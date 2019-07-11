SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift

Resistance to natural gas use and/or pipeline expansion in some regions of the country is slowing demand growth.

Gulf Coast producing companies may see short-term uplifts in the next few months due to hurricane-imposed shutdowns of Gulf of Mexico production, like those from Barry.

SilverBow Resources is a small natural gas company with production in the south Texas Eagle Ford play. Before reconstitution, the company was Swift Energy. It went through bankruptcy in 2016.

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) is an Eagle Ford (south Texas) natural gas company that has not been successful countering headwinds of gas oversupply, especially the large volumes of oil-associated gas from the Permian.

Upstream investors may want to consider other, stronger producers in the Eagle Ford, Permian, or Appalachian basins.

Speculative and ultra-short-term investors may see brief stock uplifts for gas producers during the winter heating season and/or for those not in the paths of summer Gulf Coast storms.

As an example of the latter, tropical storm Barry has caused BP (NYSE:BP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Occidental (NYSE:OXY)-Anadarko (NYSE:APC), BHP (NYSE:BHP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to shut down their offshore Louisiana platforms, with 250,000 barrels per day (BPD) of oil production immediately affected and up to another 700,000 BPD potentially affected. Natural gas prices have risen concurrently.

Brief Company Summary

SilverBow is a Houston-headquartered Eagle Ford producer with 88 full-time employees. Recall that post-bankruptcy, it changed names from Swift Energy and shed its Louisiana assets to become a pure-play Eagle Ford company.

At its July 10th, 2019, closing stock price of $13.73/share, the company's market capitalization is $161 million, down by about half from its mid-November 2018 stock price and market capitalization.

Natural Gas Prices, Production, and Differentials

The July 10th closing gas price for natural gas was $2.45/MMBTU for natural gas at Henry Hub, Louisiana. The chart below shows NYMEX futures prices for Henry Hub natural gas during the last year.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that U.S. dry natural gas production will average 91.3 billion cubic feet/day (BCF/D) in 2019, up an astonishing 8 BCF/D, or almost 10%, over last year's record production. Moreover, "EIA forecasts that Henry Hub natural gas spot prices will average $2.50 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in the second half of 2019 and $2.77/MMBtu in 2020. EIA's forecast for the second half of 2019 is 29 cents/MMBtu lower than forecast in the June STEO. (my emphasis added). The lower forecast reflects recent price declines and EIA's updated assessment of U.S. drilling activity and average well productivity."

Those new to the natural gas sector - and more so those of us familiar with it! - should remember spot gas prices spike in the winter but do not stay at such high levels the rest of the year. What looks like a cheetah in December can be a sloth by April.

Additionally, recent Wall Street Journal article highlighted vast regional differences in U.S. natural gas prices due to insufficient pipelines and no other easy way to transport gas. LNG tankers require costly liquefaction and transport volumes are "chunky" rather than continuous. By contrast, oil can be transported not only by pipeline but also by barge, tanker (without cooling/regasification), rail, and truck.

Without pipeline capacity in the right places, an explosion caused Northwest gas prices to be bid up over $200/MMBTU, yet West Texas' lack of sufficient pipeline capacity caused gas prices there to go negative, to -$9.00/MMBTU.

The Wall Street Journal article and others also highlight resistance to expansion of natural gas use, as well as natural gas pipelines, in some communities across the U.S. Despite the appeal of natural gas over coal due to its price, availability and lower-carbon composition, the no-hydrocarbon-ever group has gotten louder and more active.

Competitors

Eagle Ford producers like SilverBow compete not only with each other, but also with gas from the Marcellus, Anadarko, and Haynesville fields, and with associated gas from the Bakken, Permian, and Niobrara fields. The graph below shows the relative positioning. Clearly, the Eagle Ford is outweighed by Appalachian (Marcellus plus Utica) as well as the Permian and Haynesville natural gas volumes.

SilverBow's Eagle Ford competitors include BP, Carrizo (CRZO), Chesapeake (CHK), ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources (EOG), Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY), and Marathon Oil (MRO).

Onshore natural gas producers face particular challenges because barriers to entry are low relative to those for oil or offshore production - wells are cheaper and the giant resource base across the country means gas is easily tapped as soon as prices rise even modestly.

An additional complication for the southwest (Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma) is that associated natural gas is a byproduct to oil in the west Texas Permian basin, so Permian gas supply is governed by the price of oil rather than the price of gas.

First Quarter 2019 Results

SilverBow produced 215 million cubic feet per day of natural gas equivalent (MMcFe/D) in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue was $72.1 million and net income was $16.1 million. Lease operating expenses averaged $0.27/Mcfe.

Production mix was 82% natural gas, 10% natural gas liquids, and 8% oil. The company's average realized natural gas price was $3.22/MCF. At the end of the first quarter, the company had hedged 68% of total estimated production volumes for the remainder of 2019.

Operations, Strategy, and Growth Prospects

SilverBow expects 2019 capital expenditures of $250-260 million will allow it to average 225-239 MMcfe/D of production for the year. The company's focus is to increase its oil and natural gas liquids percentages and to further develop the stacked pay potential of its acreage.

SilverBow's proved developed reserves at December 31, 2018, were 555 Bcfe (or 92 million barrels of oil equivalent). Its total proved reserves were 1.3 Tcfe with a PV-10 value of $993 million.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks SilverBow Resources' overall governance as a 9, down from a 7 seven months ago, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (8), Shareholder Rights (7), and Compensation (9 - it was previously 4).

Approximately 2.7% of the floated stock is shorted and insiders own 2.6% of the stock.

However, as of March 2019, three firms owned almost 60% of the outstanding stock, and two of those firms owned 54% of the outstanding stock. Thus, two or three of these firms together can exercise considerable control over operations.

Financial and Stock Highlights

The one-year target price of $25.50/share represents 86% upside to the company's current stock price; however, its expected earnings per share (EPS) for 2019 of $6.41 are below its trailing 12 months' EPS of $6.98.

SilverBow's trailing 12 months' operating cash flow is $147 million, but its 12 months' levered free cash flow is -$180 million.

As of March 30, 2019, the company has $530.3 million in liabilities and $822.8 million of assets, giving it a debt-to-asset ratio of 64%. Its borrowing base is $410 million.

The company's market capitalization is $161 million at a July 10th, 2019, stock closing price of $13.73 per share. With an enterprise value of $587 million, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio is an investor-attractive 3.1.

SilverBow's 52-week trading range is $12.46-31.94/share, so its current price is 43% of the one-year high. The company's one-year target price is $25.50/share; thus, its one-year target price is 86% above its current price.

Its book value per share is $24.91, well above the market value, indicating negative market sentiment.

SilverBow Resources does not pay a dividend.

Overall, the company's mean analyst rating from four analysts is a 2.0, or "buy."

As of March 30, 2019, Strategic Value Partners, LLC owned 38.1% of the company's stock. Other large holders are DW Partners LP (15.8%), Pentwater Capital Management (5.4%), BlackRock (3.4%), and Vanguard (2.8%).

Positive and Negative Risks

Short-term traders may recall gas producing companies often realize, though are not guaranteed, higher stock prices in the winter due to the simple psychological benefit from higher winter gas prices.

Potential investors should consider their long-term natural gas price expectations as the factor most likely to affect SilverBow. As with all commodity-driven companies, it is subject to price fluctuations which are only partially offset by hedging.

Moreover, the stock is fairly thinly traded.

Its corporate governance scores have worsened - specifically the compensation subscore - in the last six months.

Recommendations for SilverBow Resources

Without a dividend, SilverBow is not attractive for yield-seeking investors.

At March 30, 2019, over half of the company's stock - 54% - was owned by Strategic Value Partners LP and DW Partners LP, which allows them to exert significant control.

Some bargain-hunting investors or those attempting seasonal arbitrage who are comfortable with a risky, thinly-traded gas producer that has a large 64% liability-to-asset ratio and operates in a sector (natural gas production) challenged by oversupply and relatively low barriers to entry may find SilverBow Resources of interest.

I have sold my position in SilverBow.

