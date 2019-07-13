All Eyes On Biotech M&A

by Daniel Shvartsman

The first half of 2019 saw a lot of green in the markets, as broader indices recovered from the brief bear market in the second half of 2018 and returned to new heights. Despite that, the wall of worry continued to grow, even if the specific concerns changed. Instead of a rising rate environment, expectations have shifted to a possible rate cut even with good job numbers. Geopolitical flashpoints have (re-)emerged in Venezuela, Iran, and in the ongoing China-US trade conflict. European economic growth appears to be slowing, and nobody's quite sure where we are in the US cycle. Oh, and another presidential election cycle is beginning.

So what to make of this all? We decided to take the temperature of the markets with a midyear Marketplace Roundtable. We asked our Seeking Alpha Marketplace contributors - authors who run investing services and provide ideas and guidance to members about how to think about the markets or at least certain parts of it - to share their views on the current climate and how they're positioning as a result.

Over 55 authors participated in our survey. We've grouped their responses into several categories, ranging from tech to commodities, biotech to dividends and income investing. We're going to share their responses in those grouped categories over the coming week or so. Each discussion will have two common questions about the market as a whole, two sector-specific questions, and a round of current favorite ideas. We hope you enjoy the discussion, and welcome you to join with comments on these issues or on any key points that didn't come up, or follow-up questions.

Today's installment looks at biotech and healthcare, which has seen a few big M&A deals and continued political discussion, but not a ton of clarity. Our panel to discuss:

Coming into 2019, markets had a degree of doubt about the trade war, the direction of the Fed, and our place in the economic cycle. That doubt seemed priced in. We're around all-time highs now, 25% up from lows - is the market doubt resolved?

Bhavneesh Sharma: Positive news on trade talks at the G-20 summit with continuing negotiations and no new tariffs has removed the key hurdle before the markets in the short term. The next hurdle will be the Fed decision to cut interest rates at the July meeting and any negative decision may lead to a market sell-off. I am also watching the upcoming Q2 earnings for S&P 500 companies, as well as the key monthly economic data like manufacturing data, employment data, etc.

Wall Street Titan: Based on the recent record highs, the perceived market doubt may be resolved for now but that certainly does not mean that the trade war risk is resolved. The trade tariff risks with China are still real and whether China will bend to Trump's demands is still a big unknown. Then you have the unpredictability and volatility of our own President which is unprecedented in U.S. history. The inverted yield curve is a continuing warning sign. Things could turn south quickly.

Terry Chrisomalis: Practically speaking, the market doubt has not yet been resolved. The market has been up due to positive jobs report and economic news within the United States. Issues such as the trade war with China remain. That's because depending upon how talks go with China, the remaining goods imported from China may also be taxed at some point. That would definitely cause the market to become jittery again. The direction of the Fed is still questionable because it has been making attempts to keep economic growth curtailed. As long as the Fed doesn't raise interest rates by an enormous amount then the stock market should start to climb. These headwinds such as the Fed and trade wars will still be issues going forward in 2019.

What in your sector has changed in the first half of 2019, or what has your attention as you're researching positions?

Bhavneesh Sharma: The biotech sector, which had underperformed the S&P 500 index, has recently showed signs of catching up or 'mean reversion'. The biotech indexes still remain below their all-time highs compared to S&P 500 which is at an all-time high. M&A activity will be one of the key factors to carry the upward momentum (the recent surge followed Array Biopharma's acquisition). I am researching and investing in developmental stage biotech companies in gene therapy, genomic editing and cell therapy in cancers space, which are top areas for biotech acquisitions

Wall Street Titan: Nothing earth-shattering has taken place in the stem cell sector over the first half of 2019. However, the sector is moving forward with key clinical trials in heart disease, stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Success in any one of these could change the perceived value of the sector.

Terry Chrisomalis: The most notable change in the biotech sector has been the regulation of drug pricing. The current administration is looking at an executive order at keeping drug prices lower. On the one hand, I see a need to keep drug prices stable enough where customers aren't being price gouged. However, on the other hand running clinical trials and manufacturing costs a lot of money. A heavy reform in drug pricing could cause a lot of hardships for early-stage biotechs to operate. As a result biotechs that launch with their first product will not only face hurdles of competition, but will also have to deal with pricing drugs at a specified price point. With the potential for lower sales, such biotechs will have no choice but to be bought out by big pharma.

How are you positioning for the back half of the year and into 2020, and why?

Bhavneesh Sharma: I hold core 30-40 biotech positions which are in gene therapy, genomic editing and oncology cell therapy mostly. My timeframe is 2-3 years minimum. I was partly hedged for any downturn in the first half which I removed recently when the Biotech sector, represented by XBI started moving up after M&A activity. Currently, I am positioned for the long side but watching the overall market for signs of bullish exhaustion, which could occur around the 3100 level on S&P 500 index. Above 3000 on the S&P 500, I am prepared to start taking some profits on long positions. Many new positions like CPRX, etc. are already beaten down and have limited downside.

Jonathan Faison: In ROTY's model account, we're focusing mainly on stocks with significant catalysts coming in Q3 and Q4 (data readouts, presentations at major medical meetings, etc). The expectation here is that the majority of these have the potential to do well irrespective of overall market movement. A number of these are platform ideas that are gaining significant momentum as multiple assets progress in the clinic. Often these companies are undervalued based on prospects of their lead programs alone and offer shareholders multiple ways to win.

Wall Street Titan: My cash and bond allocation is very high right now. I've had a very good year and would rather move to a conservative stance for now. However, I remain invested in the three stem cell stocks I profiled in a recent article called, The Stem Cell Triple Play: The Stem Cell Triple Play: 3 Companies With Great Value Drivers.

Terry Chrisomalis: Position in the second half of the year and into 2020 would be the same. Several biotech stocks that have a solid pipeline with a lot of potential. In addition, other stocks that are in other sectors which have less risk compared to the biotech sector. The market seems to be strong right now and unless there is a major breakdown in the China deal or another major issue with Iran I don't foresee a need to change for the time being.

We've had a couple of big deals this year, whether the Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY)/Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) tie-up to start the year or the recent Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announcement to buy Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY). Do you see any signs that M&A is picking up sector-wide, and any changes you're making to your portfolio as a result? (Note - question written before the Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV)/Allergan (NYSE:AGN) announcement)

Bhavneesh Sharma: Yes, big pharma is constantly looking for acquisition candidates. My list for top acquisition candidates over the next 12 months is Iovance Therapeutics (IOVA, for its breakthrough results of TILs in advanced cervical cancer), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX, KRAS G12C targeted small molecule in non-small cell lung cancer, NSCLC), Krystal Biotech (KRYS, excellent results of gene therapy in recessive dystrophic epidemolysis bullosa, RDEB, better than competition, ABEO and FCSC), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC, targeted oncology especially RET-altered cancers) and Arqule (potential accelerated approval for miransertib in orphan indications like PIK3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum, PROS and Proteus Syndrome (PS).

Jonathan Faison: Array Biopharma was what I refer to as a ¨targeted oncology¨ company, one I've recommended multiple times in the past in addition to Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO), Ignyta, Blueprint Medicines Corp. and several others. This is a lucrative theme (in which ArQule participates as well) and while I make it a point not to predict M&A events, I do believe we'll continue to see consolidation of companies participating in this theme. A drug that has high efficacy in a specific patient population with high unmet need is very attractive to big pharmaceutical companies, representing a lower risk bolt-on acquisition target.

Slingshot Insights: M&A in the healthcare sector has continued both on the very large deal front (AbbVie/AGN, BMY/CELG, Takeda/Shire), however it has also intensified for companies developing targeted therapies. A member of Slingshot Insights recently shared the stat that over the past 30 months over $36 billion in deals have been completed for companies developing targeted therapies. Our members have continued to speak with scientific and medical experts in an effort to understand the complex, but very real, differences between companies with targeted pipelines.

Some of these companies have already been acquired, such as LOXO and Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO), but many more are still independent. Expert calls have been helpful in differentiating names such as ARQL and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) as well as many others. We see the acquisition of highly safe and efficacious medications for small populations continuing in the 2nd half of 2019. Deep diligence and thoughtful questions are the key to finding the most likely stocks to outperform the market.

Terry Chrisomalis: As I stated above, drug pricing could cause some issues for small-cap biotechs. That means I could see M&A activity starting to pick up again as these companies are forced to be sold to big pharma. Also there are several big pharmaceutical companies that are itching for new growth prospects. Instead of having a large R&D pipeline, some big pharma are shifting to acquiring newly established biotechs to find multi-billion dollar markets. For instance, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) picked up gene therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion. This was so it could get its hands on Zolgensma (AVXS-101) to treat a rare disease known as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). I see a lot more mergers coming in the 2nd half of 2019 especially if companies are forced to start finding new growth after a potential regulation change with price changes.

What is one of your current favorite ideas, and what's the quick thesis?

Bhavneesh Sharma: I recently picked up Immunomedics stock (IMMU). The company's key lead candidate is an antibody drug conjugate sacituzumab has the potential to change the treatment paradigm of refractory, heavily-pretreated, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, a disease with great unmet need (breakthrough designation). Unfortunately, FDA issued a CRL to the drug's accelerated approval application in January this year due to manufacturing issues. These issues have been resolved and the management intends to resubmit the BLA in Q4 this year. The drug is also being tested in 9+ additional cancer indications and has been licensed by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to test in combination with its immune checkpoint inhibitor in various cancers. It has the potential to receive breakthrough designation/accelerated approval in advanced urothelial cancer as well. The stock has a potential >2x upside at my price target of $30.

Jonathan Faison: We continue to like ArQule (ARQL) very much, already sporting a 215% gain in the ROTY model account but with further room to run into ASH meeting in December. At ASH we'll gain more clarity for durability of non covalent BTK inhibitor ARQ 531, as well as its potential activity in Richter Transformation patients in the highest dose cohort (very high unmet need here, represents 5% to 10% of all treated CLL patients). The company's AKT inhibitors in oncology indications (Phase 1b readouts in 2H 2019) and progress of rare disease program in Proteus Syndrome/PROS offer us multiple ways to win as well, the very definition of what we look for in ROTY.

Wall Street Titan: My favorite idea for the next 6 months is Avita Medical (OTCQX:AVMXY) as their recently FDA approved "Better Mousetrap" that takes a small sliver of a patient's skin and converts it into a regenerative spray of disaggregated skin cells that is applied to large burn wounds. It has shown great efficacy and we should see sales ramping up this year. Sales success should open up the market's perception of the value of the rest of the pipeline using the same simple RECELL platform. Learn more here: Avita Medical: A Better Mousetrap With FDA Approval To Treat Patient Burns

Terry Chrisomalis: My current favorite idea is Marker Therapeutics (MRKR). The reason why is because it is a cell therapy biotech that approaches its sector in a different way compared to CAR-T therapies and TCR therapies. Marker is using its MultiTAA technology which targets 5 antigens, while CAR-T/TCR only target one antigen. In addition, MultiTAA has no neurotoxicity and no safety issues with so many patients treated to date. CAR-T therapies are prone to neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome and that's one problem with them. In addition, CAR-T therapies don't have a durable response rate. This is where MultiTAA has been able to shine, because in the blood cancer studies Marker did all patients that went to a complete response did not relapse in their cancer. The reason why is because MultiTAA incorporates natural T-cells and epitope spreading (recruiting other T-cells to target other antigens on the tumor's cell surface) which causes a prolonged duration of response. In other words, MultiTAA tech applied to a patient keeps the target peptides continuously working laying dormant when needed to stop relapsing. CAR-T cells and other cell therapy tend to stop a durable response once such engineered T-cells die out. Marker is expected to present at the plenary session as the AACR coming up on July 20, 2019 for a pancreatic cancer study that has been ongoing. There will be a conference call a few days after on July 22, 2019 to discuss the presentation from the AACR conference. This would be a major event because it could prove that the MultiTAA tech is capable of treating solid tumors as a cell therapy. It has been exceedingly difficult for CAR-T/TCR therapies to target solid tumors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bhavneesh Sharma is long IOVA, ARQL, KRYS, ABEO, IMMU, and CPRX.

Jonathan Faison is long ARQL.

Wall Street Titan is long ATHX, AVMXY, CYP:AU.

Terry Chrisomalis is long MRKR.