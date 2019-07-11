Deutsche Bank: Radical But Maybe Not Enough

It is a realistic possibility in my view that the bank will need to raise additional capital in order to finance the transformation in my view.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) announced that it will undergo a "radical transformation". Of the numerous new strategies that the bank presented in recent years this one seems indeed to be the most radical. CEO Christian Sewing's new strategy essentially buries the lender's ambition to be a global player across the bench of financial services. After years of abysmal results it is clear that something has to be done if Deutsche Bank is to survive. I am, however, not convinced that the new strategy will be enough. While I do certainly see many positive signs, I am concerned about the bank's ability to finance the proposed transformation. Particularly, I am critical of the decision to rely more heavily on the retail banking division which I see in a less than optimal position.

CEO Christian Sewing; source: Deutsche bank AG

The Plan

So what exactly will the transformation look like? Deutsche Bank will entirely exit equity trading. BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQY;OTCQX:BNPQY) will take over some of its business. The fixed income operations will be significantly resized. The remaining investment banking division will focus on financing, advisory, fixed income and currencies.

At the same time a new corporate banking division will be created which will comprise of Global Transaction Bank and the German commercial banking business (which formerly has been grouped into the retail division).

The bank furthermore sets up an internal bad bank - which it euphemistically calls "Capital Release Unit" - in which it plans to bundle €288 billion (amounting to about 20 percent of leverage exposure) and €74 billion of risk weighted assets (RWA) for wind-down or disposal. Its goal is to return €5 billion of capital to shareholders this way.

Until 2022 the goal is to reduce the cost base by about 25 percent to then about €17 billion p.a. All in all the, full time equivalent of some 18,000 jobs are to be cut. Deutsche Bank estimates that the transformation will cost €7.4 billion. Just to put this in perspective: this is more than half the bank's entire market value at the current stock price. The bank wants to avoid another capital raise. Instead it will try to finance the transformation through existing resources which will lead to a reduction of Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to 12.5 percent.

New Leadership

Along with the new strategy the bank announced another major leadership shake up. Most prominently Garth Ritchie the head of investment banking and Chief Regulatory Officer Sylvie Matherat will leave at the end of the month. It furthermore plans the formation of a Group Management Committee which will comprise the broader top level management.

Outgoing head of the investment banking division Garth Ritchie; source: Deutsche bank AG

Interestingly, the new head of the investment bank, Mark Fedorcik will no longer be part of the Vorstand (the executive board). Notably his predecessors Garth Ritchie and Marcus Schenk had not only been members but also deputy CEOs. In the better days of Deutsche Bank's investment banking, the position was often one step away from the highest ranking leadership post with former CEOs Josef Ackermann and Anshu Jain both having been head of the investment banking division prior to their appointment. While after the creation of the Group Management Committee this will probably not have too much of an effect on day to day operations in practice, this can be seen as at least a symbolic demotion of the whole division.

I believe that the ascension of Stefan Simon who is set to become Chief Administration Officer is of some interest. Mr. Simon is a lawyer specializing in compliance and tax law and has previously been a member of the supervisory board (a role broadly comparable to that of an independent non-executive director in an Anglo-Saxon company) appointed by Qatar. While it is not unheard of that members of the supervisory board transfer to an executive role (for example Sewing's predecessor John Cryan had been a board member prior to his appointment as CEO) the decision for Mr. Simon must be regarded as somewhat surprising at the very least.

Prof. Dr. Stefan Simon; source: Deutsche Bank AG

In German media there has been speculation that his appointment is part of an informal deal with the Qataris in order to secure another high ranking managers position: While many will leave Deutsche Bank, Chairman Paul Achleitner stays on board. This is not entirely un-surprising given that there have been strategy changes and reversals, numerous leadership shake ups, four different CEO's and not just one but even two capital raises during his tenure since 2012. Therefore I think it is far beyond time to entertain the possibility of Mr. Achleitner being a part of the bank's problem much more than a part of the solution. Maybe it would have been a good time to find a new chairman as well. Should there really have been an informal deal of the Qataris placing their man in an executive role in exchange for Achleitner retaining his post, this would cast a light on the leadership culture at Deutsche Bank - and not a flattering one for sure.

Chairman Paul Achleitner; source: Deutsche Bank AG

One silver lining personnel wise I see in the appointment of former SAP SE (SAP) CTO Bernd Leukert who will be responsible for digitalization, data and innovation. Especially with the new focus on retail banking the bank will need qualified personnel in order to be able to catch up with more digital savvy competitors.

A Lost Decade

One should not forget that ten years ago, Deutsche Bank - unlike many competitors including almost all of the large American banks - was one of the few global players that did not need any government money. Right after the financial crisis, the bank seemed rather in a position to become comparable to JP Morgan (JPM) than to end up where it is today.

However throughout the last decade whenever there was news regarding Deutsche Bank it tended to be bad. Several leadership teams beginning with Co-CEOs Anshu Jain and Jürgen Fitschen failed to develop and execute a clear strategy. The bank seemed to never be quite sure whether it wanted to be focused on investment banking, on retail banking or become a global universal bank. The outcome was what can be seen now: a risky and expensive strategy that might be too late.

The Wrong Direction?

I believe that it is the right decision to refocus the investment banking division on Deutsche's traditional core competences. Becoming a global partner for businesses equipped with a toolkit to serve internationally operating corporations is also certainly a strategy that I would be supportive of.

What I am however skeptical of is the decision to stick to increase reliance on the retail business. The German retail market is notoriously over-banked. Not only is there competition from large domestic and international banks like Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBF;OTCPK:CRZBY) Unicredit SpA's (OTCPK:UNCFF;OTCPK:UNCRY) HypoVereinsbank or ING Groep NV's (ING) online bank. Moreover there hundreds of local co-operative banks called "Volksbank" and municipality owned "Sparkassen" in every bigger (and many of the smaller) cities all around the country. In such an competitive market and with the perspective of enduring absence of interest rates (which everyone who listened to what the outgoing ECB president Mario Draghi had to say as of late will have to assume) it will not be easy if possible at all to earn sufficient money in order to finance the costly transformation. Especially taking into consideration that unlike competitors like ING Deutsche Bank also has a network of costly branch offices (which to close would cause significant cost and probably significant public backlash). Moreover Deutsche Bank has still some homework left to do regarding the integration of Postbank which it took over in 2012 (admittedly in 2018 significant progress could be achieved).

Apart from the home market the company has retail banking operations of significant size only in Belgium, Italy, Spain and India. Those markets combined account for less than a fifth of Deutsche Bank's retail banking in terms of revenue (17.4 percent as of Q1). I doubt that this will be sufficient to become a leader in that field without a strong position on the home market. Please note that until recently Deutsche Bank grouped the German commercial banking business in its retail division, while going forward it will be part of the newly formed corporate banking division. Thus some of the revenue will (at least on paper) shift from one division to another in upcoming reports.

The bank also wants to strengthen its wealth management division, especially in Asia. Deutsche Bank has to date never really gotten on track in the wealth management business. Similar to the German retail market, the international wealth management is one with a high degree of competition. With regard to the Asian market in particular cuts to the investment banking could even be disadvantageous as especially Asian customers increasingly seek a one stop solution for their private and business dealings. That is also the reason why for example Swiss UBS Group AG (UBS), one of the leading names in this field maintains investment banking capacities.

In any case it will be a costly undertaking for Deutsche Bank to achieve a leading position in global wealth management. And the company already has other costly undertakings on the table. Under these circumstances I do not believe that Deutsche is very well positioned.

Conclusion

Deutsche Bank's planned transformation may be radical but it might just not be radical enough. While I believe that it is the right decision to refocus the investment banking division to its core competences and to create a stronger corporate banking unit, I am far less optimistic with regards to the retail banking and wealth management divisions.

Given the transformation cost I believe it is not unlikely that the bank will be forced to once again raise fresh capital, if either the cost turns out to be higher than estimated or for any reason (such as for instance legal problems or the need for increased investment in the retail or wealth management divisions) there will be additional costs. The bank might also sell an additional stake in its listed asset management business DWS GmbH & Co. KGaA in which it still owns a 75 percent economic interest.

I would also encourage investors not to forget that there have been many new strategies which have been reversed just a year or so later in recent years. With Chairman Paul Achleitner a key culprit for that chaos remains on board. Even if the plan is not perfect it must be executed first if there is to be a possibility of it working out.

One might ask the question that if everything was as bad as I describe it, then why would the CEO be investing a considerable share of his income in his company's stock? However this is beyond the point. I do in no way doubt management's willingness to get the bank back on track whatever it takes. I am merely doubting its ability to do so.

All in all, Deutsche Bank is a fairly risky investment at the moment which's limited upside potential does not justify that risk. In the best case I imagine shareholders might hope for the bank to be sold as a whole or in part if it successfully manages to shrink into a healthy entity. Still even than everyone who is buying now would have to hope that at that point the value of his or her shares is not diluted too much by potential capital increases.

