The Asset Allocator Advisor: What Millionaires And Millennials Have In Common (Podcast)

Data Points, an organization that mines the investment wisdom of millionaires, reveals that they are not immune from the common misunderstandings about investing. At the same time, a separate study of millennials by GoBankingRates reflects an honest appraisal of that group’s investment hindrances.
This podcast (5:27) suggests that more than a specific educational curriculum, investment success takes a desire to succeed, and persistence, a rare quality for which an advisor can be a valuable resource.