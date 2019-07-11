New Gold: Q2 Production Results Look Good And May Signal More Upside

New Gold (NGD) has just reported second-quarter operating results for its two mines. Earlier, the market has been worried about the company's performance after the Rainy River mine had problems with a buildup of water in the tailings management area, sending shares to new lows in late May, but the upside in gold prices helped the stock recover. Now, this momentum may be supported by actual fundamental performance of the company as the Q2 operational report is good.

In the second quarter, the company produced 132,556 gold equivalent ounces and reaffirmed annual guidance of 465,000-520,000 gold equivalent ounces. The company stated that it had $110 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter, down from $132.2 million at the end of the first quarter. Total liquidity is about $400 million, which includes $288 million available under the credit facility. At first glance, the cash situation looks normal, and the amount of available liquidity should help the company get through the challenging turnaround period and enjoy the promised free cash flow in late 2020 as planned.

Numbers from Rainy River look promising. The mine delivered 66,013 ounces of gold, up from 61,557 ounces in Q1 2019 and up from 55,219 ounces in Q2 2018. Gold recovery continued to increase, reaching 93% in Q2 2019 compared to 90% in Q1 2019 and 87% in Q2 2018. Mill availability was down slightly to 88% compared to 89% in Q1 2019, but this result includes the 10-day mill shutdown due to buildup of water in the tailings management area. As per the company's press release, mill availability reached 93% in June. Back in Q2 2018, mill availability was at just 74%. Put simply, Rainy River at Q2 2018 and Rainy River at Q2 2019 are completely different mines. So far, the management's turnaround plan is clearly working, which certainly provides hope that the company will be able to execute its strategy in full and reach the desired performance in 2020. The update on the life of mine plan for Rainy River is expected in Q4 2019.

Meanwhile, New Afton remains a stable performer: the mine produced 65,791 gold equivalent ounces in Q2 2019, up from 60,986 gold equivalent ounces in Q1 2018 and down from 68,430 in Q2 2018. Just like in the case of Rainy River, the new life of mine plan for New Afton is expected in Q4 2019.

The company's second-quarter results will be released before market open on August 1. Judging by the mines' operational performance and the cash burn during material capex spending, they will be good. Momentum-wise, the stock has breached the $1.00 level and has decent chances to challenge the previous high in the $1.30 area if gold is cooperative and does not drop below $1,400 per ounce. From a longer-term point of view, it looks like the company is on the right way operationally which, together with the favorable gold price performance which should ultimately lead to more investor interest for the gold mining sector, may finally get New Gold's shares firmly out of the penny stock zone and start a new upside trend.

