MORL And SMHD At Or Near Record Premiums

This is just a short note to our members concerning UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD). Remember, these two funds have the ability to trade at substantial premiums because UBS has suspended sales of new notes of the fund. See "ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot, April 2019: Tracking Premiums" for our last discussion on this topic.

Since that last article, the premiums for MORL and SMHD have both shot sharply higher. SMHD's current premium of +19.39% is near its record high of ~20% reached for a few days in March this year. MORL's current premium of +10.50% is a record high.

Therefore, the recommendation is made to switch from MORL to MRRL and to switch from SMHD to SMHB. The latter "Series B" ETNs track the same index as the original Series A ETNs and are in most respects identical except for a minor issue of co-guarantor status. Importantly, since sales for the Series B ETNs have not been suspended, they trade at negligible premium/discount values most of the time. We last discussed the potential for arbitrage between these two pairs of ETNs in separate articles here: "What To Do About MORL?" and "What To Do About SMHD?".

Here's the 1-year chart for the MORL/MRRL pair, showing the apparent outperformance of MORL which is entirely due to the premium/discount issue.

The same goes SMHD/SMHB pair:

The basis of swapping is simple (tax issues not considered). When swapping to the undervalued ETN, the risk of capital destruction from the loss of the premium is avoided. The second advantage is that you get a higher yield from the more undervalued ETN as well. As the chart below shows, the actual ttm yield from MRRL (23.66%) is nearly 2 percentage points higher than MORL's ttm yield (21.83%).

Note that there appears to be a difference in how YCharts and Morningstar calculate ttm yield. In Morningstar, both MORL and MRRL are showing the same ttm yield, which makes me think they are reporting the NAV (or indicative value) yield. The actual numbers also seem to be a little different to what YCharts reports. Doing a little manual calculation from the distribution amounts shown on the ETRACS website shows that YCharts numbers are more accurate in this case, however, I'm not overly concerned about this difference. Yahoo Finance also gives the Morningstar numbers.

The ttm yield for SMHB is not available yet since the fund has less than 1-year of existence. However, we would expect SMHB's yield to be 20% higher than SMHD's due to the former's lack of premium.

After swapping to MRRL and SMHB, there's always the opportunity to swap back to MORL and SMHD when the valuation difference reverts. This should be definitely done if MORL and SMHD return to 0% premium since there would be no longer any functional advantage for holding MRRL and SMHB. Besides, there is the chance that MORL and SMHD regain some of that juicy premium which would allow harvesting of that premium in the form of capital gains by selling the funds (and then swapping back to MRRL and SMHB if necessary).

More aggressive ETN traders may consider swapping back to MORL and SMHD even before they have returned to par. The average premiums of MORL and SMHD over the past 8 months are +4.00% and +10.42% respectively. Therefore, any premium under those levels could be considered as a potential "swap-back" point for MORL and SMHD, akin to have a negative z-score for CEFs. More conservative ETN investors should continue to hold MRRL and SMHB though, and only consider swapping back when MORL and SMHD are trading at or very close to par.

