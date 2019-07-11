ELD: Playing Emerging Bonds In Local Currencies

A few days ago, I discussed how Morgan Stanley is increasingly concerned about global equity valuations and is currently recommending that investors underweight stocks and rotate into cash and emerging market bonds. In that article, I presented the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) as one way for investors to take the bank's advice. That fund consists of sovereign bonds issued by emerging market governments that are denominated in U.S. dollars. That is certainly not the only way to play this thesis, however. Another way is to invest in the bonds that are denominated in the national currency of each country through a fund such as the WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt ETF (ELD). Let us therefore discuss this potential opportunity.

About The Fund

As pretty much everyone reading this is no doubt well aware exchange-traded funds are generally designed to track the price and yield performance of a financial index. In this case, this index is the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund. As might be expected, this was an index that was specifically designed for this fund. This is not necessarily a problem though as this is still a properly constructed index that can be tracked like any other. As I mentioned in the introduction, the index consists of the sovereign debt of various emerging markets that is denominated in the issuing country's own currency. One thing that I noticed pretty quickly though is that only the debt from a handful of emerging countries is included in the fund. These countries are Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and China. Notably absent from this list are the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bangladesh, various former members of the USSR in Central Asia, and a few others. This exclusion may simply be due to a lack of liquidity or availability or various other reasons so the exclusion may not be a big concern.

Despite the reasonable number of countries represented in the index, only a handful make up the fund's major positions. We can see that clearly here:

As we can see here, only debt issues by Brazil, Colombia, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Indonesia are represented in the top ten positions of the fund. Thus, investors in the fund will want to keep in mind that they are taking on some exposure risk to these nations when they buy into the fund. Fortunately, we do not see that the fund is overly exposed to any single bond issue. As my regular readers on the topic of exchange-traded funds are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any individual asset account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. In this case, it would be the risk that the government issuing a bond chooses to default or that the price of that particular bond falls when the market itself does not. If the weighting of that bond is large, then it would drag the fund as a whole down with it. As we can see above, there is no single bond issue that accounts for more than 5% of the fund's total assets, although all the issues from the Brazilian government together certainly do. Thus, investors in this fund could be adversely impacted by political problems or other issues with that country.

Another significant risk here comes from the fact that the bonds held by ELD are denominated in and pay interest in the currency of the nation that issued them. If the U.S. dollar appreciates against these currencies, then investors in the fund could very easily see losses even if the price of the underlying bonds remains flat when measured in terms of the local currencies. This could pose a problem due to the fact that the U.S. dollar typically moves inversely of the stock market, so if the stock market declines, as Morgan Stanley expects, then this fund may see losses too from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar. Of course, the reverse is also true, and if we see the U.S. dollar go down against the currencies in which these bonds are denominated, then this would juice returns, resulting in better ones than what the bonds deliver on their own.

It seems likely that there may be some investors that are worried about investing in emerging markets in general due to perceived risk of default. It is important to keep in mind though that all of the bonds contained in ELD's portfolio are issued by sovereign governments. In general, government bonds are considered to have a lower risk of default than corporate bonds due to the simple fact that sovereign governments have the ability to tax their citizens by whatever amount is necessary to ensure that the bondholders are repaid. With that said though, there have been a few high-profile emerging markets defaults over the years. For example, Russia's well-publicized default back in the 1990s and various defaults by Argentina over the years. One thing that we do note though is that the overwhelming majority of the fund's holdings are either rated investment grade or just below investment grade:

Thus, we can conclude that there does not appear to be a particularly high risk of default here. This is another thing that investors should appreciate about the fund and may give us an opportunity given that the yields are far higher than American bonds with the same ratings, as we will discuss later in this report.

Reasons To Buy In

The primary argument to purchase emerging markets bonds comes from a recent report from Morgan Stanley advising investors to sell stocks and hold cash and emerging markets bonds. The crux of the bank's argument is that global stock valuations are very high, particularly if current earnings estimates prove to be too high. The bank believes that this will be the case.

Source: Zero Hedge

In various past articles, such as this one, I discussed several metrics that point to a weakening economy. This is one of the reasons why the market was expecting that the Federal Reserve would cut rates at the meeting today. While that did not actually happen, Powell was very dovish in his remarks hinting that it would be a very real possibility and the market went up in response. In other words, the market is going up on confirmation that the economy is weakening. It should be easy to see how this would result in stretched valuations and puts us in a precarious position where the market would decline if earnings do come in weaker than expectations. Morgan Stanley believes that this could begin happening as early as next week and therefore advises that all investors make preparations.

In ordinary circumstances, this would be good for bonds in general. After all, the money leaving stocks has to go somewhere. However, the bonds of most developed markets have also been bid up to very high levels. Indeed, in many developed markets, bond yields are either very low or negative. Personally, I cannot see any reason to buy a bond with a negative yield, but that is the environment that we are now in.

This has not been the case with emerging market bonds. Indeed, investors have largely ignored this asset class. Therefore, it is still quite possible to find emerging markets bonds with attractive yields. In fact, both ELD and EMB boast comparable yields to junk bond ETFs despite being comprised of sovereign bonds that have a lower risk of default than junk bonds do. Clearly, we can see that money has not rushed into emerging market bonds to the same degree, and this creates clear opportunities for those of us that can take advantage of it.

Distributions

The primary reason why most people invest in bonds is to collect the interest that they pay out. This is also the only return that we can realistically expect unless market demand pushes up the price of the bond, which happens when interest rates go down. As such, we might expect a bond ETF like ELD to boast a decent distribution yield. This is the case as it currently yields 5.24% based on the trailing 12-month payout. As already noted, this yield is comparable to the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and higher than any of the American investment-grade bond ETFs. In this respect then, it could prove to be appealing to those that need a certain yield, such as those depending on portfolio income to pay bills.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley is currently recommending that investors sell stocks and put the money into assets such as cash and emerging markets bonds. ELD is one way to access this asset class and gain exposure to the foreign currencies at the same time, which may or may not be a good thing. The ETF boasts a fairly diverse array of bonds, although there is relatively high exposure to a small number of countries, and a yield that compares quite well to American high-yield bonds despite consisting of sovereign issues. Overall, it could be a way to take Morgan Stanley's advice and reduce exposure to the possibly overvalued American stock market at the same time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.