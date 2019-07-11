Second Quarter Bank Earnings Season Starts On Monday

Bank stocks have not performed well this year relative to the market because of concerns about future performance, and the new information should give us more insight into banking's issues.

This information should be especially interesting because of the changes banks are now facing, specifically those related to the monetary actions of the Federal Reserve.

On Monday, the commercial banking sector will begin to provide their second quarter earnings reports.

It’s that time again. By this time next week, we will have a good idea of where the commercial banking sector is, at the end of the second quarter, along with a sneak peak at what is in store for the third quarter of the year and beyond.

All this coming at a time when investors will be incorporating their view of where the Federal Reserve will be going over the next twelve months and what this will do to the performance of the banking system.

This is a very delicate time for Federal Reserve officials, and their decisions at this time may have significant implications for commercial banks.

And, the investment community already has concerns about the position of commercial banks within the current economic environment.

As Robert Armstrong sets out the scene in the Financial Times:

“Over the past 12 months, US bank stocks have trailed the S&P 500 index by 14 percent.” “Banks as a group trade at the biggest discount to the market in four decades….”

The new information that will be coming out of the banks this next week could play a significant role in where investors take the sector over the rest of the year.

There are two fundamental issues on the table.

First, there is the question about where bank net interest margins will go in the future.

Second, there is the question about rising credit problems.

Both are crucial to the performance of the commercial banking sector over the next year or two.

Over the past couple of years, net interest margins have been rising at commercial banks.

This is the “bread and butter” test for the health of the commercial banking industry, although analysts have tried to reduce the importance of this measure in recent years as banks…especially the largest six banks in the country…have put more and more emphases on the role of “fee” income.

The emphasis was shifted by the banks, themselves, to compensate for the fact that they were not doing so well in terms of net interest income, but had rising fee income to cover for this change in the banking industry.

As I have written before, this was a convenient cover for the banks at the time. But, banking still “lives and dies” off of net interest income. It is the foundation of the banking system. Rising fee income main be beneficial to the banks, but if net interest income is not healthy, banking will be weak at its foundational level.

Over the last three quarters as the performance of fee income dropped off as trading volumes declined, this reality came back into greater focus.

Now, we have an uncomfortable situation arising. The Federal Reserve seems to be signaling that it will begin to lower its policy rate of interest. The arguments for this change in direction are based upon a slow economy, lagging inflation rates, and declining open market interest rates, resulting in an “inverted yield curve.”

All of these factors seem to be contributing to a squeeze upon the net interest margin earned by commercial banks.

Up to the present time, this “squeeze” has not been reflected in either bank earnings reports or in the expectations bank executives have signaled in their discussions of the future.

The general feeling is that bank management’s are going to have to start owning up to the fact that net interest margins are going to have to drop as the Federal Reserve moves into a new stage of monetary operations.

But, there is a second issue that is gaining more attention. Analysts have not really given much attention to what is going on in bank loan portfolios with respect to non-performing loans.

For one, at the largest banks, non-performing loans have risen significantly for the first time in three years. Furthermore, delinquency rates have risen in specific areas.

Furthermore, more focus has been given to specific areas of bank lending, for example in the area of leveraged loans and in the area of distressed real estate.

During the current period of economic growth, money has been very abundant and this has shown up in many different ways on bank balance sheets.

The ironic thing is that lower interest rates may cause problems in some of these areas. Given that many loans in this area may be floating-rate loans, used to help the banks as interest rates rose, the opposite could happen now. Lower rates may cause these loans to become problematic.

Overall, as far as the banking industry is concerned, commercial banks may find themselves at a kind of turning point.

In recent years, much of what the Federal Reserve has done was helpful to the banking system and actually provided the “base” from which banks could recover from the Great Recession.

Now, the banking system could be facing a Federal Reserve that is changing its stance and, although still concerned about the health of the banks, could be entering a period where the efforts of the past actually hurt the banks as they now move forward.

Rising interest rates connected with the stimulus of lesser-credit rated loans, like those found in the area of leveraged lending, could be troublesome in a period of lower interest rates and a tepid economy.

There is a lot of information to look for in the banks’ upcoming earnings reports. We need to look at this information very closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.