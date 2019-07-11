Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF) CEO Svenn-Tore Larsen on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCPK:NDCVF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2019 2:00 AM ET

Good morning. Welcome to the Nordic Semiconductor's Second Quarter Presentation for 2019. So, it's like every quarterly presentation, I do a quick business update; Pal, our CFO, will go through the numbers, and then we come -- I come back and do business outlook.

So, we put together some highlights. What we will see when you look through the report is that we had a very strong backlog and that's basically increased because of Tier 1 contribution and it also impacted our revenue this quarter.

And Nordic Bluetooth design win certification this quarter grew by 21% from 125 in Q2 2018 to 151 this quarter and Nordic design win market share was again at 43%, strong market share.

We have reported quite a few major design wins [report] during this quarter. The record-high backlog was driven by new design win with Tier 1 customers and is globally.

We had a strong margin this quarter as a result of the investment we've done in supply chain. As you might recall, we got $100 million we raised in April last year. We bought test equipment to be faster to market with the optimal yield and that really shows on our margins today. We promised to release software for the cellular IoT products last quarter. We did so now in June.

And also there has been some market uncertainty and that's been impacting the business willingness to keep inventory and we have basically managed this adaption to current situation throughout this quarter.

So, our revenue was in line with the guidance, was $70.5 million. It's a decrease of 0.9%. The important thing is that Bluetooth had an increase of 7.1% year-on-year. If you look at the quarter, it was increase of 50% quarter-on-quarter. But we still are impacted by this market uncertainty, but we keep our market share, which is very important.

We had a down of 25.6% in proprietary and that was basically due to inventory adjustments. And I would say not PC, which is the biggest chunk of our business, PC accessories, but non-PC accessories contributed to this revenue decline. We sampled cellular IoT products for $200,000. It's not bad doing sampling. And back to the backlog, $112 million is close to 40% growth year-on-year.

Our gross margin, 51.2%, is an expansion of 2.2 year-on-year. We really get payback for the investment we did on supply chain, on test equipment. This is the best margin we have had in four years.

We see that the design wins that are contributing to revenue growth is the higher n52 family. It really shows that our new customer base, more or less the Tier 1 customers, they want advanced Bluetooth chips.

EBITDA was at $9.8 million. If we adjust that for short range only, we had an EBITDA margin of $15.3 million, which is 21.8%. So, that's basically EBITDA on short-range business from Nordic.

So, Pal, I'll hand over to you and you do the numbers.

Pal Elstad

Thank you, Svenn-Tore. I will go through the financials now. So, it's good to be back on higher revenue. Last quarter, all our operational KPIs saw very negative variances compared to what we've historically shown. But when we're back to $70 million in revenue, we see that the operational leverage gets our KPIs back to what we've seen as the historical trailing numbers.

I'm going to go through this model now as always. Just remember that the cost items here are the reported numbers, so we haven't adjusted for noncash items. First of all, as Svenn-Tore said, revenue down 0.9%; good growth in Bluetooth offset by the negative proprietary variance.

Gross margins, up 2.2 percentage points compared to last year, positive contribution from cost improvements and also a favorable customer and product mix compared to last year.

If you look at our total costs for the quarter, it was 37.3% of revenue or $26.3 million. That's a 5% -- a 5.6% increase from the $24.9 million last year. It's actually down compared to last quarter, but that's the effect on salary pay that we always have in this -- in Q2.

Total R&D, $23.8 million, up from $20.1 million last year. Included in this number is a capitalization of R&D of $3.8 million, slightly higher than last quarter's, but more or less the same number as last year.

The difference in capitalization this quarter versus last quarter's is that it's less cellular in this number now. This month -- this quarter, it's only $2 million. So, $1.8 million relates to the short-range business, which is then development of new products and new variance that will come in with.

So, total cost for the cellular operation in the quarter was $5.6 million versus $3.4 million reported last year. However, the underlying cash cost is an increase from $6.8 million to $7.5 million or about 10%. We're close to 200 people in Finland now. The 200 people is not only working on long range, some of it is also short-range people, but in total, 200 people.

Finally, SG&A, $9.5 million versus $10.6 million last year. Actually, if you adjust for the IFRS 16 effect of $1 million, SG&A is more or less the same. So, in the challenging market, we are actually conserving costs while we, at the same time, are ramping business to sell the cellular business in next years. As Svenn-Tore mentioned, EBITDA margin of close to 14%, same as last year, above 20% for the first time adjusted for the cellular business.

Now, I'm going to jump to revenue per market. Nordic, after two quarters with negative growth, we have the first quarter where we have flat numbers and that will, of course, be seen in the change in per market.

So, you see all of them are more or less flat compared to last year and have a significant growth compared to last quarter. That's both the market improvement, but also the seasonal effect Q2 versus Q1.

And I'm going to highlight the main items in each of the markets. If we start with Consumer Electronics, down 3.4% compared to last year. You remember proprietary is down 25%, and proprietary is, to a large extent, in Consumer Electronics. That means that the Bluetooth business in Consumer Electronics is pretty strong and showing a good growth.

That growth is sort of the mix between a transition from proprietary to Bluetooth on some of the PC accessory products, but also some good designs that we've -- Svenn-Tore has mentioned previously, most of them actually come in, in Consumer Electronics.

Wearables, up 7.3%, $12.7 million is actually the strongest number we've had in Wearables since Q4 of 2015 when our previous big customer in Wearables was at its peak. So, we had a rebound in Wearables.

There's really two reasons for this increase or this good number. First of all, Wearables was very weak in Q1 because Wearables is the market that was hit most of the issues the ODMs had earlier this year due to the trade issue. Secondly, we do have quite a few of very good new design wins both in internationally and in China domestic markets within the Wearable market. So, a good number.

Building and Retail, more or less flat compared to last year. Really the only big difference between last year is this RFID customer that we've had for ages had had lower numbers in this year compared to last year. Compared to last quarter, a 60% increase, there's some really good smart home applications and also beacon, asset trackers in that number.

Healthcare has been more or less flat for the last quarters, also this quarter, of 1.5% versus last year. This is a market we're investing a lot and coming up with new products and new variance, so we hope to gain traction in this market because it's an important market in Bluetooth. Finally, Others, good contribution from all our module partners.

Talk about gross margin, in 2016, when we experienced significant yield problems on the -- in connection with the introduction of the 52, we had margin far down on the 50s. We started guiding on a target for 50% on gross margin. Since that date, we've been able to more or less constantly increase our gross margin. And for the fourth consecutive quarter, we're above our 50% target.

We've talked about these improvements many times. It comes as a result of strong operational performance, where we now don't have all the wastes when we introduce new products. We've had good wafer savings.

And also we now have a much broader portfolio, so we're able to sell direct products to the right price. Also as Svenn-Tore mentioned, we've done investment in test equipment. So, when we ramp new products, scrap is much less than it was back in 2016, 2017.

If you we look at what it was last quarter, it's more or less flat, a little bit unfavorable customer mix, but a favorable product mix as there is still like pull for the more high-value Bluetooth products. We do anticipate quarter-to-quarter fluctuations and also when cellular IoT starts ramping, you need to look at the total gross margin for the group.

Cash OpEx, this number is adjusted for capitalization and equity compensation. As reported previously, we are continuing to ramp to capture future growth opportunities. So, we are increasing the number of employees.

If you look at Q1 versus Q2, there's a small increase of 0.2% in cash cost. There's a reduction in salaries due to salary pay, holiday pay. There's an increase in other OpEx. That's mainly costs related to all the certification work we're doing now with our cellular products.

Compared to last year, there's an OpEx increase at around 5% or 8.8% if you adjust for IFRS 16. This increase is mainly driven by a 14% increase in employees. We're now 717 employees compared to 629 a year ago. The reason OpEx increased is that we do have a continued favorable FX effect in accounts with the weakening of the NOK compared to last year.

Final slide on cash flow, since Q2 represents a quarter where we're back to growth, so we've had two quarters with decline in revenue. We will then in Q2 always have a cash outflow due to buildup of working capital. We've also seen this in Q2, so a negative cash of $10 million in the quarter. This was compared to a negative cash of $4 million the same quarter a year ago.

However, if you look at the reduction in accounts receivable -- or the increase in accounts receivable of $10 million, this is actually less than the $70 million increase in revenue, so it shows that we're able to keep the payment terms and the DSO with our customers even in a challenging market. So, I think that's good.

If you look at the CapEx, $4.1 million, slightly below the guided amounts. We are -- it's taking time to build the lab equipment and ramping the facilities we've talked about, so this is more or less a delay into next quarters, and Svenn-Tore will mention that on the guiding slide.

Finally, we're continuing our disciplined cash strategy and we do have a very tight cash management, and we're trying to optimize our cash generating ability.

Okay, Svenn-Tore, I hand over to you again.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

So, every quarter, we show some new Nordic power products. This time, we got selection of products I think very much representative of what we've been doing of design-in activity and where we do design-in activity.

We have -- Logitech have just released a G703. It's a new gaming mouse. And Logitech are doing very well on gaming if you look at their numbers. And Nordic is part of this gaming wave. We are continuing to winning the BLE products at Logitech, so we are proud of that.

Sikom is a Zigbee thermostat. We've been talking about Zigbee for many years. This is the first pure Zigbee application with Nordic inside. Who do we compete with? We compete with the guys that basically are pushing and selling Zigbee only.

So, our multiple platform product won against our optimized Zigbee product. We're proud of this design. We also see that energy measurement, this is basically a product you can put onto your power core and measure your electricity flow, again with the 52 series.

Another meter is sub-water meter reader using Nordic again. We see that these meterings are getting more and more smart. They have to use either Zigbee or Bluetooth or might be even some of them use Thread. And remember, we have solution for all those three protocols. It's a target market for Nordic.

At the right-end corner, you see Braveridge, which is a Japanese company using Nordic for asset tracking both for short and long range. That's the first product we shipped. We combined the cellular long-range product with the 52 family. We spoke about that some years ago when we started doing the cellular that we might see combinations in the same end product. If you look straight ahead, you'll see it. It's great.

Every half year, we show this slide, how many design kit did we ship into the market. We shipped close to 40,000 products into the market the first half. It's a new record. It's a 33% growth from first half 2019. And what we see is that there's a significant contribution of the 52,840.

And to remind you, the 52840 is the most complex BLE shipped from Nordic. We believe that the applications we're seeing now is getting more and more complex. We need CPU power. This is what we took a bet on four years back, and it was correct.

Also if you go under our numbers, you see that we shipped 2,791 the long-range kit first half of this year. So, we still believe this is a leading indicator of the market growth. And what we also see is there is a continuous strong diversification of application where we get in.

So, this is a leading indicator of our position, and we have an attractive and also competitive solutions. If I go back one slide, if you look at Sikom, we compete against the guys that are doing Zigbee. We won with our combined platform, the 840.

It was a record quarter for our certifications. End product certification ended at 151 is the largest number we've ever seen. It's a 21% growth year-on-year, and it's up 11% from last quarter. And you see again that this red bar at the right-hand side, which is others, are contracting.

We see that there is coming newcomers into the market every half year or every quarter, but still you cannot have a sustained workplace in this market with one or two or 10 design wins a quarter because investment would be able to give value to customers, it's not supported by companies doing one to five design wins a quarter. This will consolidate.

So, last quarter, I spoke about a segment called lighting. We believe that professional lighting will be smart. This quarter, we're talking about commercial asset tracking, and you've all seen tags to make assets smarter. You see all the sensors out there. Nordic is winning there as a science and obviously makes easier for doing safety, inventory and security. And usually, these are relatively simple application where our low end part, the 52,810, fits in.

And then you have more advanced parts where you do tracking and gateways. And these gateways, the indoor location, they support mesh protocols, and some of them are using Bluetooth, Zigbee and Thread. Is it familiar? It's what Nordic support. So, basically, one product, the 840, support all these three protocols, and we can enable these gateways to be built.

And if you want new data up to cloud, we can add on a 91 module and basically have a complete system built around our technology. So, this is a segment that's going to grow over the next years to come.

Well, obviously we have what we are familiar with, the stand-alone asset tracking application. The 52810 can be used on low-cost consumer application. And then we have the 9160, which is a GPS tracker. And what we have shown you is pets, livestock, this application that's already out there. And we see again asset tracking really fits the Nordic technology.

And our customers tells us, too. Tile, one of the leading companies within trackers, and CJ, he has actually had a press release and toured around the world saying how important it is for Tile to get part of the Nordic infrastructure. We are building an infrastructure that these partners want to hook up with.

That's our, I would say, secondary strength. The first strength is obviously the parts itself. But when you do have your infrastructure build out there and most customer using the Nordic, then basically others want to hook on to the same infrastructure.

On consumer is Tile. On industrial is a company called Quuppa, which some of you might know of. It's doing the same but more for industrial applications. And we have a company called H&D Wireless, which are basically using a combined solution again. So, it just proves that the combination of short and long-range makes new segments open for Nordic.

We have now a qualified Amazon FreeRTOS for nRF52840, so it's available now. So, basically you can go to AVS and use the software and use the Nordic chips. We are not the first but we're there, and it's a new opportunity for all the -- everybody using the AVS.

A quarter ago, we talked about production status for 91, and we said they're going to be delivered in June. We did so. 9160 SICA, the SIBA, the SIAA is all now in production.

We are finally getting certification in place both for LTE-M and narrowband IoT. It has taken some time, a little bit longer than we had anticipated, but now it's coming. And obviously it is impacting the time to revenue for us, but we are there at the moment. And we support all LTE bands: both LTE-M, all the bands; narrowband IoT, all the bands. We're certified by GCF, PTCRB, CE, FCC, ISED. And we are very close to get the Verizon certification out, and we expect that to happen now in July.

So, guys, if you have a project in your room at home, you can start buying modules from Nordic. If you're working in a large corporation and you want to have a secure and good LTE connection, again you can contact us and we deliver.

And I have to say there is a lot of good and smart engineers in Norway also. Well, this is a product which a company called Telespor is doing. I call it [Indiscernible]. For you that's listening on the webcast and doesn't know Norwegian, it's a product that you stick around the neck for sheeps. It's out there in the market today.

I mean these sheeps are walking around with this orange [Indiscernible] today in the West Coast of Norway. It reports GPS position at different intervals. You can define what you want. Tagging is a two-way device. You can set alarms. For example, when there is no movement, you think that the sheep doesn't move for a day, must be something wrong.

And if you know, currently, there is a lot of legal requirement for livestock, and this help the farmers to fulfill legal responsibility. And if you see here on the left side, in the bottom, this is the actual size. So this is a product that we see -- we have shown you one more similar product, it was on livestock in Finland at the reindeer. Now, we see sheeps. And we all know that there is a couple of sheeps, for example, in New Zealand. So, this market is relatively significant for Nordic.

So, if you look at our guidance now for 2019 Q3. We have a range between $78 million and $83 million. We have a strong backlog, and we're certainly back to growth in Bluetooth. And we think that within $78 million to $83 million is a good range to expect.

When it comes to gross margin, we're going to have a continued strong gross margin. If you look at our backlog, it's strong, was $112 million. Then we said that there is Tier 1 customers that contributed to this backlog. That's why we want to set the expectations that it's not going to be another 2.2% growth in margin, but we're going to keep it around 50%.

We know that we will use around $4 million to $5 million in CapEx to continue to expand and accelerate the 9160 product to the market. And also, we need to ensure we have test capacity to ship out this $112 million that's going to be increasing over time.

And just a brief for all who will attend. We want to have a Capital Markets Day. It's going to be following the Q3 presentation on October 22nd. We're going to deep dive into sales model, go-to-market strategy for both short and long range.

We will have an update on the progress with long-range certification and design wins. We're going to be more open with our technology and R&D road map. And we will send a detailed information to you guys in September.

This concludes the presentation. And Q&A -- and then we have some questions here. Can we get the microphone, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from Arctic. Good to see that you are now back onto the smart growth this quarter. First, your order backlog was quite solid this quarter. And you're right in your presentation that you have increased Tier 1 contribution in your backlog. So, first, could you give some color on the customer concentration, the backlog, how much of your backlog is from Tier 1 customer or your top five customers, for instance?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

We are not commenting on whether it's Tier 1 or each customer, but obviously to have this jump of 40%, it must be some larger companies in the backlog. And we are going to see a shift in our current top 10 customers as a result of invoicing the backlog this coming quarter.

Pal Elstad

The top 10 has been around 10% -- 30%, 35%. It's probably going to increase, but it's not going to increase -- it's not a huge increase. It's gradual -- going to gradually increase.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Gradually increase as more than one product from each customer starts going into production.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And your Q3 guidance, could you give some more color on the split between Bluetooth smart and proprietary? Because Bluetooth Smart, you are now back to growth, and you have eased your year-over-year comps and also maybe supported, but--.

And last one, on cellular, you mentioned that you expect cellular to pick -- growth to pick up in the second half of 2019. Could you quantify this somewhat more? And also for 2020, do you still expect the cellular segment to break even during next week? And if you could remind us -- no, next year maybe? And if you could quantify what this implies in revenues for 2020?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Yes. Let's take each question. I mean if you look at cellular, we have had some great progress lately. We're starting to get certified globally, so a lot of good things have happened.

It's been a slower certification process than we expected, so this will be a stretched goal to reach the breakeven, but we still believe that it's absolutely possible. And it's another 18 months before we end 2020, so we are positive, optimistic and believe that the goal is still achievable.

So, you wanted to know more about Bluetooth contribution in Q3. That's going to be strong. And the other part of your question, [Indiscernible]?

Unidentified Analyst

And you wrote that cellular revenues will pick up during second half if you could quantify this?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

No, we cannot quantify. We are not guiding on each product line, but we see that we have been shipping around 200,000 samples in Q2. And there will be some of this customer that will go to production in end of 2022 -- 2019, as we have said. But we are not going to split that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

Christoffer here from DNB Markets. Just to clarify on the guidance for proprietary, you did some commentary on it in the Q3 report and they were going to be down single-digit, if I remember correctly. Was that incorrect or you expect it to be down single-digit year-over-year in Q3?

Pal Elstad

More than single-digit, I think. We already talked about the -- this report. We said more than single-digit.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

In Q3 report -- in Q2 report, we arrived that we have strong comparables in Q3, and we expect to be more than single-digit in Q3. Second half is different answer, but we'll come back to that in the markets -- Capital Markets Day.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

Sure. And is that based on -- you wrote that you had some issues like you still -- like you said with the smaller customers in the proprietary business when you have the guidance for more than single-digit decline, is that assuming that these guys will still be out of the picture? And -- or--

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Yes, we can -- yes.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

Yes? Great. And then just as kind of a follow-up on [Indiscernible] question on the cellular business in the second half, could you just give us some more color on what recent events gave you confidence that you will see revenues ramp?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Because we've been shipping samples already from Q1 this year, and it takes some time to build the end product, but when it's built, when we've been certified, the whole infrastructure is ready to go. So, it depends on our customers' initial production rate, but we will get some customers into production this year.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

Yes. Okay. Then a final one from me is on headcount. Could you say anything about how much we expect headcount to increase year-over-year in 2019?

Pal Elstad

We haven't exactly said that. But if you look at what I've said previous quarters is that the growth will be more or less at the same pace, at least not more, so around the average we've had the last quarters.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

Okay. Thank you.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

I think we have to turn that question a little bit around. We have to look at opportunities we have and the means to be able to fulfill those opportunities. And as we are getting more into new segments and I will say, a new customer base, we have larger opportunities and we have to deliver faster, and we are not restricting headcount.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

Sorry, I just -- maybe another one. There was news out -- I think it was yesterday or the day before that that keyboards from Logitech and mice and presenters have been found to be exposed to some security vulnerabilities. And these are products where you supply the only chipset in there.

I'm not asking you to comment on Logitech in particular because you can't do that. But in general, how do you usually handle these kind of situations? How does it kind of progress? Does this mean that you could lose a customer or you just do firmware update? Or how does it work?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

First of all, we never comment on individual customers. Secondly, any MCU or any radio can't be hacked so - -but obviously, if such a situation occur, we will work with our customer and ensure that they get the optimal security. So, it's a case that will happen in the future also, and we are working tightly with all our customers to ensure not to reoccur.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

Thank you.

Aksel Engebakken

Yes, good morning. Aksel from ABG. So, first, a question on backlog, no guidance methodology. So, you said that the uncertainty in the market that -- and you heard in Q2 will also prevail in Q3. Now, how does that impact your guidance range? Is it such that you put in a safety margin and lower the guidance range or do you make a wider guidance range? How do you approach market uncertainty in the guidance range?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

If you look at the percentage, it's not increased, so we don't increase the range. If you look at the general conditions, I mean there is parameters outside Nordic control. So, I think based on the company's history, it's better to be very realistic when you do guiding.

Pal Elstad

And also, the backlog is seeing some more impact of bigger customers. It's the range or the timeline is increasing. It's sort of going into 2020 also. So, it's a mix from quarter-to-quarter.

Aksel Engebakken

But better safe than sorry is the correct interpretation.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

I think any company that are guiding today is more conservative than aggressive when you know what current state we are in.

Aksel Engebakken

All right. And one more question on the proprietary sales. So, you mentioned the channel effect and you mentioned weak PC.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

We did not. We said there were weakness outside PC.

Aksel Engebakken

Weakness outside PC, yes. Is it possible to sort of split those two effects?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

It is, but we basically did. We say that the PC peripheral business has not been as affected as medium-sized, smaller customers that are in a lot of other applications.

Pal Elstad

The question is really is can we split between inventory and non-PC's weakness. I think it's more or less a double dip because there's -- if there's weak in other, there will also be inventory adjustments because there's a weak market. So, I will say that these two are linked and they're probably similar.

Aksel Engebakken

All right. All right.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Or we can be even more specific. What we see is that our distributors channel are basically limited their inventory, holding of inventory and it's an effect that have been on all semiconductor companies. As we are growing relatively strong on Bluetooth low energy, most of the inventory we are shipping to our district partners has to reflect what's going to be the fast-growing product.

Aksel Engebakken

Okay. And just a final one, following up on previous questions on cellular revenue towards the end of the year, what would make you pleased being able to ship out? What kind of volume in, say, Q4 would make you very happy as it's done now?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

I think we are not looking at cellular proprietary or BLE separately only to make us happy. What we are -- making us happy is that we achieve the goals we set. And we've been working for many years now to be the leader of BLE. We want to ensure that we get those Tier 1 customer contribute to the revenue growth that Nordic as a company need.

We know we've been doing a lot of good things, and things are starting to happen on long-range, the cellular. And we will be disappointed if we don't see revenue end of this year, but we haven't put a range of where we are going to disappoint or where we're going to be happy. We know that we have a goal is to try to get breakeven in 2020 and that's the first milestone where we're going to be happy or not happy.

Aksel Engebakken

And just remind me, the implied revenue to break even in 2020, what kind of run rate revenue would that be?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

It depends on margin, but currently, we look around 65.

Aksel Engebakken

All right. Thank you.

Andreas Bertheussen

Andreas Bertheussen, Kepler Cheuvreux. Two quick ones, if I may. So, you reported revenue growth in Bluetooth better than expected, I guess. Can you help us get comfortable that the 7% increase in year-on-year on Bluetooth was driven by actual new growth in Bluetooth and not sort of a cannibalization of the proprietary business, which was again weaker than expected?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Yes. Quick answer is yes. This is new application using Bluetooth and not really taking out from proprietary.

Andreas Bertheussen

[Indiscernible] change the way you do this? Okay. Thanks. And second question, there is, of course, now becoming a mismatch between the backlog and the guidance for Q3 in terms of size. Can you help us understand what your customers are telling you when they place decent big orders? Of course, it's, as you say, out in 2020. But what are they feeling right now? Are they seeing that, yes, we will and we're hopeful for 2020? Or we will buy this in 2020, but we, of course, will buy now because things are uncertain?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Obviously, we have customers that have production plants and plans and we also go in and replace existing or older products in existing end product that is keep running. So, this is more stable production. So, we know exactly when to ship, and we have days on all backlog. So, this is not a hopeful orders. This is real orders. They are going to be affected on real dates.

Andreas Bertheussen

Thanks.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Cool. Thanks a lot for your questions. You guys have a good day. And--

Pal Elstad

Thank you.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

And a nice summer. Thank you.