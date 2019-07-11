Delta: It Doesn't Get Much Better Than This

DAL appears to be one of the best airline stocks to own at the moment.

Investors could not have asked for more from Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines in the second quarter.

Given the many moving pieces, it is rare to say that all has been going well for an airline.

Yet, this is apparently the case of Delta Air Lines (DAL), following the release of the company's 2Q19 results. Preliminary results had been shared earlier in the month, which I believe explains why the stock had been up only 2% mid-Thursday morning - but higher roughly 7% in July.

Credit: Express Conseil

Operationally, this is about as good a quarter as I have ever seen Delta deliver. Revenues of $12.54 billion topped consensus by a decent margin, and increased 6.5% over a 2Q18 that had already seen the best top line growth rate since 2014 at least.

Interestingly, cargo revenues dipped sharply on what was likely quite a bit of trade policy-related headwinds, while third-party refinery sales did not look robust either. But in what pertains to its core passenger air travel business, Delta's performance was impressive.

Every main geography saw revenue improvement of at least 3%, with the larger domestic side of the equation performing best. Premium product and corporate revenue in the home country remained very strong, which may in part explain a noticeable increase of 4% in adjusted revenue per available seat as the revenue mix shifted closer to the high end of the spectrum.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Further down the P&L, CASM-ex (cost per available seat, adjusted for items including fuel) inched up, but not beyond expectations. A big chunk of the increase can be attributed to profit sharing, which makes sense given the strong results as of late, and accelerated depreciation due to the earlier retirement of the older MD-90 fleet. Outside of the company's control but serving as a welcome boost to margins, fuel expenses increased much more timidly than revenues, as crude oil prices came off the mid-2018 peak.

Important to note, Delta also delivered 3Q19 guidance that looked solid: (1) EPS of $2.25 at the mid-point of the range, beating consensus by twelve cents, (2) pretax margin of 15.5%, more than two percentage points above year-ago levels, and (3) a combination of per-seat revenue and capacity growth that suggests a healthy passenger revenue increase of 6% to 7%. Also, the dividend payment got an expected boost of 15%, setting the yield at a respectable 2.8%.

Can't argue against DAL

It has been a perfect storm of good news for Delta Air Lines. With consumer spending still looking strong, fuel prices dropping and Boeing's (BA) MAX woes not impacting the Atlanta-based airline, Delta stock's 16% spike since the beginning of June seems fully justified, in my view.

Data by YCharts

Even better, shares still look pretty inexpensive at a current-year P/E of 8.7x that is closer to the low end of the 52-week range (see graph above) and long-term PEG of 0.48 that looks enticing in any context (i.e. historical, vs. peers, across sectors, etc.).

Given attractive valuations, stock price momentum and the longer-term bull case supported by Delta's control of strategic hubs and its connectivity advantage in the eastern half of the U.S., DAL appears to be one of the best airline stocks to own at the moment.

I currently do not own DAL, but believe that I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.