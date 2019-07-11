Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/9/19

Includes: BXC, CNBKA, OPK, THO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/9/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay weak into the last week of July, before surging again in August. There are still plenty of "Significant" insider signals generated during these periods, however. Not all firms have June quarter ends or stringent policies from their general counsels. Insiders can also continue to use incentive options to accumulate shares during these quiet periods since they are not considered open-market transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Opko Health (OPK)
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Thor Industries (THO)
  • Bluelinx (BXC)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)
  • Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS)
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
  • Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS)
  • SNAP (SNAP)
  • Skyline Champion (SKY)
  • Paychex (PAYX)
  • ServiceNow (NOW)
  • Novanta (NOVT)
  • Morningstar (MORN)
  • Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
  • Chegg (CHGG)
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL)
  • CarGurus (CARG)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

2

Nokomis Capital

BO

Bluelinx

BXC

B

$1,335,059

3

Perceptive Adv

BO

Dova Pharmaceuticals

DOVA

B

$823,000

4

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$222,831

5

Ziemer James L

DIR

Thor Industries

THO

B

$202,880

6

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$140,747

7

Pate Cheryl

O

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

FINS

B

$70,024

8

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$40,510

9

Wetzel M Lynn

DIR

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

RMBI

B

$27,000

10

Elliott Intl

BO

Roadrunner Transportation

RRTS

B

$15,711

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Biglari Sardar

BO

Cracker Barrel

CBRL

S

$25,723,186

2

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$6,409,222

3

Anderson Keith A

DIR

Skyline Champion

SKY

AS

$3,180,265

4

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,328,509

5

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,113,873

6

Lynton Michael

DIR

SNAP

SNAP

AS

$1,920,239

7

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Laboratories

DLB

AS

$1,713,497

8

Mucci Martin

CEO, PR, DIR

Paychex

PAYX

JS*

$1,685,640

9

Schultz Nathan J

PR

Chegg

CHGG

AS

$1,615,101

10

Buckley Robert

CFO

Novanta

NOVT

AS

$1,482,241

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

