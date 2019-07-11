Dow: A High-Yielder Bottoming Out That We Want To Trade

The very shareholder friendly nature of the company should catch long-term investors eyes at these levels while a short-term bounce is likely to attract traders.

The newly spun-off company has faced cost issues as well as volatile oil and intermediate pricing weighing on the top line all the way down.

Dow Inc. (DOW) has caught our attention as it is just off a new low. The name has slowly dwindled since its inception. You may recall that this chemical company was borne of the separation of DowDuPont (DWDP) into Dow, DuPont (DD), and Corteva (CTVA). The stock is down 21% in just a few months and has pushed the name into bear territory which we believe has the stock largely undervalued and worthy of a purchase for its high dividend yield and payout that is well-covered. While we are short-term traders at heart, we believe both investors and traders stand to gain from a purchase in DOW at present levels. Let us discuss our play and why we like the name here.

The play

Take a look at the chart since inception earlier this year:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Chartist

Our chartist over at BAD BEAT Investing drew this very simple markup to highlight what we are seeing from the short-term chart. Basically we see the stock at a support right now and think traders can scalp short-term profits above $50. Longer-term, we like the name for the dividend and some growth from here because the sectors in Dow operates pretty much grows consistently.

The short-term trade

Current Price: $47.75

Target entry: $46-48

Stop loss: $45

Target exit: $51-$52

Estimated time frame: 3-6 weeks

While this is the short-term play which we think will work out in relatively quick fashion, we do like the fundamentals of the business.

Discussion

If you are completely unfamiliar, Dow is a chemical business, and is more streamlined than it was before the merger with DuPont years ago. The newly created Dow is focused on just a few key areas. The two largest segments by revenue are the Packaging and Specialty Plastics, and the Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure segments are both expected to experience stable growth. However in the most recent quarter there were some challenges.

Packaging and Specialty Plastics net sales were $5.1 billion, down 15% versus the year-ago period. Volume contracted 2%, driven primarily by higher ethane feedstock usage in the United States, which reduced sales of Hydrocarbons & Energy co-products. Local prices really hurt however. Prices were down 11%, driven by reduced polyethylene product prices and lower prices for Hydrocarbons & Energy co-products. Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure net sales were $3.4 billion, down 8% versus the year-ago period. Volume grew 6%, with gains in all regions but was not nearly enough to offset the price Local price declined 11%, and the decreases were in all regions and both the Polyurethane/CAV and Industrial Solutions sub-segments.

The third segment, Performance Materials and Coatings, held up fairly well, but still saw some weakness. However, it was much less pronounced and weakness was driven mostly by currency. Net sales were $2.3 billion, down 2% versus the year-ago period. Volume actually was up 1%, with growth in Asia Pacific and EMEA, and pricing as flat with the year-ago period. That said, currency decreased sales by 3%.

Ongoing pressure in the current quarter should subside

We walked you through recent performance as we do not have much to go on yet with the new standalone company, but we wanted you to be aware. We expect the challenges have continued in Q2 for a few reasons. First operationally the company was planning big expenditures in turnaround and maintenance improvements, weighing on EBITDA. Second, the company is exposed to fluctuations in crude prices and they were hurting up until about 3 weeks ago. Recall the majority of Dow's products rely on oil as a basic resource in production, as well as other materials affected by commodity prices. Another risk to be mindful of is that the company is exposed a bit to the housing and construction markets due to its infrastructure and architectural products that it sells. Slowdowns in the economy or in housing could hurt.

We see some risk on the balance sheet too. The company also carries a debt load of over $17 billion right now.

Source: Dow 10-Q

This debt followed the spin-off, but the company does seek to get this to a target of $16 billion with maintaining its cash balance of nearly $3 billion. As the company moves forward we see some strength in H2 2019.

Looking ahead

Oil prices have begun to stabilize and economic data currently remains decent. The Fed could seek to boost the economy further with a rate cut, so that bodes well. While here in Q2 the company may face lower margins thanks to lower pricing and moderate input costs, we are encouraged by the company's cost savings plans, along with an improvement in pricing. At the end of Q1 we learned that sequentially, pricing was beginning to increase in the company's key intermediates.

Source: Investor Presentation Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

With oil prices and intermediate continuing to strengthen and stabilize, we believe this will be constructive for earnings as the year progresses. We like that there is potential inflection with a widening spread. This is bullish. Cost synergies are being maximized and management anticipates $400 million of additional savings yet to be realized, as well as more than $200 million of cost reductions by the end of 2020.

As for our expectations, we anticipate year-over-year weakness overall as the kinks of the spin-off are worked out. This year we expect earnings to approximate $4.25 to $4.45, and earnings to exceed $5.00 in 2020. This is solid growth. Our EPS projections are based on share reductions, revenue growth, and anticipate cost synergies. The consensus analyst estimates for 2018 EPS are $4.37

Valuation looks good

The company is currently valued at 10.9 forward EPS expectations for 2019. This is slightly below the sector median of 14.2 Further the EV/Sales is 1.04 versus the sector median of 1.5, while EV/EBITDA is only a 6.3 compared to the sector's 6.9. On a price to cash flow basis, we are looking at 5.7 versus 7.6. All things considered the stock is attractive relative to the sector. On its own, when we factor in the challenges faced so far in 2019, we believe that any current premium for Dow stock is more than justified and is likely to expand as the market revalues the name higher. The outlook is strong and the value case is building. We believe the attractiveness of the stock is further bolstered by a high dividend payout and strong repurchase plan.

Shareholder friendly

The company has a solid repurchase plan. The company is in the midst of a $3 billion share repurchase plan which was announced in February. For those keeping score, $3 billion of shares could retire 8.5% of Dow's $35.8 billion market cap at the time of this writing. At these depressed share prices we believe now is a prudent time to step up repurchases which will increase the value proposition for owning this stock. Dow also pays a bountiful dividend.

The first dividend of the newly created Dow was paid last month and was $0.70. Here is the thing. Including the period while Dow and DuPont were merged, this dividend payment marks the 431st consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by Dow in its various forms. That is impressive. Further, the company's buyback program could decrease the number of outstanding shares enough to lead to a dividend increase. At the very least it protects against a dividend cut should sales and cash flows suffers if the economy slows down. The current yield is 5.9% based on the $2.80 per share annual dividend. That is high-yield and attractive in our estimation. Our review of the recent 10-Q (linked above) suggests free cash flow is more than adequate to maintain a comfortable payout ratio. We believe the dividend is safe.

Take home

Although the start for Dow has been rough in 2019, we see improvements in oil, improvements in intermediate pricing, and cost synergies and savings as long-term bullish reasons to own the stock. We see EPS rising 2019-2020, as well as ongoing buybacks and a bountiful dividend as reasons to buy shares here. We believe short-term traders will see a bounce in the interim as the market recognizes the improving conditions, while more longer-term oriented investors should focus in costs, economic indicators, and oil pricing. All in all we rate shares a buy $46-$48.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.