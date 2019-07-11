A Deeper Look At Wabtec

With annual synergies from merger expected at $250 million by year four and a $23 billion backlog, Wabtec has the ability to grow earnings at 15-20% yearly.

The stock is down over 30% from time the merger with General Electric’s Transportation division was announced back in May 2018.

Today, we take an in-depth look at an industrial name going through a great deal of change as it integrates a significant acquisition. The shares have been choppy so far in 2019. The stock has seen some recent insider buying. The company has a huge order backlog and could see significant earnings growth in the years ahead.

Company Overview:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (d/b/a Wabtec) (WAB) is a Wilmerding, Pennsylvania based provider of railroad equipment, systems, and services for the passenger transit and freight rail industries. The company is also a worldwide leader in mining equipment, marine, drill, and industrial solutions. With roots dating back to 1869 (Westinghouse Brake Company), Wabtec purchased Faiveley Transport in 2016 and merged with GE’s (NYSE:GE) Transportation division in February 2019, creating a company with operations in ~52 countries and an installed base of over 23,000 locomotives. The newly formed entity employs ~27,000 and commands a market cap of ~$12.2 billion.

Wabtec has two reporting segments: Transit and Freight. Prior to the GE Transportation merger, Transit was responsible for ~64% of the company’s top line. Post-combination, Freight will take the dominant revenue generation role, responsible for ~65% of total.

Faiveley and GE Transportation Transactions

With its $1.5 billion purchase of Faiveley, Wabtec assumed a company with more than 5,700 employees, $1.2 billion in annual sales, and a presence in 24 countries. The acquisition was complementary in many ways, as Faiveley’s strength in the international transport business helped geographically diversify Wabtec’s revenue stream while balancing the cyclicality of its North American freight business. This transaction significantly increased the company’s product base, enabling it to offer braking and door systems for highspeed trains as well as air conditioning systems. After the close of acquisition, Wabtec grew revenue from $2.9 billion in 2016 to $4.4 billion in 2018.

The company’s top line will nearly double with its recently-closed GE Transportation merger. In the transaction, Wabtec paid GE $2.85 billion in cash and – through the issuance of both common stock and convertible Series A shares – the equivalent of ~47.8 million shares of common stock. GE shareholders also received ~46.8 million common shares. These transactions gave ~50% ownership interest in the combined entity to GE and its shareholders, making the total consideration ~$10.2 billion at closing. To finance the cash portion of the deal, the company issued ~$2.5 billion of debt in September 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition to becoming a global leader in the rail transport business, the combined entity has content on nearly every North American locomotive and freight car, providing significant opportunities in the high-margin aftermarket for parts and services. The company is well diversified both geographically (with 55% of its revenue expected to originate outside the U.S.) and economically (with an aftermarket/OEM revenue split of 55/45). Annual synergies from the merger are expected to reach ~$250 million by YE22 with GE Transportation expected to contribute Adj. EBITDA growth of ~27% to $950 million (based on range midpoint) in 2019. Additionally, the new company receives a net tax benefit with a net present value of ~$1.1 billion. In sum, the combination should generate enough cash flow to reduce debt rapidly and maintain its quarterly dividend. Wabtec was added to the S&P 500 when the deal closed in late February 2019.

Railroad Products Industry:

The merger creates a major player in the $100 billion railway products and services market controlling ~20% of the worldwide installed base of ~114,000 locomotives. The industry, which is largely dependent upon the budgets of passenger transit agencies and the financial conditions of freight railroads around the world, is expected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR through 2023.

Although the industry is concentrated because of the many barriers to entry, price competition is keen because the number of worldwide freight and transit rail customers is also very small – Wabtec has ~500 – and are very price conscious. The company’s largest competitors are New York Air Brake Company, a subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCPK:KNRRF); Amsted Rail Company, Inc.; and Electro-Motive Diesel, a division of Caterpillar (CAT).

The prevailing trend in the industry is a focus on precision scheduled railroading (PSR), which is designed to make the industry operate in the most efficient manner possible. Irrespective of its success to date, most Class 1 (i.e. largest) railroads are adopting PSR and other efficiency measures in North America. To a certain degree, this has resulted in operators upgrading their existing fleets (e.g. from direct current to alternating current) as opposed to purchasing new locomotives. This development impacts Wabtec, which currently has a backlog of ~2,000 locomotives. Each new locomotive is in the ~$3-4 million price range – with ~70% of them yielding additional high-margin aftermarket service contracts – whereas the average modernization is approximately one-third to one-half the cost of new equipment. The good news for Wabtec is that, owing to the scale of its operations, it is positioned to benefit from this shift to upgrading. The company’s backlog of modernizations has grown from a few dozen a couple of years ago to ~900 entering 2019.

1Q19 Results

On April 25th, 2019, Wabtec reported 1Q19 results that included ~5 weeks from its merged operations. The company earned $1.06 per share (non-GAAP) on adjusted sales of $1.64 billion, while Adj. EBITDA was $276 million. Backlogs totaled $23 billion, of which $6.1 billion is expected to be delivered in the next twelve months.

On a segment basis, Transit sales increased 6% to $717.2 million. Organic sales growth of $77 million (up 11% YoY) and $15 million from the merger more than offset the stronger dollar, which subtracted $51 million. Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of sales was only 8.2%, owing to an unfavorable product mix and down from 10.1% in 1Q18.

Freight segment sales shot up 131%, or $496 million, to $729.2 million – almost entirely attributable to the five weeks of contribution from GE Transportation ($495 million). Organic growth of 3% ($9 million) was essentially offset by $8 million in negative forex. Adjusted income margin was 18.9%, an improvement over 18.3% in 1Q18.

Management reaffirmed 2019 Adj. EPS guidance of $4.10 on revenue of $8.4 billion. Adj. EBITDA for FY19 is expected at $1.6 billion while operating margin adjusted for issues related to the merger is anticipated to be 14%.

Shares of WAB dropped 7% the day the company reported earnings but recovered most of its losses in subsequent trading sessions. Then, on April 30th, 2019, GE announced that it was unloading 12.5 million shares of its position in a secondary. Due to strong oversubscription, GE ended up selling ~22 million shares at $73.50. Factoring in the greenshoe (~3.3 million shares), GE will have divested more than half of its position, leaving it with ~22.5 million shares of WAB. The sale by GE is looking like a good one for now as the stock has traded ~12% lower since the deal was priced on May 2, 2019. This is likely a function of deal traders, who after receiving shares on the secondary, headed for the exits when no price appreciation materialized. For the avoidance of doubt, Wabtec received zero proceeds on this offering.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

On March 31st, 2019, Wabtec held $513 million of cash and ~$5 billion of debt on its balance sheet. Net debt to EBITDA was ~3.0. It is a stated objective to lower this metric to 2.5 by YE19.

The company pays a $0.12 quarterly dividend for a current yield of .7%. Wabtec has $138 million remaining on a stock repurchase plan but did not purchase any shares in 1Q19.

The analyst community is not currently sanguine on the stock right now. Both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup initiated Hold ratings on WAB yesterday. Just over two weeks ago, Buckingham downgraded the shares to a Hold as well.

Three insiders seem more bullish on Wabtec. A vice president and two board members collectively purchased ~$1.35 million of shares between $62.94 and $65.26 on May 21st and May 23rd. It should be noted that this same threesome divested ~$15 million of Wabtec stock in July and August 2018, making no sales below $109 a share.

Verdict:

Wabtec’s fortunes, to a large degree, are a function of the worldwide economy. However, with a $23 billion backlog, a dominant and diverse position across freight and transit, the bandwidth to tackle PSR and the shift to modernization, and significant cost synergies from the merger, the company appears ready to grow earnings at a 15-20% clip into the future, affording it a premium multiple. Wabtec could earn $5.00 in 2020 (current consensus is $4.80), meaning it is trading at under 14x’s 2020E Adj. EPS with very visible earnings courtesy of its backlog.

I would be much more positive on purchasing Wabtec if trade tensions were not so tense at the moment. I do think the company’s long-term future is solid, especially once trade tensions ease and offer up this research to those that might want more exposure to this space.

