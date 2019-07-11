Annaly Capital Has 2 Preferred Shares In The Buy Range

NLY-I is well into our buy range. NLY-F is just within our buy range by $0.08.

Relative to other investments in the sector, NLY-I and NLY-F carry materially less risk.

NLY has some of the best preferred shares in the sector.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

NLY-I (NYSE:NLY.PI) is a brand new share from Annaly Capital Management (NLY):

That buy alert was on June 23, 2019:

Since it was over a weekend, we had time to provide some pretty thorough commentary.

Commentary on NLY-I from June 23rd

The newest share from Annaly Capital Management, NLY-I (ticker doesn't work on Seeking Alpha yet), currently trades under the ticker ACAXP:

At the time of writing this commentary, we found shares to be very attractive:

Source: The REIT Forum

Shares closed at $24.73 and our “strong buy under” target price is $24.75. Shares could still rally from there and remain in the regular “buy under” range as they would easily be the most attractive preferred share overall.

To fully understand how attractive NLY-I was, we compared it to NLY-F (NLY.PF).

There are a few differences, as shown below:

NLY-I has another 1.75 years more than NLY-F before the call protection ends and the floating rate begins. This is 5 years in total for NLY-I and 3.25 years in total for NLY-F. For investors who are concerned about rates moving lower, but still interested in floating-rate shares, that would be favorable. NLY-I has a lower coupon rate at 6.75% instead of 6.95%, that equates to $.05 per year. NLY-I has a lower spread over LIBOR by 0.4 basis points. This is roughly one-tenth of one penny per year.

Between 9/30/2022 and 6/30/2024, NLY-F will have a floating rate while NLY-I has a fixed rate. We don’t see that as being a huge factor.

Making complex math simple

We’re averaging together the dates for when call protection ends and the floating rate kicks in. It gives us about 4 years. We multiply 4 years by NLY-F paying out an extra $.05 in dividends. That gives us $.20. We discount those cash flows at 7% per year and find the present value is worth about $.17.

After both are floating, NLY-I’s payment is lower by a tenth of a penny per year. We estimate that one-tenth of a penny per year starting in a few years is worth about one penny today.

That takes us from $.17 to $.18.

In our experience, the share with the higher floating rate rarely trades quite this much higher because of call risk. All else equal, the investor buying NLY-I at a lower price compared to NLY-F is taking on less call risk. Therefore, we estimate that a reasonable spread in the price is $.14.

We would expect that shares of NLY-I will usually trade about $.14 below shares of NLY-F.

We already have price targets for NLY-F. We set our price targets for NLY-I $.14 below our price targets for NLY-F.

That means NLY-I would be:

strong buy at $24.75 or below regular buy at $25.35 or below

We plan to bid on a position in NLY-I. Since NLY-I is so attractive relative to other preferred shares, we may close other positions to free up capital for additional shares of NLY-I. Those choices will depend on market pricing after the market opens.

As of Friday (6/21/2019), liquidity was extremely high. With the shares being issued, volume was over 10 million shares. That is extremely unusual and the volume should drop dramatically in the near future.

We are adding NLY-I to our top ideas for preferred shares. As of Friday’s (6/21/2019) close, we consider it the most attractively valued preferred share among the mortgage REITs and the high liquidity should make it much easier for investors to enter a position.

For buy-and-hold investors, this was an excellent opportunity to open a position in a risk rating 1 preferred share trading below call value.

Prices were also attractive to traders, as we expected these shares to rally over the next month.

Note: Following this analysis, we purchased shares on 6/24/2019.

NLY preferred shares today

As of today, the price of NLY-I has gone up and the price of NLY-F has gone down:

Source: The REIT Forum

For buy-and-hold investors, NLY preferred shares are some of the best securities. They come with a risk rating of 1 and are routinely within our buy range.

NLY-I and NLY-F come with a stripped yield of just under 7%. Some investors may be concerned about NLY-F trading well over the call value of $25. However, there are years of call protection on the calendar. Further, investors need to take into account the dividend accrual. Investors purchasing shares today will still get the full dividend if they hold shares until the ex-dividend date. After accounting for dividend accrual, the stripped prices for the F And I series are:

NLY-F: $25.30

NLY-I: $24.89

NLY-I is still the most attractive share:

Source: The REIT Forum

We see NLY-I as being $0.34 into the buy range while NLY-F is only $0.08 into the buy range.

For investors who are holding NLY-D (NLY.PD) and NLY-G (NLY.PG), they are both well into our hold range. However, we do not believe either is at an attractive enough price to start a new allocation.

Final thoughts

NLY-I and NLY-F are within our buy range. A couple of weeks ago, NLY-I was in our strong buy range. Annaly Capital Preferred shares are some of the best in the sector for buy-and-hold investors. However, NLY preferred shares can also be used by aggressive investors to make a good return trading off our analysis. Currently, NLY-I is at the best valuation. NLY-F is also within our buy range, but investors should be looking to get into NLY-I while there is a material gap between the valuation of the 2 shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-I, NLY-F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.