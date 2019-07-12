Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator Advisor: What Millionaires And Millennials Have In Common (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

An organization that mines the investment wisdom of millionaires reveals that they are not immune from the common misunderstandings about investing.

At the same time, a separate study of millennials reflects an honest appraisal of that group’s investment hindrances.

The two groups are alike in lacking key qualities needed for long-term investing success, a problem aided and abetted by investment “experts” but ameliorated by financial advisors.

Data Points, an organization that mines the investment wisdom of millionaires, reveals that they are not immune from the common misunderstandings about investing. At the same time, a separate study of millennials by GoBankingRates reflects an honest appraisal of that group’s investment hindrances.

This podcast (5:27) suggests that more than a specific educational curriculum, investment success takes a desire to succeed, and persistence, a rare quality for which an advisor can be a valuable resource.

