics announced results from MMPOWER-2, a Phase 2 continuation trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of elamipretide in 30 PMM patients. These patients had previously completed MMPOWER, an earlier clinical trial that demonstrated a dose-dependent improvement in the six-minute walk test (6MWT) after five days’ treatment with elamipretide. The 6MWT is a test to assess aerobic capacity and endurance.

Efficacy: In MMPOWER-2, a longer, four-week treatment period with elamipretide was associated with an average 20 additional meters walked versus placebo during the 6MWT (p=0.08), the primary endpoint. Although the 6MWT efficacy endpoint did not reach significance, a pre-specified analysis showed that patients who were more impaired at baseline (pre-treatment 6MWT less than 450 meters) experienced a greater improvement with elamipretide (24 meters on average) than patients who were less impaired at baseline (pre-treatment 6MWT more than 450 meters; eight meters on average). This finding is consistent with observations from MMPOWER. MMPOWER-2 was instrumental in identifying additional endpoints for a Phase 3 trial. At four weeks, treatment with elamipretide resulted in statistically significant improvements in Neuro-QoL Fatigue Short Form score (4 units versus placebo; p=0.01), a validated patient-reported scale for fatigue in neurologic disorders, and in the Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy Symptom Assessment (PMMSA, formerly the Mitochondrial Disease Symptom Assessment) Total Fatigue Score (1.7 units; p=0.0006), a proprietary patient-reported outcome tool developed by Stealth specifically for this patient population. Several other PMMSA assessments also showed significant improvements for elamipretide-treated patients, including improvement in the most bothersome symptom reported by each patient (p=0.01). The triple Timed-Up-and-Go test (3TUG; p=0.8), measuring the time it takes to stand from seating, walk six meters, sit and repeat three times, was completed in less than one minute, which may be insufficient to measure endurance-related skeletal muscle weakness and fatigue. The 3TUG test will not be included in Phase 3.

Safety: Treatment with elamipretide appeared to be well tolerated, with no serious adverse events. The most common side effect was injection-site reactions (80 percent with elamipretide versus 17 percent with placebo); most were mild redness or itching.

Discussion: The trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint of differentiating the drug significantly from placebo through the 6MWT. It failed in two other endpoints, one of which the company dismisses as possibly irrelevant to PMM, and will not be used in Phase 3. The drug succeeded in a number of other endpoints, one of which is a proprietary endpoint measure by the company.

We must note that another study in Barth’s syndrome also failed to reach stat sig. “Statistically significant results were not achieved in TAZPOWER, but results from the extension study showed almost a 40% decrease in the average ratio of abnormal to normal cardiolipin from the start of the extension study to week 12, suggesting that a longer duration of treatment will produce a greater treatment effect.”

Execution

The company has a market cap of $437.8M, a cash balance of $72M as of the March quarter, and Burn was -21M last year. The company has considerable debt, as a previous author pointed out here. Latest data shows the debt has reduced, but it is still quite substantial.

It has 300+ issued patents and 300+ pending patent applications.

Competition

PMM has no therapies targeting the underlying disease, although there are symptomatic treatments available. Most treatments target muscle weakness or myopathy. There are differing opinions on the market potential, with one source claiming just $33mn by 2020, while another saying it could be $600mn by 2023. There could be a typo involved; anyway these sources are speculative. The important thing to note is that there seems to be no major program except Stealth Bio’s. We noted an early stage program from a company called NeoroVive. The company does not trade in the US.

Risks

The trial did not meet its primary endpoint, neither did a related trial. This was with respect to the 6MWT. Other secondary endpoints were achieved. This does not look good for the Phase 3 trial’s potential outcome.

Cash of $72mn is not enough to run the company in a Phase 3 trial stage for a long time.

Opinion

We were really interested in a company targeting the untapped mitochondrial disease area. However, this company hasn’t given us a lot of confidence so far. The trials did fail to achieve stat sig in their primary endpoints, however you look at it. This happened in not one but two separate trials. We will, therefore, sit on the sidelines on this one, but keep an eye out for that Phase 3 trial data which may do better than its precursors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.