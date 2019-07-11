Facebook: The Impact To The Business If Forced To Break Up

While some investors might cheer if Facebook is forced to spin-off Instagram and WhatsApp, it will have a long-term impact on Facebook's business.

Over the last few months, various parties have called for Facebook to be broken up.

Introduction

The last couple of years have been very interesting for Facebook (FB). On one hand, they have been extraordinarily successful financially (revenue grew from $27.6 billion in 2016 to nearly $56 billion in 2018). On the other hand, they are under extraordinary pressure to improve their business practices. Management has made significant investments in privacy and security but is still under pressure from regulators, politicians, consumers, and the media.

This pressure could ultimately lead to an antitrust lawsuit and force Facebook to spin-off Instagram and WhatsApp (click here for the complete list of upcoming spin-offs). While some investors might cheer in the short-term as it reduces future regulatory risk and unlocks the value of these assets, this would have negative consequences for the overall business.

Break Up Speculation

Over the last few months various parties, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes, have called for Facebook to be broken up. Furthermore, members of the House of Representatives and the Federal Trade Commission have announced investigations. The general reasoning behind these calls and investigations center around the company having too much influence over society and power in their markets which some believe stifles competition. They cite examples of Facebook prioritizing certain content and lack of competition in its social media verticals, as well as its large share of digital advertising spend (especially on an incremental basis) as byproducts of its monopoly power.

The problem with this argument is that under the current legal framework courts have only dismantled monopolies when the company exerts its market power in a way that harms consumers (higher prices, lower quality, etc.). It is hard to make this argument when it is ‘free’ to use Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp (consumers, of course, give them their data, time, and attention though). Furthermore, Facebook has empowered millions of small businesses to reach customers that were previously unreachable due to cost or geographic constraints. One does not have to look further than the fast-moving consumer goods industry to see how Facebook has enabled a slew of direct-to-consumer competitors. Overall, antitrust laws aren’t in place to protect competitors, but to protect consumers.

Despite these factors, some believe that Facebook has a monopoly in its particular social media verticals and uses this power to exclude competition as they have greater resources to attract users and acquire upstarts. Also, since Facebook owns the platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp), they can prioritize products and/or applications that make them the most money rather than other competitors that depend on these social media platforms to reach customers. As a result of these actions, the logic goes, Facebook utilizes its market power to harm consumers. Furthermore, proponents of a breakup contend that Facebook never should’ve been allowed to acquire Instagram or WhatsApp in the first place (FTC misunderstood the nature of these platforms at the time), so they shouldn’t be allowed to continue to own them today.

Whether Facebook should ultimately be forced to spin-off its social media platforms or not is a hot debate. Either way, it is important for investors to understand how the platforms are integrated and the potential implications of a separation.

Business Model Implications of a Breakup

At first glance, consumers might think that Facebook’s various social networks operate independently from each other. However, upon a closer look, they are actually quite integrated from a user and advertiser perspective:

Users can simultaneously post content across platforms (link their Instagram account to Facebook so pictures show up on both)

Advertisers have a centralized area to manage campaigns (analytics, ROI, etc.) as well as the ability to leverage a single advertisement across multiple platforms

These integrations are important for a few reasons.

First, it allows Facebook to generate more content from its user base (less friction to post on multiple platforms). This has the added benefit of keeping other users more engaged with the various platforms as well. For instance, a teenager who exclusively posts on Instagram but has their account linked to their Facebook profile remains engaged with the Facebook platform which keeps parents, aunts, uncles, and siblings who do not have an Instagram account engaged with Facebook. The reverse is also true. Users can post on Facebook and choose to share it on Instagram as well.

If Facebook were forced to spin-off Instagram, then they would likely lose the ability to link these profiles which would decrease the amount of content posted on Facebook and Instagram which in turn lowers engagement.

Second, the integration enables third-party app developers to interface with the platforms which attracts a greater depth and breadth of applications. This, in turn, improves the experience for businesses and consumers.

Third, it allows advertisers to effortlessly run campaigns across Facebook’s platforms. They can launch and manage campaigns without needing to recreate or alter advertisements for each platform. For instance, the same advertisement can be placed on Facebook and Instagram newsfeeds. Overall, this decreases friction, makes tracking and managing campaigns easier, and ultimately increases advertiser ROI. If Facebook were forced to spin-off Instagram, then advertisers would lose the ability to seamlessly launch, track, and iterate campaigns across the platforms.

Lastly, breaking up Facebook decreases the total user base which limits the impact of layering future services on top of their platforms (such as the upcoming launch of Libra, its cryptocurrency) because there are fewer users to market to in order to gain scale and absorb development costs.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it is up to the regulators and courts to decide if Facebook and its various social networks will stay together or not. There are clear benefits to advertisers and even some for users in housing these different networks under the same company. Nevertheless, if Facebook is forced to spin-off the various social media platforms, the business could suffer over the long-term. It will negatively impact user engagement, the ability for advertisers to seamlessly launch and manage campaigns, and Facebook’s ability to launch new products and services.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.