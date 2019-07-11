97 High-Yield Hot Dividend Dogs For July

$5k invested 7/9/19 in the lowest-priced five $2-10 top-yield ten dividend stocks showed 7.74% more projected net-gain than from $5k in all ten, per Broker targets. The low-price smaller Top Dogs dominated the July $2-10 hot dog pack.

These low-price $2-10 top-yield dividend Dogs all show broker-target prices >-10%. These 97 stocks displayed 5%+ forward-yield, $2.00-10 prices, and $100M+ market-caps 7/9/19 Yields >8.49% winnowed the list to 30.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 41.5% To 143.44% Net Gains For Ten $2-$10 Top Yield Stocks By July 9, 2020

Four of ten top yield $2-$10 hot dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast for $2-$10 top dogs, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 40% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to July 9, 2020 were:

Tenneco Inc (TEN) was projected to net $1,432.42 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nine brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 134% over the market as a whole.

LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) netted $751.87 based on the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for LKSD.

ARC Resources Ltd (ARC) was projected to net $751.87, based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

BGC Partners Inc (BGC) was projected to net $667.77, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to Risk 90% more than the market as a whole.

Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) was projected to net $527.95 based the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% over the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) was projected to net $460.47, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 93% more than the market as a whole.

CM Finance Inc (CMFN) was projected to net $450.82 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% over the market as a whole.

Quad/Graphics (QUAD) was projected to net $439.27 based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for QUAD.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) was projected to net $421.09, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% under the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) was projected to net $415.30, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 65.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

97 Broker Price Target Upsides

97 $2-$10 Hot Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten $2-$10 Hot Dog Yields Ranged 13.31-27.66%.

Top ten $2-$10 hot dogs selected 7/9/19 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was the one of two representatives in industrials placing first and sixth, LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) [1], and Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) [6].

Two energy representatives placed second and seventh, Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) [2], and Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) [7].

A single utilities member placed third, CESP - Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY) [3], which was followed by one consumer defensive representative in fourth place, Vector Group Ltd (VGR) [4], thereafter a consumer cyclical representative placed fifth, New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM)[5].

The lone real estate sector representative placed eighth, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) [8], then two financial services representatives placed ninth and tenth, Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) [9], and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) [10] to complete the $2-$10 hot dog top ten for July 2019-20.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten $2-$10 Top Yield Stocks Showed 28.76% To 133.86% Upsides To July, 2020; (31) Lowest Downsides Found Four at 1.48%-9.64%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 7.74% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced $2-$10 Top Yield Dogs To July, 2020

Ten top $2-$10 hot dogs were culled by yield for this July update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten $2-$10 hot dogs selected 7/9/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield $2-$10 Hot Dogs (25) Delivering 37.78% Vs. (26) 35.07% Net Gains From All Ten By July 9, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten $2-$10 hot dogs collection was expected by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.74% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced $2-$10 hot dog, LSC Communications Inc (LKSD), was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 96.07%.

The five lowest-priced top $2-$10 hot dogs as of July 9 were: LSC Communications Inc (LKSD); CESP - Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA); Arlington Asset Investment Co (AI); Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), with prices ranging from $3.76 to $6.39.

Five higher-priced $2-$10 hot dogs from June 6 were: Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP); Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD); Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP); New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM); Vector Group Ltd (VGR), whose prices ranged from $6.99 to $9.35.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ Yield WallStar purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

In addition my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement:

"2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.